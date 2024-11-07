Washington Gastroenterology and WovenX Health Partner to Advance Gastrointestinal Telehealth Care

Tacoma, WA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Gastroenterology (WaGI), a provider within the GI Alliance network, is excited to announce its collaboration with WovenX Health, a leading provider of specialty-focused virtual services and software solutions. This partnership aims to leverage WovenX’s on-demand telehealth platform to enhance GI care delivery and patient outcomes.

The collaboration between Washington Gastroenterology and WovenX has already demonstrated significant improvements in patient care. Recent findings, accepted for presentation at the prestigious American College of Gastroenterology Conference in Philadelphia on October 29, 2024, show the success of the initiative in reducing emergency department (ED) visits for patients with GI symptoms. The study revealed that over 97% of visits conducted through the on-demand telehealth platform were deemed appropriate for initial virtual care by supervising gastroenterologists. Additionally, the program achieved a remarkable Net Promoter Score® of 94/100, reflecting high patient satisfaction.

“Working with WovenX has allowed us to provide timely, accessible care for our patients experiencing GI symptoms,” said Dr. Jason Sugar, a lead gastroenterologist at Washington Gastroenterology. “This innovative platform has not only helped us redirect patients from unnecessary emergency room visits but also reinforced our commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality care.”

WovenX’s on-demand telehealth solution enables patients to access specialized GI care quickly and efficiently, with a median wait time of under thirty minutes. By offering immediate access to GI-trained advanced practice providers, the platform ensures patients receive targeted care without the need to seek emergency services, thereby alleviating unnecessary healthcare costs and burdens.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of WovenX Health, Sheri Rudberg, expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Washington Gastroenterology exemplifies our mission to revolutionize patient care through cutting-edge technology. Together, we’ve been able to make a real impact on patient outcomes, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the delivery of GI care.”

Since its launch, the partnership has demonstrated how a seamless integration of technology and specialized medical expertise can create a new standard in GI care. The initiative has empowered patients with faster access to care, improved care coordination, and increased patient satisfaction, solidifying the partnership as a model for other healthcare practices nationwide.

About Washington Gastroenterology:

Washington Gastroenterology is a premier GI care provider dedicated to improving digestive health across the Puget Sound region. With a team of experienced specialists, WaGI offers comprehensive services, from diagnosis to advanced treatments, with a focus on patient-centric care. https://washgi.com/

About WovenX:

WovenX Health, formerly known as Telebelly Health, is a leading provider of specialty-focused virtual services and software solutions, partnering collaboratively with specialty practices and health systems. WovenX’s software platform integrates AI, machine learning and predictive analytics to support its clinical network in delivering guideline-based clinical care, quality assurance and optimized workflows.

About GI Alliance:

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician-owned network for gastrointestinal care in the US. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 800 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.