SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Marqeta, Inc. (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MQ) complied with federal securities laws. On November 4, 2024, Marqeta reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and released fourth quarter guidance, which reflected “several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Marqeta stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/marqeta/ to discuss your legal rights.