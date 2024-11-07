StepStone Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This represents results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on December 13, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2024.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $682 billion of total capital, including $176 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

 
Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,		 Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024  vs. FQ2'24vs. FQ2'24
YTD
Financial Highlights           
GAAP Results           
Management and advisory fees, net$142,123 $151,492 $153,410 $178,015 $184,758  $280,238 $362,773  30%29%
Total revenues 191,422  (14,612) 356,810  186,401  271,677   369,433  458,078  42%24%
Total performance fees 49,299  (166,104) 203,400  8,386  86,919   89,195  95,305  76%7%
Net income (loss) 59,251  (23,419) 82,542  48,045  53,138   108,697  101,183  (10)%(7)%
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:           
Basic$0.42 $(0.32)$0.48 $0.20 $0.26  $0.76 $0.46  (39)%(39)%
Diluted$0.42 $(0.32)$0.48 $0.20 $0.26  $0.75 $0.46  (38)%(39)%
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:           
Basic 62,858,468  64,068,952  64,194,859  66,187,754  68,772,051   62,846,708  67,486,964  9%7%
Diluted 66,198,129  64,068,952  67,281,567  68,593,761  69,695,315   65,970,053  69,147,549  5%5%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1)$0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.24  $0.41 $0.45  14%10%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2)$ $ $ $0.15 $  $0.25 $0.15  na(40)%
Accrued carried interest allocations 1,331,778  1,203,847  1,354,051  1,328,853  1,381,110     4% 
            
Non-GAAP Results(3)           
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4)$142,327 $151,943 $153,808 $178,514 $185,481  $280,628 $363,995  30%30%
Adjusted revenues 149,800  185,123  177,357  221,165  208,788   302,580  429,953  39%42%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 43,827  50,664  50,900  71,656  72,349   88,229  144,005  65%63%
FRE margin(5) 31% 33% 33% 40% 39%  31% 40%   
Gross realized performance fees 7,473  33,180  23,549  42,651  23,307   21,952  65,958  212%200%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 30,173  42,116  37,716  57,241  53,569   59,561  110,810  78%86%
Adjusted weighted-average shares 115,118,060  115,232,927  115,512,301  118,510,499  118,774,233   114,897,093  118,643,088  3%3%
ANI per share$0.26 $0.37 $0.33 $0.48 $0.45  $0.52 $0.93  73%79%
            
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)           
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6)$145.8 $149.0 $156.6 $169.3 $176.1     21% 
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6) 512.9  510.5  521.1  531.4  505.9     (1)% 
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 87.3  89.4  93.9  100.4  104.4     20% 
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 18.1  21.4  22.6  27.6  29.7     64% 

_______________________________

(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
   


 
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 As of
 September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$179,066 $143,430
Restricted cash 763  718
Fees and accounts receivable 68,103  56,769
Due from affiliates 80,280  67,531
Investments:   
Investments in funds 155,857  135,043
Accrued carried interest allocations 1,381,110  1,354,051
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 623,546  631,197
Deferred income tax assets 244,732  184,512
Lease right-of-use assets, net 92,752  97,763
Other assets and receivables 67,035  60,611
Intangibles, net 284,372  304,873
Goodwill 580,542  580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:   
Cash and cash equivalents 45,552  38,164
Investments, at fair value 233,398  131,858
Other assets 2,811  1,745
Total assets$4,039,919 $3,788,807
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities$148,409 $127,417
Accrued compensation and benefits 175,357  101,481
Accrued carried interest-related compensation 680,459  719,497
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 472,693  484,154
Due to affiliates 270,745  212,918
Lease liabilities 116,249  119,739
Debt obligations 172,264  148,822
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:   
Other liabilities 3,404  1,645
Total liabilities 2,039,580  1,915,673
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 205,624  102,623
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 6,238  115,920
Stockholders’ equity:   
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 72,681,239 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 73  66
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 42,482,042 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 43  45
Additional paid-in capital 393,115  310,293
Retained earnings 3,992  13,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income 236  304
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity 397,459  324,476
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 1,021,775  974,559
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 150,852  147,042
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership 218,391  208,514
Total stockholders’ equity 1,788,477  1,654,591
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,039,919 $3,788,807


(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
   


 
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues       
Management and advisory fees, net$184,758  $142,123  $362,773  $280,238 
Performance fees:       
Incentive fees 3,155   4,946   3,996   4,952 
Carried interest allocations:       
Realized 17,632   1,585   59,436   16,058 
Unrealized 52,215   55,371   27,045   104,735 
Total carried interest allocations 69,847   56,956   86,481   120,793 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 13,917   (12,603)  4,828   (36,550)
Total performance fees 86,919   49,299   95,305   89,195 
Total revenues 271,677   191,422   458,078   369,433 
Expenses       
Compensation and benefits:       
Cash-based compensation 82,871   74,851   161,095   144,932 
Equity-based compensation 37,332   5,916   56,511   14,388 
Performance fee-related compensation:       
Realized 8,767   1,720   29,615   10,822 
Unrealized 27,748   28,712   16,825   52,923 
Total performance fee-related compensation 36,515   30,432   46,440   63,745 
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 13,917   (12,603)  4,828   (36,550)
Total compensation and benefits 170,635   98,596   268,874   186,515 
General, administrative and other 50,061   31,729   91,072   65,006 
Total expenses 220,696   130,325   359,946   251,521 
Other income (expense)       
Investment income 2,051   3,080   4,646   6,166 
Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1) (4,031)  (3,966)  (5,286)  (6,832)
Investment income of Consolidated Funds 8,206   8,772   15,841   11,134 
Interest income 3,016   977   5,073   1,408 
Interest expense (3,512)  (2,108)  (6,502)  (4,120)
Other income (loss) 1,177   (872)  826   (645)
Total other income 6,907   5,883   14,598   7,111 
Income before income tax 57,888   66,980   112,730   125,023 
Income tax expense 4,750   7,729   11,547   16,326 
Net income 53,138   59,251   101,183   108,697 
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 19,125   9,615   35,740   19,245 
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) (4,031)  (3,966)  (5,286)  (6,832)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership 13,580   22,928   26,904   42,788 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 6,525   4,449   12,196   6,002 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 307      669    
Net income attributable to StepStone Group Inc.$17,632  $26,225  $30,960  $47,494 
Net income per share of Class A common stock:       
Basic$0.26  $0.42  $0.46  $0.76 
Diluted$0.26  $0.42  $0.46  $0.75 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:       
Basic 68,772,051   62,858,468   67,486,964   62,846,708 
Diluted 69,695,315   66,198,129   69,147,549   65,970,053 
 


(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
Focused commingled funds(1)(2)$70,481 $78,633 $80,434 $104,798$107,855  $137,600 $212,653 
Separately managed accounts 56,431  55,838  55,945  57,376 61,393   112,175  118,769 
Advisory and other services 13,740  16,069  16,147  14,769 14,907   27,841  29,676 
Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 1,675  1,403  1,282  1,571 1,326   3,012  2,897 
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net$142,327 $151,943 $153,808 $178,514$185,481  $280,628 $363,995 

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $2.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from certain funds.
   

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
Total revenues$191,422 $(14,612)$356,810 $186,401$271,677  $369,433 $458,078 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (55,371) 129,584  (151,757) 25,170 (52,215)  (104,735) (27,045)
Deferred incentive fees 942    1,450  6 2,445   942  2,451 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 12,603  69,700  (31,093) 9,089 (13,917)  36,550  (4,828)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 204  451  398  499 723   390  1,222 
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2)     1,549   75     75 
Adjusted revenues$149,800 $185,123 $177,357 $221,165$208,788  $302,580 $429,953 

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
   

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
GAAP management and advisory fees, net$142,123 $151,492 $153,410 $178,015 $184,758  $280,238 $362,773 
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 204  451  398  499  723   390  1,222 
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net$142,327 $151,943 $153,808 $178,514 $185,481  $280,628 $363,995 
         
GAAP incentive fees$4,946 $17,891 $2,496 $841 $3,155  $4,952 $3,996 
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(2)     1,549    75     75 
Adjusted incentive fees$4,946 $17,891 $4,045 $841 $3,230  $4,952 $4,071 
         
GAAP cash-based compensation$74,851 $73,619 $74,411 $78,224 $82,871  $144,932 $161,095 
Adjustments(3) (574) (574) (461) (428) (285)  (1,105) (713)
Adjusted cash-based compensation$74,277 $73,045 $73,950 $77,796 $82,586  $143,827 $160,382 
         
GAAP equity-based compensation$5,916 $14,032 $13,937 $19,179 $37,332  $14,388 $56,511 
Adjustments(4) (4,644) (12,610) (12,210) (16,785) (34,947)  (11,815) (51,732)
Adjusted equity-based compensation$1,272 $1,422 $1,727 $2,394 $2,385  $2,573 $4,779 
         
GAAP general, administrative and other$31,729 $48,001 $54,310 $41,011 $50,061  $65,006 $91,072 
Adjustments(5) (8,778) (21,189) (27,079) (14,343) (21,900)  (19,007) (36,243)
Adjusted general, administrative and other$22,951 $26,812 $27,231 $26,668 $28,161  $45,999 $54,829 
         
GAAP interest income$977 $827 $1,429 $2,057 $3,016  $1,408 $5,073 
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6) (249) (540) (612) (907) (1,363)  (493) (2,270)
Adjusted interest income$728 $287 $817 $1,150 $1,653  $915 $2,803 
         
GAAP other income (loss)$(872)$4,408 $(1,308)$(351)$1,177  $(645)$826 
Adjustments(7) 403  (4,301) 395  (72) (1,082)  27  (1,154)
Adjusted other income (loss)$(469)$107 $(913)$(423)$95  $(618)$(328)

______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.
   

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
Income (loss) before income tax$66,980  (24,142)$94,515 $54,842 $57,888  $125,023 $112,730 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (10,321) (15,537) (12,822) (18,951) (17,812)  (20,861) (36,763)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities 3,966  2,222  33  1,255  4,031   6,832  5,286 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (55,371) 129,584  (151,757) 25,170  (52,215)  (104,735) (27,045)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 28,712  (62,243) 84,014  (10,923) 27,748   52,923  16,825 
Unrealized investment (income) loss (1,657) 5,559  (2,280) (1,180) (430)  (4,186) (1,610)
Impact of Consolidated Funds (8,223) (11,068) (4,138) (7,731) (9,267)  (10,870) (16,998)
Deferred incentive fees 942    1,450  6  2,445   942  2,451 
Equity-based compensation(2) 4,644  12,610  12,210  16,785  34,947   11,815  51,732 
Amortization of intangibles 10,661  10,661  10,423  10,250  10,250   21,322  20,500 
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings   222  90          
Non-core items(3) (1,500) 6,335  16,780  4,137  11,349   (1,550) 15,486 
Pre-tax ANI 38,833  54,203  48,518  73,660  68,934   76,655  142,594 
Income taxes(4) (8,660) (12,087) (10,802) (16,419) (15,365)  (17,094) (31,784)
ANI 30,173  42,116  37,716  57,241  53,569   59,561  110,810 
Income taxes(4) 8,660  12,087  10,802  16,419  15,365   17,094  31,784 
Realized carried interest allocations (1,585) (15,289) (18,054) (41,804) (17,632)  (16,058) (59,436)
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5) 1,720  15,444  11,421  20,848  8,767   10,822  29,615 
Realized investment income (1,423) (3,508) (1,057) (1,415) (1,621)  (1,980) (3,036)
Adjusted incentive fees(6) (4,946) (17,891) (4,045) (841) (3,230)  (4,952) (4,071)
Deferred incentive fees (942)   (1,450) (6) (2,445)  (942) (2,451)
Adjusted interest income(6) (728) (287) (817) (1,150) (1,653)  (915) (2,803)
Interest expense 2,108  2,562  2,649  2,990  3,512   4,120  6,502 
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7) 469  (107) 913  423  (95)  618  328 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 10,321  15,537  12,822  18,951  17,812   20,861  36,763 
FRE$43,827 $50,664 $50,900 $71,656 $72,349  $88,229 $144,005 

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:
   


 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023 2024
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$9,463$10,518$11,559$13,308$14,969 $19,997$28,277
Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 858 5,019 1,263 5,643 2,843  864 8,486
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$10,321$15,537$12,822$18,951$17,812 $20,861$36,763
 

The contribution to total FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023 2024
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$$$$574$2,051 $$2,625
Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary  3,074  51 206   257
Amounts attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$$3,074$$625$2,257 $$2,882


(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:
   


 
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30, 2024   2023  2024 
Transaction costs$163 $670 $3,985 $672 $140  $200 $812 
Lease remeasurement adjustments   (106)           
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms 631  631         1,262   
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation (2,868) 9,054  12,280  2,953  10,888   (4,117) 13,841 
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out 574  574  515  482  321   1,105  803 
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters   (5,300)           
Loss on sale of subsidiary   812            
Other non-core items       30       30 
Total non-core operating income and expenses$(1,500)$6,335 $16,780 $4,137 $11,349  $(1,550)$15,486 


(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:
 


 
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
September 30,
 September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
Federal statutory rate21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0%  21.0% 21.0%
Combined state, local and foreign rate1.3% 1.3% 1.3% 1.3% 1.3%  1.3% 1.3%
Blended statutory rate22.3% 22.3% 22.3% 22.3% 22.3%  22.3% 22.3%


(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:
   


 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
Realized carried interest-related compensation$ $660 $910 $ $  $2,189 $ 


(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023).
   

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
FRE$43,827 $50,664 $50,900 $71,656 $72,349  $88,229 $144,005 
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net 142,327  151,943  153,808  178,514  185,481   280,628  363,995 
FRE margin 31% 33% 33% 40% 39%  31% 40%
 

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024 
Incentive fees$4,946 $17,891 $2,496 $841 $3,155  $4,952 $3,996 
Realized carried interest allocations 1,585  15,289  18,054  41,804  17,632   16,058  59,436 
Unrealized carried interest allocations 55,371  (129,584) 151,757  (25,170) 52,215   104,735  27,045 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (12,603) (69,700) 31,093  (9,089) 13,917   (36,550) 4,828 
Total performance fees 49,299  (166,104) 203,400  8,386  86,919   89,195  95,305 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (55,371) 129,584  (151,757) 25,170  (52,215)  (104,735) (27,045)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 12,603  69,700  (31,093) 9,089  (13,917)  36,550  (4,828)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)     1,549    75     75 
Deferred incentive fees 942    1,450  6  2,445   942  2,451 
Gross realized performance fees 7,473  33,180  23,549  42,651  23,307   21,952  65,958 
Realized performance fee-related compensation (1,720) (15,444) (11,421) (20,848) (8,767)  (10,822) (29,615)
Net realized performance fees$5,753 $17,736 $12,128 $21,803 $14,540  $11,130 $36,343 

______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
   

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

 
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
September 30,
 September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		   2023  2024 
ANI$30,173 $42,116 $37,716 $57,241 $53,569  $59,561 $110,810 
          
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 62,858,468  64,068,952  64,194,859  66,187,754  68,772,051   62,846,708  67,486,964 
Assumed vesting of RSUs 801,014  333,402  512,946  673,854  921,166   601,620  798,186 
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units 2,538,647  2,553,899  2,573,762  1,732,153     2,521,725  861,344 
Assumed purchase under ESPP         2,098     1,055 
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1) 46,417,845  46,314,543  46,272,227  45,827,707  45,212,921   46,418,987  45,518,634 
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1) 2,502,086  1,962,131  1,958,507  1,849,846  1,626,812   2,508,053  1,737,720 
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1)       2,239,185  2,239,185     2,239,185 
Adjusted weighted-average shares 115,118,060  115,232,927  115,512,301  118,510,499  118,774,233   114,897,093  118,643,088 
          
ANI per share$0.26 $0.37 $0.33 $0.48 $0.45  $0.52 $0.93 

_______________________________

(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.
   

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
September 30,		 Percentage
Change
(in millions)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		  2023  2024  vs. FQ2'24
Separately Managed Accounts          
Beginning balance$56,645 $56,380 $56,660 $58,897 $60,272  $55,345 $58,897  6%
Contributions(1) 1,036  1,109  2,757  2,085  1,723   2,461  3,808  66%
Distributions(2) (1,459) (1,397) (795) (830) (535)  (1,888) (1,365) (63)%
Market value, FX and other(3) 158  568  275  120  661   462  781  318%
Ending balance$56,380 $56,660 $58,897 $60,272 $62,121  $56,380 $62,121  10%
           
Focused Commingled Funds          
Beginning balance$30,762 $30,905 $32,772 $34,961 $40,084  $30,086 $34,961  30%
Contributions(1) 992  1,898  2,429  5,653  2,122   1,788  7,775  114%
Distributions(2) (988) (274) (327) (661) (282)  (1,240) (943) (71)%
Market value, FX and other(3) 139  243  87  131  370   271  501  166%
Ending balance$30,905 $32,772 $34,961 $40,084 $42,294  $30,905 $42,294  37%
           
Total          
Beginning balance$87,407 $87,285 $89,432 $93,858 $100,356  $85,431 $93,858  15%
Contributions(1) 2,028  3,007  5,186  7,738  3,845   4,249  11,583  90%
Distributions(2) (2,447) (1,671) (1,122) (1,491) (817)  (3,128) (2,308) (67)%
Market value, FX and other(3) 297  811  362  251  1,031   733  1,282  247%
Ending balance$87,285 $89,432 $93,858 $100,356 $104,415  $87,285 $104,415  20%

_______________________________

(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.
   

Asset Class Summary

 
 Three Months Ended Percentage
Change
(in millions)September 30,
2023		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2024		June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		 vs. FQ2'24
FEAUM       
Private equity$46,464$48,258$49,869$54,855$57,136 23%
Infrastructure 20,122 19,789 20,114 20,377 20,986 4%
Private debt 15,122 15,460 15,477 16,161 16,975 12%
Real estate 5,577 5,925 8,398 8,963 9,318 67%
Total$87,285$89,432$93,858$100,356$104,415 20%
        
Separately managed accounts$56,380$56,660$58,897$60,272$62,121 10%
Focused commingled funds 30,905 32,772 34,961 40,084 42,294 37%
Total$87,285$89,432$93,858$100,356$104,415 20%
        
AUM(1)       
Private equity$76,031$78,221$81,942$89,329$91,891 21%
Infrastructure 28,678 28,307 30,003 32,756 35,392 23%
Private debt 27,520 27,782 28,491 30,336 31,854 16%
Real estate 13,612 14,646 16,201 16,912 16,996 25%
Total$145,841$148,956$156,637$169,333$176,133 21%
        
Separately managed accounts$85,387$88,890$93,938$103,003$107,252 26%
Focused commingled funds 46,266 45,508 48,545 51,682 53,870 16%
Advisory AUM 14,188 14,558 14,154 14,648 15,011 6%
Total$145,841$148,956$156,637$169,333$176,133 21%
        
AUA       
Private equity$264,327$266,246$270,350$279,909$255,125 (3)%
Infrastructure 55,146 57,528 60,339 62,599 62,891 14%
Private debt 18,026 17,916 21,976 22,280 19,328 7%
Real estate 175,369 168,802 168,455 166,659 168,519 (4)%
Total$512,868$510,492$521,120$531,447$505,863 (1)%
        
Total capital responsibility(2)$658,709$659,448$677,757$700,780$681,996 4%

_____________________________

Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).
   

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of September 30, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of September 30, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.