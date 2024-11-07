The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights: Q3 2024 Compared to Q3 2023

Grew revenue 2% to $30.2 million.

Reported net loss of $3.2 million, including $3.8 million in loss on disposition or impairment, compared to net loss of $716,000, including loss on disposition or impairment of $905,000.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, compared to $2.9 million.

Increased system-wide sales 1 8% to $129.3 million.

8% to $129.3 million. Reported system-wide comp sales 2 of 4%.

of 4%. Sold 7 franchise licenses in both Q3 2024 and Q2 2024, compared to 12 in Q3 2023, reflecting the impact of the refranchising process.

Increased the total clinic count to 963 – 838 clinics franchised and 125 clinics company-owned or managed – at September 30, 2024. During Q3 2024, The Joint Opened 14 franchised clinics; Refranchised one clinic; and Closed 11 clinics: three franchised being relocated, three non-traditional corporate units on Airforce bases; as well as three franchised and two company-owned or managed that were underperforming.



“As the category leader with a premier national brand, attractive asset-light franchise model and approximately 1% share of the $8.5 billion being spent annually out-of-pocket on chiropractic care, The Joint’s long-term opportunities far exceed the near-term consumer headwinds,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. Sanjiv Razdan. “To lead The Joint’s next phase of growth, I will leverage my strategic business acumen, branding expertise and extensive experience leading successful multi-site consumer service companies and franchise businesses. The board and I are committed to our refranchising efforts; elevating patient care; ensuring strong clinic economics; strengthening our people, capability and culture; and fueling innovation to drive growth and improve profitability. With the power behind The Joint franchise concept, our strategies to improve clinic economics, increase patient count, and drive growth will increase profitability and create shareholder value. I am confident we will emerge a stronger company.”

Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2023

Revenue was $30.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $29.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Cost of revenue was $2.8 million, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the associated higher regional developer royalties and commissions.

Selling and marketing expenses were $4.8 million, compared to $4.3 million, reflecting the timing of advertising spend. Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased 47% for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of corporate clinics that are being held for sale in connection with the refranchising efforts.

General and administrative expenses were $20.8 million, up from $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Loss on disposition or impairment was $3.8 million, related to the quarterly impairment analysis of clinics held for sale as part of the refranchising efforts, compared to $905,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $63,000, compared to income tax benefit of $188,000 in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss was $3.2 million, including $3.8 million loss on disposition or impairment, or $0.21 loss per share. This compares to net loss of $716,000, including the $905,000 loss on disposition or impairment, or $0.05 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, compared to $2.9 million the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2023

Revenue was $90.2 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $87.1 million in the same period of 2023. Net loss was $5.8 million, including $5.6 million loss on disposition or impairment and $1.5 million in employee litigation in the second quarter of 2024, or $0.39 loss per share. This compares net income for the first nine months of 2023 of $1.3 million, including the $3.9 million in other income related to the net employee retention credit and $1.1 million of loss on disposition or impairment, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $8.2 million for the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $20.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2023. Cash flow for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 includes $5.3 million from operations and the net proceeds of the sales of clinics offset by ongoing IT capex and the $2.0 million first quarter 2024 repayment of the line of credit to JP Morgan Chase. Through this facility, we have retained immediate access to $20 million through February 2027.

2024 Guidance

The company adjusted its guidance to account the potential impact of ongoing consumer headwinds.

System-wide sales are expected to be between $525 million and $535 million, adjusted from $530 million and $545 million and compared to $488.0 million in 2023.

System-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more are expected to be between 3% and 4% adjusted from in the mid-single digits in 2024 and compared to 4% in 2023.

New franchised clinic openings, excluding the impact of refranchised clinics, are expected to be between 55 and 60, adjusted from 60 and 75 and compared to 104 in 2023.



Commonly Discussed Performance Metrics

This release includes a presentation of commonly discussed performance metrics. System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release also includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of historical net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses (which includes contract termination costs associated with reacquired regional developer rights), net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, stock-based compensation expenses, costs related to restatement filings, restructuring costs, litigation expenses (consisting of legal and related fees for specific proceedings that arise outside of the ordinary course of our business) and other income related to employee retention credits.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward looking statements made in this press release include, among others, our belief that our long-term opportunities far exceed the near-term consumer headwinds; our commitment to our refranchising efforts, elevating patient care, ensuring strong clinic economics, strengthening our people, capability and culture, and fueling innovation to drive growth and improve profitability; our confidence that with the power behind The Joint franchise concept, our strategies to improve clinic economics, increase patient count and drive growth, we will emerge a stronger company; and our expectations for 2024 system-wide sales, system-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more, and new franchised clinic openings, excluding the impact of refranchised clinics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage and an increase in operating expenses due to measures we may need to take to address such shortage; inflation, which has increased our costs and which could otherwise negatively impact our business; our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics; our failure to refranchise as planned; short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet, which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits; our failure to remediate future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence; and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequently filed current and quarterly reports. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,737,769 $ 18,153,609 Restricted cash 1,257,667 1,060,683 Accounts receivable, net 4,295,663 3,718,924 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion 1,052,391 1,047,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,492,653 2,439,837 Assets held for sale 25,334,715 17,915,055 Total current assets 55,170,858 44,335,538 Property and equipment, net 6,084,785 11,044,317 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,727,105 12,413,221 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion 4,688,487 5,203,936 Intangible assets, net — 5,020,926 Goodwill 4,237,945 7,352,879 Deferred tax assets ($1.1 million and $1.1 million attributable to VIEs as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 963,658 1,031,648 Deposits and other assets 725,984 748,394 Total assets $ 79,598,822 $ 87,150,859 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,526,384 $ 1,625,088 Accounts payable due to related parties (Note 13) 375,000 — Accrued expenses 4,093,722 1,963,009 Co-op funds liability 1,257,667 1,060,683 Payroll liabilities ($0.7 million and $0.7 million attributable to VIEs as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 6,107,071 3,485,744 Operating lease liability, current portion 3,222,887 3,756,328 Finance lease liability, current portion 26,312 25,491 Deferred franchise fee revenue, current portion 2,535,825 2,516,554 Deferred revenue from company clinics ($3.2 million and $1.6 million attributable to VIEs as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 3,183,396 4,463,747 Upfront regional developer Fees, current portion 291,707 362,326 Other current liabilities 544,250 483,249 Liabilities to be disposed of ($1.4 million and $3.6 million attributable to VIEs as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 15,124,554 13,831,863 Total current liabilities 38,288,775 33,574,082 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,157,147 10,914,997 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 18,172 38,016 Debt under the Credit Agreement — 2,000,000 Deferred franchise fee revenue, net of current portion 12,680,360 13,597,325 Upfront regional developer fees, net of current portion 743,578 1,019,316 Other liabilities ($1.2 million and $1.2 million attributable to VIEs as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 1,235,241 1,235,241 Total liabilities 59,123,273 62,378,977 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,991,462 shares issued and 14,958,447 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 14,783,757 shares issued and 14,751,633 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 14,991 14,783 Additional paid-in capital 49,025,751 47,498,151 Treasury stock 33,015 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 32,124 shares as of December 31, 2023, at cost (870,058 ) (860,475 ) Accumulated deficit (27,720,135 ) (21,905,577 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 20,450,549 24,746,882 Non-controlling Interest 25,000 25,000 Total equity 20,475,549 24,771,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 79,598,822 $ 87,150,859





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics $ 17,544,658 $ 17,882,303 $ 52,730,898 $ 52,813,098 Royalty fees 7,870,033 7,143,791 23,303,907 21,181,973 Franchise fees 697,688 754,029 2,072,665 2,179,822 Advertising fund revenue 2,247,663 2,050,106 6,654,974 6,043,563 Software fees 1,431,321 1,301,577 4,233,133 3,746,394 Other revenues 407,127 342,143 1,185,640 1,117,103 Total revenues 30,198,490 29,473,949 90,181,217 87,081,953 Cost of revenues: Franchise and regional development cost of revenues 2,450,400 2,228,689 7,250,351 6,605,964 IT cost of revenues 372,867 375,411 1,115,663 1,068,332 Total cost of revenues 2,823,267 2,604,100 8,366,014 7,674,296 Selling and marketing expenses 4,762,395 4,301,017 14,050,343 13,169,079 Depreciation and amortization 1,239,233 2,349,206 4,166,952 6,893,529 General and administrative expenses 20,754,264 20,212,750 63,588,864 60,156,022 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 26,755,892 26,862,973 81,806,159 80,218,630 Net loss on disposition or impairment 3,805,218 904,923 5,602,641 1,114,738 Loss from operations (3,185,887 ) (898,047 ) (5,593,597 ) (1,925,711 ) Other income (expense), net 83,333 (6,244 ) 198,873 3,708,399 Income (loss) before income tax expense (3,102,554 ) (904,291 ) (5,394,724 ) 1,782,688 Income tax (benefit) expense 62,585 (188,018 ) 419,834 493,286 Net (loss) income $ (3,165,139 ) $ (716,273 ) $ (5,814,558 ) $ 1,289,402 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.39 ) $ 0.09 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.39 ) $ 0.09 Basic weighted average shares 14,959,132 14,790,663 14,903,726 14,666,222 Diluted weighted average shares 15,192,379 15,015,953 15,138,148 14,931,474





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5,814,558 ) $ 1,289,402 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,166,952 6,893,529 Net loss on disposition or impairment (non-cash portion) 5,602,641 1,114,738 Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements (99,966 ) (170,720 ) Deferred income taxes 67,990 187,062 Stock based compensation expense 1,475,710 1,209,296 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 240,981 258,145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (53,888 ) (504,203 ) Deferred franchise costs 456,894 166,078 Deposits and other assets 15,710 (15,377 ) Assets and liabilities held for sale, net (2,147,354 ) — Accounts payable 276,296 (1,244,767 ) Accrued expenses 1,255,713 1,279,949 Payroll liabilities 2,621,327 1,844,943 Deferred revenue (1,504,305 ) (551,226 ) Upfront regional developer fees (346,357 ) (496,730 ) Other liabilities (928,850 ) 34,638 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,284,936 11,294,757 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of clinics 374,100 — Acquisition of CA clinics — (1,050,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (901,394 ) (3,833,148 ) Net cash used in investing activities (527,294 ) (4,883,148 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligation (19,013 ) (18,227 ) Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans (9,583 ) (3,832 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 52,098 202,386 Repayment of debt under the Credit Agreement (2,000,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,976,498 ) 180,327 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,781,144 6,591,936 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 19,214,292 10,550,417 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,995,436 $ 17,142,353 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,737,769 $ 16,050,137 Restricted cash 1,257,667 1,092,216 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,995,436 $ 17,142,353





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Data: Net (loss) income $ (3,165,139 ) $ (716,273 ) $ (5,814,558 ) $ 1,289,402 Net interest expense (83,333 ) 6,244 (198,873 ) 70,905 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,239,233 2,349,206 4,166,952 6,893,529 Tax expense (benefit) 62,585 (188,018 ) 419,834 493,286 EBITDA (1,946,654 ) 1,451,159 (1,426,645 ) 8,747,122 Stock compensation expense 430,250 526,069 1,475,710 1,209,296 Acquisition related expenses — 15,222 478,710 873,214 Loss on disposition or impairment 3,805,218 904,923 5,602,641 1,114,738 Restructuring costs 153,182 — 454,457 — Litigation expenses (9,000 ) — 1,481,000 — Other income related to the ERC — — — (3,779,304 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,432,996 $ 2,897,373 $ 8,065,873 $ 8,165,066





1 System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.