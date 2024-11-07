E-commerce Mattress Market 2024 - Valued at US$15 Billion, the E-commerce Channel Now Represents 23% of the Total Global Mattress Market

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce in the Mattress Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-commerce in the Mattress Industry report offers a detailed analysis of the online mattress market with a focus on three world areas (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific), and the most up-to-date data and statistics of the sector.

The study analyses the largest retail mattress markets, estimating the current incidence of online mattress sales in key countries (the USA, Canada, China, India, South Korea, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain), the e-commerce mattress sales of the leading retailers (e-tailers, brick-and-mortar retailers, online mattress companies and mattress manufacturers) and providing company profiles highlighting their activity and performance in this sector.

Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales are provided for the time series 2019-2024 by country/region.

Market Highlights

In recent years, e-commerce has represented one of the most significant shifts in the mattress industry. Online sales have grown due to several key factors such as technological advancements, evolving retail strategies, and a marked orientation in consumer preferences towards online shopping. Valued at approximately US$15 billion, the e-commerce channel now represents 23% of the total global mattress market.

North America remains the largest market for mattresses sold online, followed by Asia Pacific. In Asia, China dominates the market, while South Korea has one of the highest online penetration shares and India is one of the fastest-growing markets for online mattresses. Europe ranks third, with the United Kingdom and Germany being the largest markets in the region.

This report aims at responding to the following questions:

What is the current state of the e-commerce mattress market globally?

How has the online mattress industry evolved between 2019 and 2024?

What are the key trends in online mattress sales in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific?

What are the top companies selling mattresses online?

How are the largest mattress companies adapting to the e-commerce trend?

E-COMMERCE BUSINESS MODELS

The report identifies the leading online retailers involved in mattress sales by business model:

E-tailers (pure e-commerce companies)

Brick and Click companies (dealers with physical stores and web-store)

Non-furniture specialists' chains (large multichannel dealers selling furniture, homewares, accessories, home improvement, lighting fixtures, and electronics).

Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer and start-ups selling online via their own web platform or through e-tailers)

Mattress manufacturers selling online via own website

FEATURES OF THE ONLINE MATTRESS BUSINESS AND ORGANIZATION

The most important peculiarities of the e-commerce business in the mattress industry, including services (delivery and logistic issues, payment methods, return strategies), product features (bed-in-a-box, one-size-fits-all mattresses) and the role of industry suppliers.

ECOMMERCE IN THE MATTRESS INDUSTRY - THE LARGEST MARKETS

The report focuses on three world areas, North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, and India).

For each considered geographical area and country, the report provides: Retail and e-commerce sales (sector overview of economic and e-commerce indicators enriching the analysis) and E-commerce mattress sales (mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales by country) up to 2024.

COMPETITION AND PROFILES OF THE LEADING COMPANIES IN THE ONLINE MATTRESS MARKET

Online mattress sales by distribution channels and by leading retailers in Europe, the US, Canada, and the Asia Pacific.

The study also profiles the leading retailers and manufacturers operating in the online mattress market, highlighting their e-commerce activity and financial performance.

For selected online mattress companies, the report also describes supply features (like number of trial nights, years of warranty, price of a twin mattress, in-home-delivery, and setup) and distribution strategy.

, the report also describes supply features (like number of trial nights, years of warranty, price of a twin mattress, in-home-delivery, and setup) and distribution strategy. As regards mattress manufacturers selling online, leading players for each considered country are provided, together with information about their online activity.

SURVEY RESULTS: GLOBAL E-COMMERCE MATTRESS MARKET

The E-commerce in the Mattress Industry report was also carried out through direct interviews with leading mattress manufacturers and retailers operating in the e-commerce mattress business and an online survey carried out in September-October 2024, addressed to global retailers and manufacturers involved in the mattress industry.

Key Topics:

E-commerce activity and Location

Incidence of e-commerce sales on mattress sales

Delivery and type of mattresses

E-commerce mattress sales by sales channels

The top promising markets for e-commerce mattress sales

The most important services offered for e-commerce mattress sales

Share of mattresses returned back

Expected sales variation in 2024 over 2023 for online and total sales

A selection of companies covered in the report includes:

Amazon

bett1

Casper

Emma

IKEA

JD.com

Kurlon

Mattress Firm

Mlily

Nectar Sleep-Resident

Otto

Pepperfry

Purple

Simba

Saatva

Serta Simmons

Simba Sleep

Suning

Taobao

Tempur Sealy

Tmall

Tuft&Needle

Wayfair

Zinus

