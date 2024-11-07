NV5 Announces Preliminary Unaudited Record Third Quarter Results

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported preliminary unaudited record financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

"NV5 delivered record results in the third quarter in gross revenues and Adjusted EBITDA1, as well as improved profit margins. These results were driven by strong organic growth throughout our operations, and we have now achieved our targeted annual revenue run rate of over $1 billion. NV5 enters the fourth quarter with tailwinds from both a record backlog and substantial industry investments for our services. We anticipate strong growth for the remainder of 2024 and entering the new year," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Results2

Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2024 grew 6% to $250.9 million from $237.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and our gross profit increased 13% to $129.5 million. This represents a gross margin expansion of 350 basis points to 51.6%.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 grew 31% to $17.1 million from $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income includes $665k of higher interest expense this quarter as a result of higher debt balances, although our net leverage remains low at 1.3x. Our GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2024 grew 29% to $0.27 per share from $0.21 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 grew 145% to $48.9 million from $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $44.5 million from $36.7 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 17.7% from 15.4% in the prior year quarter. Our Adjusted EPS1 grew 22% to $0.44 per share compared to $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

Prior Periods

In the course of preparing the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements to be filed as part of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024, the Company identified out of period project revenue associated with one customer acquired through its February 2023 acquisition of Continental Mapping Acquisition Corp. and its subsidiaries, including Axim Geospatial, LLC (collectively "Axim").

Prior periods presented in this press release have been revised as follows to correct the impact of the out of period revenue based on information currently available:

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, gross revenues of $239.3 million were overstated by $1.7 million, net income of $13.3 million was overstated by $260k, Diluted GAAP EPS was not impacted, Adjusted EPS of $0.38 per share was overstated by $0.02, and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.8 million was overstated by $1.2 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, gross revenues of $646.2 million were overstated by $3.9 million, net income of $34.7 million was overstated by $1.1 million, Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.56 per share was overstated by $0.02, Adjusted EPS of $0.92 per share was overstated by $0.04, and Adjusted EBITDA of $100.5 million was overstated by $3.5 million.

For the six months ended June 29, 2024, gross revenues of $449.6 million were overstated by $5.8 million, net income of $8.3 million was overstated by $2.8 million, Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.13 per share was overstated by $0.04, Adjusted EPS of $0.48 per share was overstated by $0.06, and Adjusted EBITDA of $67.2 million was overstated by $4.6 million.



There was no impact on cash flows from operating activities in our previously issued Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in any prior period.



1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 2 and 7 for explanations.

2 Prior periods presented in this press release have been adjusted to correct for the misstatements described in the section above. Unaudited results are based on information currently available to the Company and could differ from the final amounts that the Company ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2024

Gross revenues: $939 million to $943 million.

GAAP EPS: $0.48 per share to $0.54 per share (adjusted for 4-1 forward stock split).

Adjusted EPS: $1.15 per share to $1.19 per share (adjusted for 4-1 forward stock split).

Form 12b-25 Extension

The Company plans to file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024. The Company is working to finalize its financial statements and currently intends to file its Form 10-Q by November 12, 2024, the end of the 5-day extension period.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 7, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com .

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 800-715-9871 International dial-in number: +1 646-307-1963 Conference ID: 2719957 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “ Investors ” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also, visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,257 $ 44,824 Billed receivables, net 164,406 152,593 Unbilled receivables, net 143,274 111,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,185 18,376 Total current assets 399,122 327,097 Property and equipment, net 56,386 50,268 Right-of-use lease assets, net 33,743 36,836 Intangible assets, net 210,967 210,659 Goodwill 569,994 549,798 Deferred income tax assets, net 20,296 6,388 Other assets 2,695 3,149 Total Assets $ 1,293,203 $ 1,184,195 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,194 $ 54,397 Accrued liabilities 52,525 47,526 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 56,082 59,373 Other current liabilities 2,746 2,263 Current portion of contingent consideration 2,653 3,922 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 8,627 9,267 Total current liabilities 194,827 176,748 Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,970 143 Other long-term liabilities 23,973 26,930 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 248,432 205,468 Total liabilities 470,202 409,289 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 65,155,904 and 63,581,020 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 652 636 Additional paid-in capital 532,638 507,779 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 653 (18 ) Retained earnings 289,058 266,509 Total stockholders’ equity 823,001 774,906 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,293,203 $ 1,184,195





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Gross revenues $ 250,885 $ 237,545 $ 694,750 $ 642,301 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 60,574 56,853 178,419 162,316 Sub-consultant services 46,910 44,960 114,324 112,367 Other direct costs 13,891 21,468 40,964 49,357 Total direct costs 121,375 123,281 333,707 324,040 Gross profit 129,510 114,264 361,043 318,261 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 66,922 60,262 200,466 171,883 General and administrative 20,897 20,257 64,320 49,728 Facilities and facilities related 5,873 6,011 17,869 17,208 Depreciation and amortization 15,303 12,981 44,745 36,371 Total operating expenses 108,995 99,511 327,400 275,190 Income from operations 20,515 14,753 33,643 43,071 Interest expense (4,547 ) (3,882 ) (13,344 ) (9,111 ) Income before income tax benefit (expense) 15,968 10,871 20,299 33,960 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,110 2,185 2,250 (382 ) Net income $ 17,078 $ 13,056 $ 22,549 $ 33,578 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.37 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.36 $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 61,982,888 60,840,402 61,500,930 60,143,591 Diluted 63,042,962 61,991,348 62,769,575 61,794,767 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 17,078 $ 13,056 $ 22,549 $ 33,578 Foreign currency translation income (loss), net of tax 1,348 (421 ) 671 (612 ) Comprehensive income $ 18,426 $ 12,635 $ 23,220 $ 32,966





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,549 $ 33,578 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,289 40,443 Non-cash lease expense 9,516 10,346 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,072 940 Stock-based compensation 19,943 16,504 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (7,518 ) Gain on disposals of property and equipment (653 ) (633 ) Other 296 — Deferred income taxes (14,038 ) (25,861 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 556 573 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables (9,247 ) (6,364 ) Unbilled receivables (28,930 ) (26,902 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,029 1,944 Accounts payable 15,199 3,386 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (6,063 ) 1,329 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (4,438 ) 4,288 Contingent consideration (1,455 ) (1,307 ) Other current liabilities 486 689 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,111 45,435 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (54,347 ) (189,109 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 270 295 Purchase of property and equipment (13,410 ) (14,257 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67,487 ) (203,071 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 58,000 188,000 Payments on notes payable and other obligations (6,122 ) (6,399 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,585 ) (793 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (12,000 ) (15,000 ) Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation — (81 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 38,293 165,727 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 516 (193 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,433 7,898 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 44,824 38,541 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 73,257 $ 46,439





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net Income $ 17,078 $ 13,056 $ 22,549 $ 33,578 Add: Interest expense 4,547 3,882 13,344 9,111 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,110 ) (2,185 ) (2,250 ) 382 Depreciation and amortization 16,761 14,434 49,289 40,443 Stock-based compensation 5,955 5,777 19,943 16,504 Acquisition-related costs* 1,299 1,702 4,315 (2,959 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,530 $ 36,666 $ 107,190 $ 97,059 * Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.



