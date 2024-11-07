Brickeye Named to Inaugural “Foresight 50” List Of Canada’s Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye , a leading construction IoT and data analytics technology company, announces that they have been named to the inaugural Foresight 50 , recognizing the most investible cleantech ventures in Canada. An independent panel of judges selected the 50 companies based on criteria including investability, potential environmental and employment impact, and probability of success.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of Canada’s 50 most investible cleantech ventures,” said Tim Angus, President, and CEO of Brickeye. “This recognition is a testament to the value and impact of Brickeye’s innovative software solutions. We extend our congratulations to our fellow cleantech leaders on the list, all of whom are contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for Canada.”

The Foresight 50 is prepared by Foresight Canada , Canada’s cleantech accelerator, which brings together innovators, industry, investors, government, and academia to address today’s most urgent climate issues and support a global transition to a green economy. The list is also supported by Canada's Clean50 and Gowling WLG .

For more information about the Foresight 50 and to learn more about the companies named to the list, please visit https://foresightcac.com/foresight-50/ .

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a leading construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industries through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automation, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects globally. The company’s end-to-end job site platform delivers actionable alerts and intelligent loss-reducing automation to help customers build safer, smarter, and better. To learn more about how Brickeye is advancing the construction industry through superior IoT technology and data analytics, visit www.brickeye.com .

About Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre

Foresight is Canada’s cleantech accelerator. Foresight supports the identification and validation of cleantech opportunities and the successful commercialization of solutions. They bring together industry, government, academia, investors, and innovators to address today’s most urgent climate issues and support a global transition to a green economy. Find out more at www.foresightcac.com. Follow on Twitter @ForesightCAC.