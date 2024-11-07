Planisware is the only vendor recognized as Customers’ Choice in 2024 Gartner Peer Insights for SPM

Planisware is the only vendor recognized as “Customers’ Choice” in 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customers for Strategic Portfolio Management

Paris, France, November 7, 2024 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, has been, for the second consecutive year, the only vendor recognized as the Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Strategic Portfolio Management report.

The Voice of the Customer report compiles verified user reviews to provide insights into product capabilities, support quality, and user satisfaction to help decision-makers evaluate Strategic Portfolio Management solutions. As the Customers’ Choice, Planisware meets or exceeds the market average User Interest and Adoption. This rating is based on the quantity of reviews submitted, the breadth of customer willingness to recommend, and coverage across industries, regions, and company sizes. Planisware’s recognition also translates it meets or exceeds the market average Overall Experience for its advanced project and portfolio management features and dedicated, responsive customer support.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition as the 2024 Customers’ Choice for Strategic Portfolio Management, as we believe it reflects the meaningful and innovative relationships we’ve developed with our customers over the years,” said Loic Sautour, CEO of Planisware. “As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we remain committed to empowering organizations to thrive with intuitive, strategic tools.”

Strategic portfolio management is defined by Gartner as “a set of business capabilities, processes and supporting portfolio management technology” that enables business leaders, enterprise portfolio management office (EPMO) leaders and IT leaders to “support enterprise-wide strategy-to-execution alignment and adaptation, and integrated portfolio management technology needs.” The “Voice of the Customer” and other Gartner reports, such as the Magic QuadrantTM for Strategic Portfolio Management, serves as a valuable resource for portfolio management leaders navigating technology buying decisions. Among the 6 vendors that were included the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Strategic Portfolio Management synthesis, Planisware is the only vendor recognized as “Customers’ Choice.”

“At Planisware, we’ve been a partner in our customers’ success for over three decades,” said Pierre Demonsant, co-founder and chairman of Planisware, of the report. “We believe this recognition as the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Strategic Portfolio Management reflects and affirms that collaborative drive toward innovation, and we are grateful for the opportunity and feedback from our community.”

Access the full report on Planisware website and browse customer reviews of Planisware’s strategic portfolio management solution on Gartner® Peer Insights™.

Gartner, Inc., Voice of the Customer for Strategic Portfolio Management, authored by peer contributors. October 30, 2024.



About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With more than 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on: LinkedIn and X .

