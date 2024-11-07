Optimove Insights Report Finds US Consumers More Irritated by Brand Offers Than Political Messages, Urging Brands to Improve Personalization

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Optimove Insights survey of 329 U.S. consumers reveals that brand marketing messages are more irritating than political ones, with 58% of respondents indicating they find brand offers most annoying, compared to 32% for political solicitations. Optimove Insights is the research arm of Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform used by leading global B2C brands to improve customer lifetime value.



The data points highlight that brands must be cognizant that they are marketing all year long – versus politics which is seasonal. Even after an exhausting U.S. political season, the public still gets more brand messaging.



"These findings should serve as a wake-up call for brands to prioritize the customer experience," said Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove. "To engage effectively, brands must understand their customers’ preferences and deliver messaging that is both relevant, timely, and personalized."



Detailed Results:

Respondents were asked, “In thinking about marketing messages you are receiving now, which type are the most irritating?”



The results were as follows (see image 1):

Offers from brands 58%

Political solicitations 32%

Donation solicitations 10%

Recommendations for brands:

To reduce irritation and improve engagement, Optimove recommends the following AI-driven strategies within a Customer-Led Marketing Platform to create more engaging shopping in a customer’s journey:

Enhance Relevance and Personalization with AI: Use AI to analyze real-time customer data, tailoring messages to individual needs, interactions, and predicted behaviors.



Optimize Frequency Using AI Insights: Leverage AI to manage message frequency, preventing fatigue by ensuring consumers are reached at the most appropriate times.



Provide Value Beyond Discounts: Identify valuable content, product recommendations, or loyalty rewards with AI to deliver more than just promotions.



Continuously Adjust with Feedback Loops: Utilize AI to monitor engagement data and refine messaging strategies in real-time.

By implementing these strategies, brands can interact with consumers on their terms, enhancing loyalty while reducing marketing fatigue and optimizing customer lifetime value.

The survey question was part of a larger Optimove study on Marketing Fatigue to be released late this year and in early 2025. The survey was of 329 U.S. consumers 18-65 with household incomes of $75,000+ fielded the week of October 28, 2024.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove also continues as a global leader in journey orchestration in Gartner’s companion Critical Capabilities report.

Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012. Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the research arm of Optimove, dedicated to delivering in-depth industry insights and data-driven analysis to support consumer-focused brands.











