Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEACON-IPF Phase 2b trial on track for full enrollment in the first quarter of 2025 with data anticipated in mid-2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported third quarter 2024 financial results.

“A highlight to this quarter’s progress was the continued strong execution of our BEACON-IPF Phase 2b/3 trial which is enrolling well and on track to complete enrollment in the first quarter of 2025,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant. “We are pleased with the interest from the global physician and patient communities in participating in BEACON-IPF and look forward to sharing data in mid-2026. Additionally, we made progress across the portfolio with the goal of bringing potential therapies to patients.”

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Bexotegrast Highlights

Enrollment remains on track in BEACON-IPF, a pivotal adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) . The BEACON-IPF Phase 2b/3 trial is a 52-week, multinational, randomized, dose-ranging, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating bexotegrast at once-daily doses of 160 mg or 320 mg. The Phase 2b portion of BEACON-IPF will enroll 360 patients with IPF. Enrollment in this portion of this trial is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025 with data anticipated in mid-2026.

Results from Phase 2a PET imaging target engagement trial published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM). Also known as the "Blue Journal," AJRCCM is a leading peer-reviewed journal published by the American Thoracic Society. The publication reviews the previously reported positive results from an open-label trial in which bexotegrast showed dose-dependent αvβ6 integrin receptor occupancy in lungs of patients with IPF.

Pipeline Programs

Phase 1 trial of PLN-101095 in solid tumors is progressing with dosing of the third of five cohorts. PLN-101095 is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvβ8 and αvβ1 integrins designed to block TGF-β activation in the tumor microenvironment. The Company has completed enrollment in the third of five cohorts in the Phase 1 open-label, dose-escalation trial. In this trial, PLN-101095 is being tested as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors that are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Preliminary data is expected in early 2025.

PLN-101325 applications beyond muscular dystrophies. PLN-101325 is a monoclonal antibody that acts as an allosteric agonist of integrin α7β1, currently in development for treatment of muscular dystrophies. The Company is currently generating additional evidence in support of potential expansion of the scope of PLN-101325 prior to initiating a Phase 1 trial.

Corporate Highlights

Appointment of Gary Palmer, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Palmer brings over 25 years of global leadership experience in medical affairs from biopharmaceutical companies of various sizes and stages, and across multiple therapeutic areas including pulmonary medicine, immunology and neurology. Most recently, Dr. Palmer served as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Immunology and Neuroscience at Bristol Myers Squibb.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $47.8 million, as compared to $32.3 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in patients with IPF.

General and administrative expenses were $14.3 million, as compared to $15.3 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to professional service expenses.

Net loss of $57.8 million as compared to $41.5 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher operating expenses driven by BEACON-IPF.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $406.0 million.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenue $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development (47,754 ) (32,339 ) General and administrative (14,260 ) (15,346 ) Total operating expenses (62,014 ) (47,685 ) Loss from operations (62,014 ) (47,685 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 5,128 6,515 Interest expense (877 ) (317 ) Net loss $ (57,763 ) $ (41,487 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.70 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 60,730,935 59,688,451



