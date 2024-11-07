Kratos’ Zeus Rocket Motors Achieve 100% of First Flight Performance Objectives

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced that its Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) completed their first successful flight on October 24, 2024, from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This milestone launch provides the qualifications necessary to transition the Zeus SRMs to test programs supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, Foreign Allies, NASA, and commercial launch sponsors.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be014809-090a-41a1-8cc5-e1c999c67dfd

The flight test featured a Kratos two-stage Zeus 1 – Zeus 2 suborbital launch vehicle and provided substantial data to support rocket motor evaluation for use by future customers and sponsors who have baselined the Zeus rocket motors as part of their future test plans. Kratos expects to have production motors ready in the first quarter of 2025.

Kratos developed the Zeus family of SRMs in direct response to the need for affordable commercial launch vehicle stages for hypersonic test, ballistic missile targets, scientific research, sounding rocket and special customer missions. Kratos applied its significant rocket launch experience to establish the Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 motor specifications in close coordination with respective customer and user communities. Kratos internally funded development of the Zeus SRMs which are designed and manufactured to Kratos’ specifications by key merchant supplier and partner, L3Harris Technologies. L3Harris is on contract to begin delivering production motors to Kratos in the first quarter of 2025.

George Rumford, Director of the Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center, said, “Advancements in solid rocket motor development are critical to achieving rapid, affordable hypersonic testing.”

Dave Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division, said, “I couldn’t be prouder of our whole team. They met the challenge to deliver these robust motors to market as fast as possible and meet the growing demand for rapid, reliable testing. The motors performed exceptionally well against predictions and are ready for immediate use by the broader test and research community.”

The Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 are high-performance, 32.5-inch diameter SRMs providing substantial performance improvements over similar legacy rockets. They are purposely designed to be fully compatible with existing payloads and launch infrastructure to enable rapid integration of new technologies and advanced payloads, including those currently under development by Kratos. These and other key attributes will provide Kratos and our customers with opportunities to fly more often, faster and farther, using fewer stages, and at a substantially reduced cost.

The Zeus SRM family is designed with versatility and affordability in mind as a complement to Kratos’ other internally funded investments such as the Erinyes hypersonic test “flyer” that debuted in June of this year. Kratos’ investments in the hypersonic and other relevant areas create a versatile family of test and evaluation products that offer complete systems. With the Zeus SRMs, the Erinyes, and other Kratos front end systems, Kratos is one of the only companies boasting both launcher and flyer systems within one organization, providing unmatched innovation, disruptive capabilities, mission responsiveness and affordability to the customer.

Eric DeMarco, President & CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., said, “Kratos is laser focused on supporting the Department of Defense, U.S. National Security requirements and working with our government partners to reinvigorate our country’s defense industrial base. Zeus’ successful mission is representative of the value Kratos’ strategy delivers to our stakeholders, with Kratos’ internally funded investments allowing us to rapidly develop and be first to market with affordable relevant systems for our partners and customers.”

