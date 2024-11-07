PetMed Express, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS), will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, to be held November 13-14, 2024 virtually.

Sandra Campos, CEO and President, will meet with investors and present at approximately 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of PetMed’s investor relations website at https://investors.petmeds.com or directly here.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provides essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

investor@petmeds.com