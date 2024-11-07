Astec to participate in Baird’s 2024 Global Industrial Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 14, 2024. Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will attend the conference.

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building equipment, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

