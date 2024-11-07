Axalta Celebrates the Opening of its Global Headquarters in the Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has announced its global headquarters at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and an employee appreciation event. This strategic relocation from Delaware County to the Navy Yard integrates the headquarters with Axalta's Global Innovation Center, unifying operations under the ONE Axalta initiative to enhance collaboration and streamline decision-making.





“We are thrilled to celebrate the Axalta headquarters and Global Innovation Center,” said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President of Axalta. “As ONE Axalta, our priority is to create a collaborative environment that enhances teamwork and innovation. The Philadelphia Navy Yard is a convenient location for our employees, business partners, and customers, offering a vibrant space where we can come together to achieve our goals.”

Parts of the headquarters office environment were remodeled and enhanced, creating a flexible and effective space to achieve business goals, while boasting collaborative interaction. Axalta's Global Innovation Center is one of the largest coatings research and development facilities in the region. The move includes the relocation of local employees, including Axalta's leadership team, who will now operate from this centralized location.

As a premier hub for Axalta's global research, product development, and technology initiatives, the facility is designed to host a variety of employee meetings, business gatherings and collaborative events. Multiple large meeting spaces and modern collaboration areas will facilitate interaction and drive innovation, ensuring Axalta continues to deliver the most advanced coatings products to customers worldwide.

This move underscores Axalta’s ongoing commitment to Philadelphia, reinforcing the city's reputation as a world-class destination for global business.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X.

Axalta

1050 Constitution Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19112 Contact

Chelsea Quilty

267.216.5603

Chelsea.quilty@axalta.com

Axalta.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f3db3e4-54ca-4ecb-90b7-c04dbc11235c