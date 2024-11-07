nuEra Cannabis to Host Fundraiser for Balanced Veterans Network on Veterans Day

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day, nuEra Cannabis is proud to announce a fundraiser in support of the Balanced Veterans Network (BVN) .

Taking place on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024, this initiative aims to raise funds and awareness for the mental health and well-being of veterans, with 100% of the proceeds from all nuEra house brands (nuEra, Interstate 420, Midweek Friday) going directly to the Balanced Veterans Network. Also all Veterans get an extra 10% off the regular Veterans membership discount from 11/8-11/11.





nuEra’s Veterans Day fundraiser is part of its commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those who have served. Veterans face unique challenges, and organizations like Balanced Veterans Network are making a significant impact by providing critical resources, education, and advocacy. Through this one-day campaign, nuEra is proud to contribute to BVN’s mission of supporting veterans' mental health.

All of the nuEra dispensaries will be participating:

“We believe that veterans deserve access to the best resources available, and Balanced Veterans Network is doing incredible work to ensure that happens,” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis. “This fundraiser is an opportunity for our customers to directly support the well-being of veterans while purchasing products they already love.”

"nuEra Cannabis and their steadfast commitment to expanding veterans' access to high-quality cannabis products are invaluable to our mission," said Victor Bohm, CEO of BVN. "We are deeply grateful to collaborate with such a dedicated partner that shares our vision for enhancing the lives of veterans and their families."

The fundraiser will be held at all nuEra dispensary locations across Illinois, with specific products designated for the campaign. Every purchase of these products on Veterans Day will directly contribute to BVN’s mission to improve the lives of veterans.

About Balanced Veterans Network (BVN):

The Balanced Veterans Network (BVN) provides education, advocacy, and supports access to alternative therapies for veterans and their families. BVN is a community that shares knowledge, peer support, and camaraderie to combat the suicide epidemic, addiction, homelessness, and loss of purpose after leaving the military service, “Unconventional Healing for Conventional Forces.” Finding balance in life is a mental, physical, and spiritual journey. Learn more about the Balanced Veterans Network at balancedveterans.org or on social media @balancedveterans.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook: facebook.com/nuEraCannabis

Instagram: @nuerabrands

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/502da8b5-caf9-42ab-9e72-4f1ceecb2603