Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on November 13, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 7, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com . Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, commodity interests, and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com .

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media