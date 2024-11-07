NV5 Announces Preliminary Unaudited Record Third Quarter Results

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported preliminary unaudited record financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

"NV5 delivered record results in the third quarter in gross revenues and Adjusted EBITDA1, as well as improved profit margins. These results were driven by strong organic growth throughout our operations, and we have now achieved our targeted annual revenue run rate of over $1 billion. NV5 enters the fourth quarter with tailwinds from both a record backlog and substantial industry investments for our services. We anticipate strong growth for the remainder of 2024 and entering the new year," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Results2

Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2024 grew 6% to $250.9 million from $237.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and our gross profit increased 13% to $129.5 million. This represents a gross margin expansion of 350 basis points to 51.6%.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 grew 31% to $17.1 million from $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income includes $665k of higher interest expense this quarter as a result of higher debt balances, although our net leverage remains low at 1.3x. Our GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2024 grew 29% to $0.27 per share from $0.21 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 grew 145% to $48.9 million from $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $44.5 million from $36.7 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 17.7% from 15.4% in the prior year quarter. Our Adjusted EPS1 grew 22% to $0.44 per share compared to $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

Prior Periods

In the course of preparing the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements to be filed as part of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024, the Company identified out of period project revenue associated with one customer acquired through its February 2023 acquisition of Continental Mapping Acquisition Corp. and its subsidiaries, including Axim Geospatial, LLC (collectively "Axim").

Prior periods presented in this press release have been revised as follows to correct the impact of the out of period revenue based on information currently available:

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2023, gross revenues of $239.3 million were overstated by $1.7 million, net income of $13.3 million was overstated by $260k, Diluted GAAP EPS was not impacted, Adjusted EPS of $0.38 per share was overstated by $0.02, and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.8 million was overstated by $1.2 million.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, gross revenues of $646.2 million were overstated by $3.9 million, net income of $34.7 million was overstated by $1.1 million, Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.56 per share was overstated by $0.02, Adjusted EPS of $0.92 per share was overstated by $0.04, and Adjusted EBITDA of $100.5 million was overstated by $3.5 million.
  • For the six months ended June 29, 2024, gross revenues of $449.6 million were overstated by $5.8 million, net income of $8.3 million was overstated by $2.8 million, Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.13 per share was overstated by $0.04, Adjusted EPS of $0.48 per share was overstated by $0.06, and Adjusted EBITDA of $67.2 million was overstated by $4.6 million.

There was no impact on cash flows from operating activities in our previously issued Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in any prior period.

 


1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 2 and 7 for explanations.

2 Prior periods presented in this press release have been adjusted to correct for the misstatements described in the section above. Unaudited results are based on information currently available to the Company and could differ from the final amounts that the Company ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2024

Gross revenues: $939 million to $943 million.

GAAP EPS: $0.48 per share to $0.54 per share (adjusted for 4-1 forward stock split).

Adjusted EPS: $1.15 per share to $1.19 per share (adjusted for 4-1 forward stock split).

Form 12b-25 Extension

The Company plans to file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024. The Company is working to finalize its financial statements and currently intends to file its Form 10-Q by November 12, 2024, the end of the 5-day extension period.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 7, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 800-715-9871
International dial-in number: +1 646-307-1963
Conference ID: 2719957
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com
   

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also, visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 
(in thousands, except share data)
 
 September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$73,257  $44,824 
Billed receivables, net 164,406   152,593 
Unbilled receivables, net 143,274   111,304 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,185   18,376 
Total current assets 399,122   327,097 
Property and equipment, net 56,386   50,268 
Right-of-use lease assets, net 33,743   36,836 
Intangible assets, net 210,967   210,659 
Goodwill 569,994   549,798 
Deferred income tax assets, net 20,296   6,388 
Other assets 2,695   3,149 
Total Assets$1,293,203  $1,184,195 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$72,194  $54,397 
Accrued liabilities 52,525   47,526 
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 56,082   59,373 
Other current liabilities 2,746   2,263 
Current portion of contingent consideration 2,653   3,922 
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 8,627   9,267 
Total current liabilities 194,827   176,748 
Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,970   143 
Other long-term liabilities 23,973   26,930 
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 248,432   205,468 
Total liabilities 470,202   409,289 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 65,155,904 and 63,581,020 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 652   636 
Additional paid-in capital 532,638   507,779 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 653   (18)
Retained earnings 289,058   266,509 
Total stockholders’ equity 823,001   774,906 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,293,203  $1,184,195 
 


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Gross revenues$250,885  $237,545  $694,750  $642,301 
        
Direct costs:       
Salaries and wages 60,574   56,853   178,419   162,316 
Sub-consultant services 46,910   44,960   114,324   112,367 
Other direct costs 13,891   21,468   40,964   49,357 
Total direct costs 121,375   123,281   333,707   324,040 
        
Gross profit 129,510   114,264   361,043   318,261 
        
Operating expenses:       
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 66,922   60,262   200,466   171,883 
General and administrative 20,897   20,257   64,320   49,728 
Facilities and facilities related 5,873   6,011   17,869   17,208 
Depreciation and amortization 15,303   12,981   44,745   36,371 
Total operating expenses 108,995   99,511   327,400   275,190 
        
Income from operations 20,515   14,753   33,643   43,071 
        
Interest expense (4,547)  (3,882)  (13,344)  (9,111)
        
Income before income tax benefit (expense) 15,968   10,871   20,299   33,960 
Income tax benefit (expense) 1,110   2,185   2,250   (382)
Net income$17,078  $13,056  $22,549  $33,578 
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.28  $0.21  $0.37  $0.56 
Diluted$0.27  $0.21  $0.36  $0.54 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 61,982,888   60,840,402   61,500,930   60,143,591 
Diluted 63,042,962   61,991,348   62,769,575   61,794,767 
        
Comprehensive income:        
Net income$17,078  $13,056  $22,549  $33,578 
Foreign currency translation income (loss), net of tax 1,348   (421)  671   (612)
Comprehensive income$18,426  $12,635  $23,220  $32,966 
 


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 
 Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$22,549  $33,578 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 49,289   40,443 
Non-cash lease expense 9,516   10,346 
Provision for doubtful accounts 1,072   940 
Stock-based compensation 19,943   16,504 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration    (7,518)
Gain on disposals of property and equipment (653)  (633)
Other 296    
Deferred income taxes (14,038)  (25,861)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 556   573 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:   
Billed receivables (9,247)  (6,364)
Unbilled receivables (28,930)  (26,902)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,029   1,944 
Accounts payable 15,199   3,386 
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (6,063)  1,329 
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (4,438)  4,288 
Contingent consideration (1,455)  (1,307)
Other current liabilities 486   689 
Net cash provided by operating activities 57,111   45,435 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (54,347)  (189,109)
Proceeds from sale of assets 270   295 
Purchase of property and equipment (13,410)  (14,257)
Net cash used in investing activities (67,487)  (203,071)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 58,000   188,000 
Payments on notes payable and other obligations (6,122)  (6,399)
Payments of contingent consideration (1,585)  (793)
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (12,000)  (15,000)
Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation    (81)
Net cash provided by financing activities 38,293   165,727 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 516   (193)
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,433   7,898 
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 44,824   38,541 
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period$73,257  $46,439 
 


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Net Income$17,078  $13,056  $22,549  $33,578 
Add:Interest expense 4,547   3,882   13,344   9,111 
 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,110)  (2,185)  (2,250)  382 
 Depreciation and amortization 16,761   14,434   49,289   40,443 
 Stock-based compensation 5,955   5,777   19,943   16,504 
 Acquisition-related costs* 1,299   1,702   4,315   (2,959)
Adjusted EBITDA$44,530  $36,666  $107,190  $97,059 
 
* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Net Income - per diluted share$0.27  $0.21  $0.36  $0.54 
Per diluted share adjustments:       
Add:Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.22   0.20   0.66   0.47 
 Income tax expense (0.05)  (0.05)  (0.16)  (0.13)
Adjusted EPS$0.44  $0.36  $0.86  $0.88 
 