HPQ Announces Appointment of new Auditors

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF , FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in the green engineering of silica and silicon-based materials is pleased to inform shareholders that, subsequently to its June 26th, 2024 press release regarding the reception of a notice of termination from KPMG S.E.N.C.R.L. (S.R.L.), (the Former Auditor), regarding the cessation of their duties and the non-renewal of their mandate, it has appointed Forvis Mazars S.E.N.C.R.L. (S.R.L.), as independent auditor of the Company, effective as of October 25, 2024 (the “Successor Auditor”).

The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the 'Notice') to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice, together with the letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor are available on www.sedarplus.ca .

"We are pleased to welcome Forvis Mazars S.E.N.C.R.L. as our new auditors, a step that signals a renewed commitment to transparency, growth, and strategic development," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "While the transition took some time, we're confident that our new audit partnership with Forvis Mazars strengthens our operational foundation and opens new avenues for collaboration with financial partners who share our vision for sustainable, silicon-based technology innovation."

About HPQ

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS , new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following four (4) pillars:

Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (HSPI) being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical base on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system. Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.