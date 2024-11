Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EST

Chris Murphy, Chief Financial and Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. GMT / 6:00 a.m. EST

A live audio webcast of each fireside chat will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. Archived replays will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases through the development of novel, highly selective, small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic Bio’s lead product candidate, THB335, is a titratable, oral, small molecule inhibitor that is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Lori Murray

lori.murray@thirdharmonicbio.com