Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Approves Name Change for Texas A&M University-Commerce

Commerce, TX, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its quarterly meeting on November 7, 2024, The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to change the name of Texas A&M University-Commerce to East Texas A&M University, effective immediately. The university will have several months to transition to the new name.

This decision reflects the Board's commitment to strengthening the university's identity and increasing its regional visibility. The change aims to reinforce the university's mission to serve the educational needs of rural and urban East Texas communities.

“The growth and success of A&M-Commerce over the past several years have been remarkable,” said Bill Mahomes, chair of the Board of Regents. “However, we must enhance our identity and outreach to continue building on this foundation. Changing the university's name is a crucial step in our broader strategy to serve our state better.”

Chancellor John Sharp agreed.

“This is long overdue, and it returns to the original tradition of ‘ET' as the university's symbol while raising its prominence,” he said. “This university has always been bigger than one town in Texas.”

The rebranding to East Texas A&M University aligns with the institution's goals to improve name recognition. It also represents an opportunity to highlight the university's commitment to regional engagement and educational excellence.

“We believe that this name change will better reflect our heritage and mission while allowing us to connect more deeply with the communities we serve,” said Mark Rudin, president of East Texas A&M University. “This is not just about a name; it's about creating a stronger, more unified vision for our future.”

The transition to the new name will involve updates to the university's branding, signage, website, URL, email addresses and communication materials over the coming months. The university community and stakeholders will be engaged throughout this process to ensure a smooth transition.

Questions? Check out East Texas A&M University’s FAQ page.

Attachment