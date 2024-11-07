AvePoint Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: AvePoint, Inc. AvePoint, Inc.

Third quarter SaaS revenue of $60.9 million, representing 45% year-over-year growth
Third quarter Total revenue of $88.8 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth
Total ARR of $308.9 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. 

“Our strong third quarter results built on the momentum from the first half of the year, as we meaningfully exceeded our guidance for the seventh consecutive quarter, while improving on a number of key financial and operational metrics,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Companies around the world increasingly recognize the importance of high-quality data and the criticality of a robust data management strategy and are prioritizing platform solutions that deliver automated value across multi-cloud environments. Our unmatched ability to meet this demand with the AvePoint Confidence Platform positions us well to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us and provides us the confidence to again raise our full-year expectations. We are excited for a strong close to 2024.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $88.8 million, up 22% from the third quarter of 2023. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $60.9 million, up 45% from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $67.6 million, compared to $52.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $68.4 million, compared to $53.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.0%, compared to 73.7% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $7.7 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(0.3) million for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $17.8 million, compared to $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.1%, compared to 12.8% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $250.0 million as of September 30, 2024.
  • Cash from operations: for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company generated $56.1 million of cash from operations, compared to $13.3 million generated in the prior year period.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

  • ARR as of September 30, 2024 was $308.9 million, up 23% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 88%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%. On a reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 109%.
  • Announced the general availability of AvePoint Cloud Backup Express, designed to use Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for rapid and more efficient data protection, advanced in-product integrations, comprehensive security and compliance, and a multi-cloud security framework.

Financial Outlook
The company is again raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of $86.5 million to $88.5 million, or year-over-year growth of 17% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $12.6 million to $13.6 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects:

  • Total ARR of $324.9 million to $326.9 million, or year-over-year growth of 23% at the midpoint.
  • Total revenues of $327.8 million to $329.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $45.8 million to $46.8 million, or a non-GAAP operating margin of 14% at the midpoint.

We have not reconciled non-GAAP operating income or operating margin guidance to GAAP operating income or operating margin because we do not provide guidance on these GAAP results, and because certain items that impact these measures, including stock-based compensation expense, are uncertain or out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, November 7, 2024, to review its third quarter 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 7094823. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and key metrics include annual recurring revenue, dollar-based gross retention rate, and dollar-based net retention rate. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue. This metric is calculated as the annualized sum of contractually obligated Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) from SaaS, term license and support, and maintenance revenue sources from all active customers at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, and the active contracts used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. The company believes this metric further enables measurement of its business performance, is an important metric for financial forecasting and better enables strategic decision making. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Gross Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based gross retention rate. The company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to retain existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net expansion over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. The company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to expand business with existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact
AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact
AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com 
(201) 201-8143


AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue:                
SaaS $60,866  $41,910  $165,820  $115,701 
Term license and support  14,140   16,293   35,128   40,474 
Services  10,810   11,194   31,808   31,007 
Maintenance  2,988   3,363   8,543   10,019 
Total revenue  88,804   72,760   241,299   197,201 
Cost of revenue:                
SaaS  10,624   9,561   30,139   26,586 
Term license and support  373   484   1,202   1,441 
Services  10,057   9,922   28,777   29,231 
Maintenance  167   189   487   584 
Total cost of revenue  21,221   20,156   60,605   57,842 
Gross profit  67,583   52,604   180,694   139,359 
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing  30,050   28,436   90,459   82,978 
General and administrative  17,043   15,838   52,095   45,679 
Research and development  12,838   8,643   35,827   26,931 
Total operating expenses  59,931   52,917   178,381   155,588 
Income (loss) from operations  7,652   (313)  2,313   (16,229)
Other expense, net  (4,541)  (1,076)  (8,107)  (1,576)
Income (loss) before income taxes  3,111   (1,389)  (5,794)  (17,805)
Income tax expense  183   2,841   6,170   8,132 
Net income (loss) $2,928  $(4,230) $(11,964) $(25,937)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest  308   (18)  (59)  57 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $2,620  $(4,212) $(11,905) $(25,994)
Net income (loss) per share:                
Basic $0.01  $(0.02) $(0.07) $(0.14)
Diluted $0.01  $(0.02) $(0.07) $(0.14)
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  183,946   181,769   182,753   182,630 
Diluted  203,859   181,769   182,753   182,630 


AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
 
  September 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $249,803  $223,162 
Short-term investments  173   3,721 
Accounts receivable, net  79,986   85,877 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11,083   12,824 
Total current assets  341,045   325,584 
Property and equipment, net  5,248   5,118 
Goodwill  19,003   19,156 
Intangible assets, net  9,709   10,546 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  14,259   13,908 
Deferred contract costs  55,371   54,675 
Other assets  18,320   13,595 
Total assets $462,955  $442,582 
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $3,898  $1,384 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  57,459   53,766 
Current portion of deferred revenue  133,338   121,515 
Total current liabilities  194,695   176,665 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  8,986   9,383 
Long-term portion of deferred revenue  8,929   7,741 
Earn-out shares liabilities  29,941   18,346 
Other liabilities  4,683   5,603 
Total liabilities  247,234   217,738 
Commitments and contingencies        
Mezzanine equity        
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     6,038 
Total mezzanine equity     6,038 
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 187,431 and 184,652 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  19   18 
Additional paid-in capital  693,819   667,881 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  4,431   3,196 
Accumulated deficit  (484,451)  (460,496)
Noncontrolling interest  1,903   8,207 
Total stockholders’ equity  215,721   218,806 
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $462,955  $442,582 


AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 
  2024  2023 
Operating activities        
Net loss $(11,964) $(25,937)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  4,020   3,439 
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense  4,975   5,294 
Foreign currency remeasurement loss  1,212   763 
Stock-based compensation  29,807   26,975 
Deferred income taxes  (235)  (240)
Other  (4)  725 
Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities  11,717   6,921 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  6,873   (4,633)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,767   1,663 
Deferred contract costs and other assets  (3,280)  (5,637)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities  (598)  (5,331)
Deferred revenue  11,844   9,282 
Net cash provided by operating activities  56,134   13,284 
Investing activities        
Maturities of investments  5,361   1,292 
Purchases of investments  (1,850)  (2,050)
Capitalization of internal-use software  (947)  (988)
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,303)  (1,478)
Issuance of notes receivables  (1,500)  (1,000)
Other investing activities  (130)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,369)  (4,224)
Financing activities        
Repurchase of common stock  (21,704)  (33,644)
Proceeds from stock option exercises  3,613   3,865 
Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest  (6,130)   
Purchase of public warrants  (3,991)   
Repayments of finance leases  (6)  (30)
Net cash used in financing activities  (28,218)  (29,809)
Effect of exchange rates on cash  94   (653)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  26,641   (21,402)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  223,162   227,188 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $249,803  $205,786 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Income taxes paid $5,552  $5,794 


AvePoint, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Non-GAAP operating income                
GAAP operating income (loss) $7,652  $(313) $2,313  $(16,229)
Stock-based compensation expense  9,811   9,285   29,807   26,975 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  362   353   1,064   1,106 
Non-GAAP operating income $17,825  $9,325  $33,184  $11,852 
Non-GAAP operating margin  20.1%  12.8%  13.8%  6.0%
                 
                 
                 
Non-GAAP gross profit                
GAAP gross profit $67,583  $52,604  $180,694  $139,359 
Stock-based compensation expense  530   806   1,516   2,292 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  242   241   722   725 
Non-GAAP gross profit $68,355  $53,651  $182,932  $142,376 
Non-GAAP gross margin  77.0%  73.7%  75.8%  72.2%
                 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing                
GAAP sales and marketing $30,050  $28,436  $90,459  $82,978 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,186)  (2,358)  (6,684)  (7,267)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (120)  (112)  (342)  (381)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $27,744  $25,966  $83,433  $75,330 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue  31.2%  35.7%  34.6%  38.2%
                 
Non-GAAP general and administrative                
GAAP general and administrative $17,043  $15,838  $52,095  $45,679 
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,925)  (5,264)  (15,451)  (14,551)
Non-GAAP general and administrative $12,118  $10,574  $36,644  $31,128 
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue  13.6%  14.5%  15.2%  15.8%
                 
Non-GAAP research and development                
GAAP research and development $12,838  $8,643  $35,827  $26,931 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,170)  (857)  (6,156)  (2,865)
Non-GAAP research and development $10,668  $7,786  $29,671  $24,066 
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue  12.0%  10.7%  12.3%  12.2%

Tags

AVPT Earnings Q3 Data Security AI

Related Links