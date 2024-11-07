Maravai LifeSciences Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Announces Agreement to Acquire the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio, Advancing Support for Innovative Nucleic Acid R&D

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, together with other business updates.

Financial Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $65.2 million, Net loss of $(176.0) million (including a goodwill impairment of $154.2 million), and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million; and

Updated revenue guidance for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $255.0 million to $265.0 million.

Innovation and Awards:

TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink) enhanced our product offering with the introduction of custom sets of mRNA constructs, supporting our customers’ screening phase and allowing them to more quickly evaluate and prioritize their target;

TriLink and Alphazyme collaborated to launch CleanScribe™ RNA Polymerase, providing researchers with a simple way to significantly reduce dsRNA in their IVT without compromising other important mRNA quality attributes;

Commenced our first mRNA contract for a customer’s Phase II clinical trial in our Flanders 2 GMP manufacturing facility, demonstrating our ability to bring TriLink’s best-in-class mRNA manufacturing processes to our Phase II and Phase III mRNA service customers;

Strengthened TriLink’s patent estate with the issuance of an additional U.S. patent for our CleanCap® IVT capping technology;

Cygnus Technologies (Cygnus) and TriLink collaborated to launch AccuRes™ Host Cell DNA Quantification Kits. The all-in-one kit combines Cygnus’ proprietary extraction procedure with a probe-based master mix containing TriLink’s patented CleanAmp® dNTPs and a Hot Start Taq DNA Polymerase; and

Chanfeng Zhao, Vice President, R&D Chemistry for TriLink was honored on the 2024 PharmaVoice 100 list in the category of Clinical Trial Pros.

Pending Acquisition:

Entered into definitive agreement to acquire the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio, a privately held technology company with a proprietary digital platform designed with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to support the biological design of therapeutics. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in early 2025. Once completed, the acquisition is expected to expand our ability to assist customers in developing innovative nucleic acid-based therapies.

"We achieved significant milestones this quarter, launching innovative new products across the portfolio. Of note, we commenced our first mRNA contract for a customer at our Flanders2 GMP manufacturing facility, further strengthened our CleanCap® IVT capping technology patent estate with the issuance of an additional U.S. patent, and introduced a new plate-based mRNA screening offering," said Trey Martin, CEO, Maravai LifeSciences. “Today we announced our planned acquisition of the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio, a provider of precision DNA and RNA design services through an AI-driven digital platform. We believe Officinae will add complementary capabilities to offer uniquely effective and timely design solutions for our customers. The mRNA, Gene Editing and cell and gene therapy markets continue to evolve rapidly, and we remain committed to being our customers’ preferred partner by delivering innovative solutions to address critical barriers, increase process efficiency and improve potency and efficacy.”

Revenue for the Third Quarter 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in 000’s) 2024 2023 Year-over-Year %

Change

Nucleic Acid Production $ 49,947 $ 51,228 (2.5 )% Biologics Safety Testing 15,253 15,637 (2.5 )% Total Revenue $ 65,200 $ 66,865 (2.5 )%

Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in 000’s) 2024 2023 Year-over-Year %

Change

Nucleic Acid Production $ 154,446 $ 165,944 (6.9 )% Biologics Safety Testing 48,333 48,860 (1.1 )% Total Revenue $ 202,779 $ 214,804 (5.6 )%

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter was $65.2 million, representing a 2.5% decrease over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:

Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $49.9 million for the third quarter, representing a 2.5% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by lower demand for research and discovery products.

Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $15.3 million for the third quarter, representing a 2.5% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to lower demand in the bioprocessing market.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(176.0) million and $12.7 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(15.1) million and $11.9 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $202.8 million, representing a 5.6% decrease over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:

Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $154.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 6.9% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by lower demand for research and discovery products.

Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $48.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 1.1% decrease year-over-year.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(213.1) million and $37.5 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(28.4) million and $44.8 million, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Financial Guidance for 2024

Maravai’s financial guidance for the full year 2024 is based on expectations for its existing business and does not include the financial impact of potential new acquisitions, including the planned acquisition of the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio, or items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in “Forward-looking Statements” below.

Revenue expectations for 2024 are now expected to be in the range of $255.0 million to $265.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) margins are now expected to be in the range of 16% to 18%.

As it relates to forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin, Maravai cannot provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain significant reconciling items without unreasonable effort.

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 65,200 $ 66,865 $ 202,779 $ 214,804 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 36,826 36,686 113,432 113,635 Selling, general and administrative 39,087 38,864 120,528 112,912 Research and development 4,344 4,347 14,660 12,686 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (178 ) 2,385 (1,373 ) 69 Goodwill impairment 154,239 — 154,239 — Restructuring (4 ) — (1,220 ) — Total operating expenses 234,314 82,282 400,266 239,302 Loss from operations (169,114 ) (15,417 ) (197,487 ) (24,498 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (13,634 ) (11,637 ) (36,437 ) (30,492 ) Interest income 7,071 7,432 21,367 20,268 Change in payable to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement (39 ) (1,007 ) (39 ) (2,342 ) Other income (expense) 72 66 (2,384 ) (1,386 ) Loss before income taxes (175,644 ) (20,563 ) (214,980 ) (38,450 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 311 (5,461 ) (1,853 ) (10,057 ) Net loss (175,955 ) (15,102 ) (213,127 ) (28,393 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (76,917 ) (8,640 ) (94,426 ) (15,323 ) Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ (99,038 ) $ (6,462 ) $ (118,701 ) $ (13,070 ) Net loss per Class A common share attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 141,555 131,930 136,595 131,845





MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (175,955 ) $ (15,102 ) $ (213,127 ) $ (28,393 ) Add: Amortization 6,891 6,870 20,629 20,487 Depreciation 5,044 4,071 15,386 8,966 Interest expense 13,634 11,637 36,437 30,492 Interest income (7,071 ) (7,432 ) (21,367 ) (20,268 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 311 (5,461 ) (1,853 ) (10,057 ) EBITDA (157,146 ) (5,417 ) (163,895 ) 1,227 Acquisition contingent consideration (1) (178 ) 2,385 (1,373 ) 69 Acquisition integration costs (2) 919 3,268 4,641 9,198 Stock-based compensation (3) 13,050 9,987 38,870 25,246 Merger and acquisition related expenses (4) 833 46 863 3,708 Financing costs (5) 114 — 114 — Acquisition related tax adjustment (6) (67 ) (77 ) 2,374 1,370 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (7) 39 1,007 39 2,342 Goodwill impairment (8) 154,239 — 154,239 — Restructuring costs (9) (10 ) — 1 — Other (10) 946 701 1,578 1,615 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,739 $ 11,900 $ 37,451 $ 44,775





Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ (99,038 ) $ (6,462 ) $ (118,701 ) $ (13,070 ) Net loss impact from pro forma conversion of Class B shares to Class A common shares (76,917 ) (8,640 ) (94,426 ) (15,323 ) Adjustment to the provision for income tax (11) 18,353 2,074 22,531 3,670 Tax-effected net loss (157,602 ) (13,028 ) (190,596 ) (24,723 ) Acquisition contingent consideration (1) (178 ) 2,385 (1,373 ) 69 Acquisition integration costs (2) 919 3,268 4,641 9,198 Stock-based compensation (3) 13,050 9,987 38,870 25,246 Merger and acquisition related expenses (4) 833 46 863 3,708 Financing costs (5) 114 — 114 — Acquisition related tax adjustment (6) (67 ) (77 ) 2,374 1,370 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (7) 39 1,007 39 2,342 Goodwill impairment (8) 154,239 — 154,239 — Restructuring costs (9) (10 ) — 1 — Other (10) 946 701 1,578 1,615 Tax impact of adjustments (12) (16,667 ) (6,765 ) (21,130 ) (14,948 ) Net cash tax benefit retained from historical exchanges (13) 119 (279 ) 687 555 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (4,265 ) $ (2,755 ) $ (9,693 ) $ 4,432 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 255,203 251,033 253,910 251,301 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (4,265 ) $ (2,755 ) $ (9,693 ) $ 4,432 Adjusted fully diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02

____________________

Explanatory Notes to Reconciliations

(1) Refers to the change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration related to completed acquisitions. (2) Refers to incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, including retention payments related to integration that were negotiated specifically at the time of the Company’s acquisition of MyChem, LLC (“MyChem”) and Alphazyme, LLC (“Alphazyme”), which were completed in January 2022 and January 2023, respectively. These retention payments arise from the Company’s agreements executed in connection with the acquisitions of MyChem and Alphazyme and provide incremental financial incentives, over and above recurring compensation, to ensure the employees of these companies remain present and participate in integration of the acquired businesses during the integration and knowledge transfer periods. The Company agreed to pay certain employees of Alphazyme retention payments totaling $9.3 million as of various dates but primarily through December 31, 2025, as long as these individuals continue to be employed by the Company. The Company agreed to pay the sellers of MyChem retention payments totaling $20.0 million as of the second anniversary of the closing of the acquisition date as long as two senior employees (who were also the sellers of MyChem) continue to be employed by TriLink. The Company considers the payment of these retention payments as probable and is recognizing compensation expense related to these payments in the post-acquisition period ratably over the service period. Retention payment expenses were $0.8 million (Alphazyme $0.8 million) and $4.3 million (MyChem $1.8 million; Alphazyme $2.5 million) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Retention payment expenses were $3.1 million (MyChem $2.4 million; Alphazyme $0.7 million) and $8.6 million (MyChem $6.8 million; Alphazyme $1.8 million) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Retention expenses for MyChem concluded in the first quarter of 2024, and following the payments in the first quarter of 2024, there are no further retention expenses payable for MyChem. The remaining retention accrual for Alphazyme is $4.2 million, expected to be accrued ratably each quarter through December 31, 2025, with payments expected to be made in the first quarter of 2026. There are no further cash-based retention payments planned, other than those disclosed above, for acquisitions completed as of September 30, 2024. (3) Refers to non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation. (4) Refers to diligence, legal, accounting, tax and consulting fees incurred associated with acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated. (5) Refers to transaction costs related to the refinancing of our long-term debt that are not capitalizable. (6) Refers to non-cash (income) expense associated with adjustments to the indemnification asset recorded in connection with the acquisition of MyChem. (7) Refers to the adjustment of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability primarily due to changes in Maravai’s estimated state apportionment and the corresponding change of its estimated state tax rate. (8) Refers to goodwill impairment recorded for our Nucleic Acid Production segment. (9) Refers to restructuring costs (benefit) associated with the Cost Realignment Plan, which was implemented in November 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, stock-based compensation benefit of $1.2 million related to forfeited stock awards in connection with the restructuring is included in the stock-based compensation line item. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was immaterial. (10) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, refers to loss on abandoned projects, severance payments, inventory step-up charges and certain other adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, and other non-recurring costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, refers to severance payments, legal settlement amounts, inventory step-up charges in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, certain working capital and other adjustments related to the acquisition of MyChem, and other non-recurring costs. (11) Represents additional corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% applied to additional net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. from the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (12) Represents income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% and the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (13) Represents income tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the tax basis step up associated with the purchase or exchange of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC units and Class B common stock, net of payment obligations under the Tax Receivable Agreement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS).

Maravai defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjustments to exclude, as applicable: (i) fair value adjustments to acquisition contingent consideration; (ii) incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, and associated retention payments; (iii) non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation; (iv) expenses incurred for acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated (including legal, accounting and professional consulting services); (v) transaction costs incurred for debt refinancings; (vi) non-cash expense associated with adjustments to the carrying value of the indemnification asset recorded in connection with completed acquisitions; (vii) loss (income) recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability; (viii) impairment charges; (ix) restructuring costs; (x) loss on abandoned projects; (xi) severance payments; (xii) legal settlement amounts; and (xii) inventory step-up charges in connection with completed acquisitions. Maravai defines Adjusted Net (Loss) Income as tax-effected earnings before the adjustments described above, and the tax effects of those adjustments. Maravai defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding units of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (paired with shares of Class B common stock) for shares of Class A common stock.

These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net (loss) income, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate Maravai’s core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes the measures facilitate comparison of Maravai’s operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with its results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting Maravai’s results of operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of Maravai’s results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, they should not be considered as a replacement for net (loss) income, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of Maravai’s profitability. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on Maravai’s GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

