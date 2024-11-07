LifeMD Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Total revenues increased 38% year-over-year to $53.4 million with telehealth revenue up 65%
  • Record gross margin of 90.6%, up 300 basis points from the year-ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $3.7 million
  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million, a 200% sequential increase versus the second quarter
  • Cash of $37.6 million as of September 30, 2024
  • Generated $6.2 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter and positive net cash flow in each of the last four quarters

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

“LifeMD’s core telehealth business had another very strong quarter, led by outperformance in both our Rex® MD and virtual primary care verticals. We not only are very pleased with our tremendous growth rate, but also with the exponential increase in sequential profitability of our telehealth business,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “As we pursue our vision to become the leading provider of direct-to-consumer virtual healthcare services, we continue to make significant investments in our technology platform, affiliated medical group and differentiated products that help patients live healthier and happier lives. In the third quarter, we launched in-home laboratory services, a safe and efficacious non-GLP-1 weight management therapy, and our men’s hormonal therapy offering under our Rex MD brand. We also made progress with our 6S Framework wellness program, including the launch of a 50-state nutrition counseling program. I am particularly excited about the recent opening of our national, vertically integrated pharmacy, which will be accretive in 2025 and enables LifeMD to become a fully integrated, end-to-end provider of virtual healthcare services. These advancements continue to underscore our commitment to virtual healthcare market leadership across a range of categories and capabilities.”

“LifeMD had a strong quarter with top- and bottom-line growth led by our core telehealth business. Not only did this business achieve 65% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis and patient subscriber base grew to approximately 269,000 at quarter-end, but telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 200% sequentially to $2.5 million. Although WorkSimpli’s financial results continued to be pressured, the business returned to sequential subscriber growth and is still forecasted to reach peak monthly profitability by year-end,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “Cash flow continued to increase and remained exceptionally strong. For the third quarter, LifeMD generated over $6 million of operating cash flow and bolstered its cash balance by approximately $2 million to $37.6 million as of September 30th. Our strong unit economics, consistent cash flow generation and strengthened balance sheet continue to support our ability to optimize our corporate investment needs.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2023.

  • Total revenues increased 38% to $53.4 million with telehealth revenue up 65%.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 30% to approximately 269,000 at quarter-end.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers decreased 6% to approximately 161,000 at quarter-end but grew sequentially by approximately 2,000 subscribers.
  • Gross margin expanded to 90.6%, up from 87.6%.
  • GAAP net loss was $5.9 million or $0.14 per share, compared with $6.9 million or $0.20 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million compared with $2.8 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability of $2.5 million compared with a loss of $2.3 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.09 compared with $0.08 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $37.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s)Three Months Ended Sept 30, Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics20242023 % Growth
Revenue       
Telehealth$40,276 $24,343 65%
WorkSimpli$13,118 $14,271 -8%
Total Revenue$53,393 $38,614 38%
        
Active Subscribers       
Telehealth Active Subscribers 268,739  206,536 30%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 160,864  170,388 -6%
Total Active Subscribers 429,603  376,924 14%
        

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues in the range of $57 million to $58 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $43 million to $44 million and WorkSimpli revenue of approximately $14 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.5 million to $7.0 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.0 million to $4.5 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of at least $205 million, unchanged from previous guidance, with telehealth revenue guidance increased to a range of $151 million to $152 million, from $150 million previously, and WorkSimpli revenue guidance decreased to $54 million, from $55 million previously.
  • Adjusted EBITDA narrowed to a range of $13 million to $14 million, from $13 million to $15 million previously, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $6 million to $7 million, from $3 million to $4 million previously.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number:800-717-1738
International dial-in number:646-307-1865
Conference ID:73461
  

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
        
 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (Unaudited)    
ASSETS
        
Current Assets       
Cash$37,587,253  $33,146,725 
Accounts receivable, net 6,049,501   5,277,250 
Product deposit 136,755   485,850 
Inventory, net 2,645,443   2,759,932 
Other current assets 2,238,005   934,510 
Total Current Assets 48,656,957   42,604,267 
        
Non-current Assets       
Equipment, net 1,420,052   476,303 
Right of use assets 6,750,256   594,897 
Capitalized software, net 13,457,432   11,795,979 
Intangible assets, net 2,275,225   3,009,263 
Total Non-current Assets 23,902,965   15,876,442 
        
Total Assets$72,559,922  $58,480,709 
        
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)       
        
Current Liabilities       
Accounts payable$15,867,469  $11,084,855 
Accrued expenses 21,013,174   13,937,494 
Notes payable, net -   327,597 
Current operating lease liabilities 403,319   603,180 
Current portion of long-term debt 5,277,778   - 
Deferred revenue 16,390,541   8,828,598 
Total Current Liabilities 58,952,281   34,781,724 
        
Long-term Liabilities       
Long-term debt, net 12,951,280   17,927,727 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,511,425   73,849 
Contingent consideration 100,000   131,250 
Total Liabilities 78,514,986   52,914,550 
        
Commitments and Contingencies       
Mezzanine Equity       
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 -   - 
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)       
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 140   140 
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,909,572 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 41,806,532 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 419,096   383,586 
Additional paid-in capital 227,394,727   217,550,583 
Accumulated deficit (235,370,384)  (214,265,236)
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (163,701)  (163,701)
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity (7,720,122)  3,505,372 
Non-controlling interest 1,765,058   2,060,787 
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity (5,955,064)  5,566,159 
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)$72,559,922  $58,480,709 
        


LIFEMD, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
                
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenues               
Telehealth revenue, net$          40,275,546  $          24,342,789  $        108,549,257  $          66,896,719 
WorkSimpli revenue, net           13,117,611             14,271,122             39,650,009             40,790,439 
Total revenues, net           53,393,157             38,613,911           148,199,266           107,687,158 
                
Cost of revenues               
Cost of telehealth revenue             4,300,877               4,479,760             13,049,315             12,525,887 
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue                712,664                  301,746               1,589,318               1,019,018 
Total cost of revenues             5,013,541               4,781,506             14,638,633             13,544,905 
                
Gross profit           48,379,616             33,832,405           133,560,633             94,142,253 
                
Expenses                
Selling and marketing expenses           26,611,672             19,776,797             77,164,480             56,062,345 
General and administrative expenses           18,925,844             13,398,387             52,752,961             36,120,723 
Customer service expenses             2,804,210               2,106,252               7,385,669               5,573,734 
Other operating expenses             2,112,169               1,622,137               6,318,791               4,640,690 
Development costs             2,611,833               1,498,213               7,101,655               4,062,498 
Total expenses           53,065,728             38,401,786           150,723,556           106,459,990 
                
Operating loss           (4,686,112)            (4,569,381)          (17,162,923)          (12,317,737)
                
Other expenses               
Interest expense, net              (558,597)               (713,766)            (1,567,743)            (1,973,901)
Loss on debt extinguishment                         -                             -                             -                  (325,198)
                
Net loss before income taxes           (5,244,709)            (5,283,147)          (18,730,666)          (14,616,836)
                
Income tax expense              (232,523)                          -                  (232,523)                          -   
                
Net loss           (5,477,232)            (5,283,147)          (18,963,189)          (14,616,836)
                
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests              (345,767)                 839,288                (187,729)              2,247,055 
                
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.           (5,131,465)            (6,122,435)          (18,775,460)          (16,863,891)
                
Preferred stock dividends              (776,563)               (776,563)            (2,329,688)            (2,329,688)
                
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders$          (5,908,028) $          (6,898,998) $        (21,105,148) $        (19,193,579)
                
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders$                   (0.14) $                   (0.20) $                   (0.52) $                   (0.58)
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders$                   (0.14) $                   (0.20) $                   (0.52) $                   (0.58)
                
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:               
Basic           42,020,965             34,472,904             40,857,344             32,959,665 
Diluted           42,020,965             34,472,904             40,857,344             32,959,665 
                


LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
                
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
        
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES               
Net loss$(5,477,232) $(5,283,147) $(18,963,189) $(14,616,836)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:               
Amortization of debt discount 100,443   79,653   301,331   233,495 
Amortization of capitalized software 2,159,781   1,439,049   5,884,893   3,787,716 
Amortization of intangibles 245,804   245,968   737,836   725,496 
Accretion of consideration payable -   34,265   13,644   148,481 
Depreciation of fixed assets 151,332   49,852   321,698   146,286 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   -   -   325,198 
Operating lease payments 137,641   191,645   529,038   562,073 
Stock issued for legal settlement -   532,000   -   532,000 
Stock compensation expense 2,394,235   3,318,253   9,129,841   8,843,736 
                
Changes in Assets and Liabilities               
Accounts receivable (381,559)  (750,039)  (772,251)  (1,583,832)
Product deposit (20,621)  150,347   349,095   42,497 
Inventory (584,724)  (92,344)  114,489   (87,283)
Other current assets (716,585)  (631,765)  (1,303,495)  (616,938)
Operating lease liabilities (111,892)  (201,667)  (446,682)  (589,744)
Deferred revenue 1,228,882   571,144   7,561,943   691,848 
Accounts payable 815,740   44,011   4,782,614   (469,403)
Accrued expenses 6,261,674   1,378,992   7,704,036   5,611,131 
Other operating activity -   -   -   (579,319)
Net cash provided by operating activities 6,202,919   1,076,217   15,944,841   3,106,602 
                
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES               
Cash paid for capitalized software costs (3,043,634)  (2,373,443)  (7,546,346)  (6,273,295)
Purchase of equipment (447,802)  (30,263)  (1,265,447)  (94,482)
Purchase of intangible assets (1,862)  -   (3,798)  (148,868)
Net cash used in investing activities (3,493,298)  (2,403,706)  (8,815,591)  (6,516,645)
                
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES               
Proceeds from long-term debt, net                                -                       4,993,885                                  -                     19,466,887 
Proceeds from notes payable                                -                          347,691                                  -                       2,347,691 
Sale of common stock under ATM, net                                -                          899,567                                  -                          899,567 
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty (13,020)  (657,002)  (327,597)  (5,043,916) 
Cash proceeds from exercise of options -   -   107,813   - 
Preferred stock dividends (776,563)  (776,563)  (2,329,688)  (2,329,688)
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild -   (62,500)  (31,250)  (187,500)
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli -   -   -   (305,625)
Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000)  (36,000)  (108,000)  (108,000)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (825,583)  4,709,078   (2,688,722)  14,739,416 
                
Net increase in cash 1,884,038   3,381,589   4,440,528   11,329,373 
                
Cash at beginning of period 35,703,215   11,906,741   33,146,725   3,958,957 
                
Cash at end of period$37,587,253  $15,288,330  $37,587,253  $15,288,330 
                
Cash paid for interest               
Cash paid during the period for interest$630,342  $717,054  $1,913,049  $1,485,242 
                
Non-cash investing and financing activities:               
Cashless exercise of options$-  $579  $5,127  $744 
Cashless exercise of warrants$-  $-  $16,305  $- 
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments$-  $642,000  $642,000  $1,926,000 
Series B Preferred Stock conversion$-  $5,072,814  $-   5,072,814 
Warrants issued for debt instruments$-  $(215,243) $-  $873,100 
Right of use asset$4,353,166  $62,053  $6,684,397  $155,168 
Right of use lease liability$4,353,166  $62,053  $6,684,397  $155,168 
                

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA for the telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We have provided below a reconciliation of telehealth adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders solely related to the Company’s core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli, LifeMD’s majority owned subsidiary. WorkSimpli does not have any overlap of revenues nor expenses with LifeMD’s telehealth business.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA           
(in whole numbers, unaudited)               
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders$        (5,908,028) $           (6,898,998) $        (21,105,148) $        (19,193,579)
                
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 458,154   594,229   1,266,412   1,233,415 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,556,917   1,769,134   6,958,071   4,807,979 
Amortization of debt discount 100,443   79,653   301,331   233,495 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   -   -   325,198 
Financing transactions expense -   305,424   323,372   735,501 
Litigation costs (a) 644,170   420,404   1,322,501   1,426,330 
Inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products 85,000   -   651,142   232,630 
Severance costs 621,391   7,692   1,142,068   7,692 
Acquisitions expenses -   86,942   -   127,138 
Insurance acceptance readiness 391,803   8,094   1,361,637   66,634 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness 203,342   48,576   386,470   48,576 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock -   39,884   -   506,991 
Foreign exchange loss 429,695   272,899   908,416   796,619 
Taxes 1,258,553   70,378   1,261,553   70,378 
Dividends 799,929   1,813,130   2,920,102   3,971,890 
Stock-based compensation expense 2,394,235   3,318,253   9,129,841   8,843,736 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (345,767)  839,288   (187,729)  2,247,055 
                
Adjusted EBITDA$          3,689,838  $             2,774,982  $             6,640,039  $             6,487,678 
                
(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the William Blair LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the Harborside Advisors LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.
 


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS               
(unaudited)Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders$(0.14) $(0.20) $(0.52) $(0.58)
                
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 0.01   0.02   0.03   0.04 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 0.06   0.05   0.17   0.15 
Amortization of debt discount -   -   0.01   0.01 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   -   -   0.01 
Financing transactions expense -   0.01   0.01   0.02 
Litigation costs 0.02   0.01   0.03   0.04 
Inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products -   -   0.02   0.01 
Severance costs 0.01   -   0.03   - 
Acquisitions expenses -   -   -   - 
Insurance acceptance readiness 0.01   -   0.03   - 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness -   -   0.01   - 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock -   -   -   0.02 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss 0.01   0.01   0.02   0.02 
Taxes 0.03   -   0.03   - 
Dividends 0.02   0.05   0.07   0.12 
Stock-based compensation expense 0.06   0.10   0.22   0.27 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -   0.03   -   0.07 
                
Adjusted EPS$0.09  $0.08  $0.16  $0.20 
                


Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Net Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA            
(in whole numbers, unaudited)               
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
2024
 
2023
 
2024
 
2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders$(4,612,049) $(10,044,756) $(20,401,514) $(27,731,584)
                
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 456,151   593,013   1,263,120   1,229,576 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,707,151   1,150,718   4,555,921   3,176,361 
Amortization of debt discount 100,443   79,653   301,331   233,495 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   -   -   325,198 
Financing transactions expense -   305,424   323,372   735,501 
Litigation costs (a) 644,170   420,404   1,322,501   1,426,330 
Inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products 85,000   -   651,142   232,630 
Severance costs 621,391   7,692   1,142,068   7,692 
Acquisitions expenses -   86,942   -   127,138 
Insurance acceptance readiness 391,803   8,094   1,361,637   66,634 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness 203,342   48,576   386,470   48,576 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock -   39,884   -   506,991 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss -   -   -   - 
Taxes -   -   -   - 
Dividends 812,562   812,563   2,437,687   2,437,688 
Stock-based compensation expense 2,394,235   3,318,253   9,129,841   8,843,736 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (345,767)  839,288   (187,729)  2,247,055 
                
Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA$2,458,433  $(2,334,252) $2,285,847  $(6,086,983)
                
(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the William Blair LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the Harborside Advisors LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.