Trisura Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Trisura reported strong performance in the quarter with Operating net income of $33.2 million, or $0.68 per share, driven by growth, profitable underwriting in Trisura Specialty, growing earnings from US Programs and higher Net investment income.

Maturation of our business and continued expansion with distribution partners drove insurance revenue growth of 10.5%. Our platforms demonstrated disciplined underwriting, supporting growing net income and an 18.6% operating ROE.

We are excited to observe strong growth in US Surety, with $36.5 million in premiums written in the quarter as our relationships expand.

Growth, strong earnings, and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio lifted book value to almost $750 million. We have a growing pipeline of opportunities, and remain optimistic for the years ahead.”



Financial Highlights

Insurance revenue growth of 10.5% in Q3 2024 reflected continued momentum across North America.

Net income of $36.1 million in the quarter was higher than Q3 2023 as the prior period included certain costs associated with a run-off program. Operating net income (1) of $33.2 million in the quarter grew 4.7% compared to Q3 2023, despite particularly strong loss ratios in Trisura Specialty in 2023, as a result of growth in the business, growing earnings from US Programs and higher Net investment income.

of $33.2 million in the quarter grew 4.7% compared to Q3 2023, despite particularly strong loss ratios in Trisura Specialty in 2023, as a result of growth in the business, growing earnings from US Programs and higher Net investment income. EPS of $0.74 in Q3 2024 was greater compared to $0.31 in Q3 2023, as a result of costs associated with a run-off program. Operating EPS (2) of $0.68 for the quarter compared to $0.67 in the prior year, demonstrating the profitability of core operations (3) through continued growth, despite a particularly strong comparative period and an increase in shares outstanding.

of $0.68 for the quarter compared to $0.67 in the prior year, demonstrating the profitability of core operations through continued growth, despite a particularly strong comparative period and an increase in shares outstanding. Book value per share (4) of $15.64 increased 24.3% from September 30, 2023, primarily the result of earnings in Trisura Specialty and US Programs and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio.

of $15.64 increased 24.3% from September 30, 2023, primarily the result of earnings in Trisura Specialty and US Programs and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio. ROE(4) of 16.7% increased compared to 2.8% in Q3 2023, demonstrating a return to our mid-teens target despite the impact of a run-off program in 2023. Operating ROE(5) of 18.6% was lower than Q3 2023, as a result of a higher loss ratio at Trisura Specialty, as well as higher Shareholders' equity due to unrealized gains on the investment portfolio in 2024.





Amounts in C$ millions Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Variance Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Variance Insurance revenue 807.6 730.7 10.5 % 2,324.2 2,034.2 14.3 % Net income 36.1 14.8 143.2 % 99.7 55.6 79.2 % Operating net income(1) 33.2 31.7 4.7 % 97.7 84.3 15.8 % EPS – diluted, $ 0.74 0.31 138.7 % 2.05 1.18 73.7 % Operating EPS – diluted, $(2) 0.68 0.67 1.5 % 2.01 1.80 11.7 % Book value per share, $(4) 15.64 12.58 24.3 % 15.64 12.58 24.3 % Debt-to-Capital ratio(4) 11.6 % 11.1 % 0.5pts 11.6 % 11.1 % 0.5pts ROE(4) 16.7 % 2.8 % 13.9pts 16.7 % 2.8 % 13.9pts Operating ROE(5) 18.6 % 20.2 % (1.6pts) 18.6 % 20.2 % (1.6pts) Operating combined ratio - Trisura Specialty(6) 85.2 % 79.0 % 6.2pts 85.1 % 80.9 % 4.2pts Operating FOR - Trisura US Programs(7) 87.4 % 86.0 % 1.5pts 85.7 % 84.2 % 1.4pts

Insurance Operations

Insurance revenue from Trisura Specialty (previously referred to as Trisura Canada) of $261.7 million increased by 18.4% compared to Q3 2023, reflecting increased market share, expansion of distribution and fronting relationships, and growth of US Surety and Canadian Fronting. Strong underwriting contributed to a loss ratio of 18.9%, a ROE of 26.5% and Operating ROE of 24.9% in Q3 2024.

Insurance revenue from Trisura US Programs (previously referred to as Trisura US) of $546.0 million in the quarter increased by 7.1%, compared to Q3 2023, reflecting maturation of existing programs. Fee income (8) of $23.5 million in the quarter increased by 13.0% compared to Q3 2023. Operating net income of $12.7 million grew 11.6% and supported a 15.0% Operating ROE.

of $23.5 million in the quarter increased by 13.0% compared to Q3 2023. Operating net income of $12.7 million grew 11.6% and supported a 15.0% Operating ROE. Operating FOR in the quarter increased as a result of a higher Operating loss ratio and higher program retention which increases the fronting operational ratio despite higher profitability, as well as continued investment in internal infrastructure.



Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio (9) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 263% as at September 30, 2024 (251% as at December 31, 2023), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements (10) of 150%.

of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 263% as at September 30, 2024 (251% as at December 31, 2023), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. As at December 31, 2023, the Risk-Based Capital (11) of the regulated US insurance companies were in excess of the various company action levels of the states in which they are licensed.

of the regulated US insurance companies were in excess of the various company action levels of the states in which they are licensed. Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 11.6% as at September 30, 2024 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.



Investments

Net investment income rose 20.4% in the quarter compared to Q3 2023. The portfolio benefited from higher risk-adjusted yields, and increased capital generated from strong operational performance.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website. Investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus. ca .

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 262,850 604,016 Investments 1,324,286 890,157 Other assets 39,692 53,712 Reinsurance contract assets 2,418,331 2,003,589 Capital assets and intangible assets 28,764 16,657 Deferred tax assets 37,204 16,314 Total assets 4,111,127 3,584,445 Insurance contract liabilities 3,107,035 2,769,951 Other liabilities 158,439 120,065 Loan payable 98,272 75,000 Total liabilities 3,363,746 2,965,016 Shareholders' equity 747,381 619,429 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,111,127 3,584,445

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Insurance revenue 807,645 730,714 2,324,160 2,034,234 Insurance service expenses (702,514 ) (562,419 ) (1,866,111 ) (1,630,079 ) Net income (expense) from reinsurance contracts assets (69,539 ) (143,546 ) (355,604 ) (322,979 ) Insurance service result 35,592 24,749 102,445 81,176 Operating insurance service result (12) 39,988 40,124 113,771 104,613 Net investment income (loss) 16,252 13,493 49,907 35,463 Net gains (losses) 11,379 (8,708 ) 24,117 (17,790 ) Net credit impairment losses (324 ) (258 ) (2,304 ) (31 ) Total investment income 27,307 4,527 71,720 17,642 Finance expenses from insurance contracts (29,356 ) (11,521 ) (71,507 ) (48,159 ) Finance income from reinsurance contracts 25,130 10,623 61,824 42,248 Net insurance finance expenses (4,226 ) (898 ) (9,683 ) (5,911 ) Net financial result 23,081 3,629 62,037 11,731 Net insurance and financial result 58,673 28,378 164,482 92,907 Other income 816 847 6,998 6,927 Other operating expenses (11,056 ) (7,094 ) (36,128 ) (22,601 ) Other finance costs (998 ) (643 ) (2,323 ) (1,844 ) Income before income taxes 47,435 21,488 133,029 75,389 Income tax expense (11,347 ) (6,650 ) (33,367 ) (19,768 ) Net income 36,088 14,838 99,662 55,621 Operating net income 33,228 31,725 97,668 84,327 Other comprehensive income (loss) 14,340 1,826 26,649 (2,124 ) Comprehensive income 50,428 16,664 126,311 53,497

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 Net income 36,088 14,838 99,662 55,621 Non-cash items (11,776 ) 8,758 (17,390 ) 16,991 Change in working capital 51,527 130,075 (34,022 ) 93,736 Realized gains losses (2,253 ) 1,740 (1,530 ) 2,181 Income taxes paid (12,031 ) (432 ) (25,707 ) (8,105 ) Interest paid (362 ) (85 ) (1,656 ) (1,324 ) Net cash (used in) from operating activities 61,193 154,894 19,357 159,100 Proceeds on disposal of investments 77,167 36,619 201,926 89,598 Purchases of investments (281,477 ) (52,352 ) (573,793 ) (178,120 ) Acquisition of subsidiary - - (15,015 ) - Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (690 ) (339 ) (3,188 ) (746 ) Net cash used in investing activities (205,000 ) (16,072 ) (390,070 ) (89,268 ) Shares issued 410 50,859 2,989 51,570 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan 65 (175 ) (3,137 ) (1,845 ) Loans received 23,339 - 46,607 - Loans repaid (23,335 ) - (23,335 ) - Principal portion of lease payments (642 ) (502 ) (1,772 ) (1,524 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (163 ) 50,182 21,352 48,201 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, during the period (143,970 ) 189,004 (349,361 ) 118,033 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 405,590 340,825 604,016 406,368 Currency translation 1,230 1,655 8,195 7,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 262,850 531,484 262,850 531,484

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and other Financial Measures

Table 1 – Reconciliation of reported Net income to Operating net income(4): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Net income 36,088 14,838 99,662 55,621 Adjustments: Non-recurring Surety revenues - (4,596 ) - (4,596 ) Loss from run-off program - 19,971 3,714 28,033 Impact of certain changes in Fronting reinsurance structures - - 2,535 - Claims from exited programs 5,238 - 5,238 - Non-recurring items (1,012 ) - 327 - Impact of SBC 1,030 (1,948 ) 4,346 (3,503 ) Impact of movement in yield curve within Finance (expenses) income from insurance and reinsurance contracts 2,061 (1,204 ) 1,602 (1,348 ) Net (gains) losses (11,379 ) 8,708 (24,117 ) 17,790 Net credit impairment losses (reversals) 324 258 2,304 31 Tax impact of above items, and other tax adjustments 878 (4,302 ) 2,057 (7,700 ) Operating net income 33,228 31,725 97,668 84,328

Table 2 – ROE(4) and Operating ROE(5): a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 LTM net income 110,982 14,911 LTM average equity 662,480 526,049 ROE 16.7 % 2.8 % Operating LTM net income(5) 123,543 106,253 LTM average equity 662,480 526,049 Operating LTM ROE 18.6 % 20.2 %

Table 3 – Reconciliation of Average equity(13) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Average equity 673,034 567,857 Adjustments: days in quarter proration (10,554 ) (41,808 ) LTM average equity 662,480 526,049

