Canoe Financial Funds win five Alternative IQ Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) Funds were recognized with a total of five awards for absolute and risk-adjusted returns at the Alternative IQ 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in Toronto.

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP

1 st place 3-year return Equity Focused Fund

place 3-year return Equity Focused Fund 1 st place 5-year return Equity Focused Fund

place 5-year return Equity Focused Fund 3rd place 3-year Sharpe Ratio Equity Focused Fund



Canoe Global Private Equity Fund

3 rd place 1-year return Private Equity Fund

place 1-year return Private Equity Fund 3rd place 3-year return Private Equity Fund

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $18 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About Alternative IQ

Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based on performance up to June 30. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards measurements for each category are: Best 3-year and 5-year returns; Best 3-year Sharpe Ratio. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are quantitative, based on performance data, collected and tabulated by Fundata. Eligibility requirements for hedge funds to be considered for a Canadian Hedge Fund Award are that the fund: must be domiciled in Canada; must have a track record of at least 1 year to June 30; must have a minimum $10 million in AUM; and must be in Canadian dollars. For more information, see alternativeiq.com.

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP is offered pursuant to an offering memorandum and are only available to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase amount requirements under applicable securities legislation.

Canoe Global Private Equity Fund is a fund established as a unit trust under the laws of the Province of Alberta, formed to make private equity investments. The investment objective of the Fund is to invest in private equity funds and private companies that are diversified across geographies and industries.