CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter consolidated revenue declined 22% on lower industry demand

Third quarter diluted EPS at $0.24

Results reflect continued execution of cost savings initiatives partially offsetting the market headwinds

Full year 2024 guidance lowered to reflect continued weak end markets and elevated channel inventory levels

Basildon, UK - November 7, 2024 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, with net income of $310 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 compared with net income of $540 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2023(7). Consolidated revenues were $4.65 billion (down 22% compared to Q3 2023) and Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.00 billion (down 25% compared to Q3 2023). Net cash provided by operating activities was $791 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow absorption was $180 million in Q3 2024.

“With the current challenging market conditions facing farmers across the globe, CNH is implementing decisions to advance our transformation journey. We have focused on making the Company’s operations more efficient and on being more responsive to our customers’ needs. But dealer inventories remain elevated and will require additional efforts to align with retail demand. As we further adjust production levels while making investments in technology and quality-improving processes, we are positioning ourselves for the long term and cementing our leading position in the industry. We look forward to sharing more details of our strategy at our investor day on May 8, 2025.”

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

2024 Third Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q3 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

Please note that in this and in the following tables and commentary, prior periods have been revised to reflect an immaterial correction to the financial statements. See note 7 for further details and a reconciliation to previously reported amounts.

US-GAAP Q3 2024 Q3 2023(7) Change Change at c.c.(1) Consolidated revenue 4,654 5,986 (22)% (21)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 3,997 5,332 (25)% (24)% Net income 310 540 (43)% Diluted EPS $ 0.24 0.40 (0.16) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 791 232 +559 Cash and cash equivalents(2) 1,801 4,322 (2,521) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 21.7% 23.9% (220) bps





NON-GAAP(3) Q3 2024 Q3 2023(7) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 336 627 (46)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 8.4% 11.8% (340) bps Adjusted net income 304 540 (44)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.24 0.40 (0.16) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (180) (127) (53)

The decline in Net sales of Industrial Activities is mainly due to lower shipments on decreased industry demand and reduced dealer inventory requirements.

Adjusted net income was $304 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.24. In comparison, in Q3 2023, adjusted net income was $540 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.40. The decrease in adjusted net income is primarily due to the lower shipment volumes in Agriculture and Construction.

Income tax expense was $75 million ($171 million in Q3 2023), and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 20.8% (25.8% in Q3 2023) with an adjusted ETR(3) of 20.7% for the third quarter (25.7% in Q3 2023). The Company forecasts full year 2024 adjusted ETR to be in the range of 22-24%(6).

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $791 million ($232 million provided in Q3 2023). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was an outflow of $180 million, consistent with the seasonality of working capital in the third quarter.

Agriculture ($ million) Q3 2024 Q3 2023(7) Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 3,310 4,384 (24)% (24)% Gross profit margin 22.7% 25.6% (290) bps Adjusted EBIT 336 642 (48)% Adjusted EBIT margin 10.2% 14.6% (440) bps

In North America, industry volume was down 18% year-over-year in the third quarter for tractors under 140 HP and was down 17% for tractors over 140 HP; combines were down 29%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 20% and 50%, respectively. South America tractor and combine demand was down 12% and 32%, respectively, continuing the negative trend of previous quarters. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 1%, while combine demand was down 33%.

Agriculture net sales decreased for the quarter by 24% to $3.31 billion, primarily due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand, dealer inventory unit requirements across all regions and unfavorable net price realization due to enhanced retail actions.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $336 million ($642 million in Q3 2023) driven by the lower industry volumes, partially offset by improved purchasing and manufacturing costs, and a continued reduction in SG&A expenses. R&D investments accounted for 6.0% of sales (5.5% in Q3 2023). Adjusted EBIT margin was 10.2% (14.6% in Q3 2023). The comparative prior quarter results have been revised to reflect an immaterial correction of $30 million for the accounting treatment related to highly inflationary accounting for our unconsolidated affiliate in Türkiye, TürkTraktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S.

Construction ($ million) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 687 948 (28)% (26)% Gross profit margin 16.6% 15.9% +70 bps Adjusted EBIT 40 60 (33)% Adjusted EBIT margin 5.8% 6.3% (50) bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment increased 1% year-over-year in the third quarter for Heavy construction equipment; Light construction equipment was down 9%. Aggregated demand decreased 16% in EMEA and 7% in North America, but increased 11% in South America and 3% in Asia Pacific.

Construction net sales decreased for the quarter by 28% to $687 million, due to lower volumes driven mainly by a decrease in market demand across all regions.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $40 million ($60 million in Q3 2023) as a result of lower volumes and unfavorable net price realization, partially offset by improved product costs, better plant efficiencies and lower SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBIT margin was 5.8% (6.3% in Q3 2023).

Financial Services ($ million) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Revenue 659 653 +1% +5% Net income 78 86 (9)% Equity at quarter-end 2,932 2,610 +322 Retail loan originations 2,841 3,043 (202)

Revenues of Financial Services increased 1% due to favorable volumes in all regions except EMEA and higher yields in North America; partially offset by decreased yields in South America due to product mix, and lower used equipment sales due to decreased operating lease maturities.

Net income was $78 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $8 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased risk costs driven by higher delinquencies in South America, partially offset by higher volumes and interest margin improvements in most regions.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $29.0 billion as of September 30, 2024 (of which retail was 67% and wholesale was 33%), up $2.2 billion compared to September 30, 2023 (up $2.2 billion on a constant currency basis).

At September 30, 2024, the receivables balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was down sequentially to 2.2%, however was elevated from prior year (1.6% as of September 30, 2023) due to economic and environmental factors, specifically in South America.

2024 Outlook

The Company’s forecast of continued weak industry retail demand in both the agriculture and construction equipment markets, coupled with elevated dealer inventories is requiring lower production levels. CNH will further reduce production output to manage channel inventory while continuing its efforts to improve through-cycle margins with its successful cost reduction programs. Due to the lower productions levels, the Company is revising its segment net sales and margins and its EPS results. In addition, because of the adverse net working capital impact from lowering production levels, the Company is lowering its Industrial Free Cash Flow forecast. The updated Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted diluted EPS outlook also reflect the revision for highly inflationary accounting.

CNH is updating its 2024 outlook as follows:

Agriculture segment net sales ( 5) down between 22% and 23% year-over-year including currency translation effects (from down 15% to 20% previously)

down between 22% and 23% year-over-year including currency translation effects (from down 15% to 20% previously) Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 10.5% and 11.5% (from between 13.0% and 14.0% previously); around 70 bps of the change relates to the accounting revision

Construction segment net sales ( 5) down between 21% and 22% year-over-year including currency translation effects (from down 15% to 20% previously)

down between 21% and 22% year-over-year including currency translation effects (from down 15% to 20% previously) Construction segment adjusted EBIT margin between 5.0% and 6.0% (unchanged)

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities ( 6) an outflow of between $100 million to $300 million, down from the previous guidance of an inflow between $700 to $900 million, mainly due to decreased equipment deliveries and the lower production levels

an outflow of between $100 million to $300 million, down from the previous guidance of an inflow between $700 to $900 million, mainly due to decreased equipment deliveries and the lower production levels Adjusted diluted EPS(6) between $1.05 to $1.15 (from between $1.30 to $1.40 previously); around $0.08 of the change relates to the accounting revision

CNH will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to review its strategic initiatives and targets. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange and will be webcast on the CNH website. Additional details will be provided closer to the event date.

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs YTD Q3 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023(7) Change Change at c.c.(1) Consolidated revenue 14,960 17,895 (16)% (16)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 12,931 16,062 (19)% (19)% Net income 1,083 1,704 (36)% Diluted EPS $ 0.85 1.25 (0.40) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 276 (608) +884 Cash and cash equivalents(2) 1,801 4,322 (2,521) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 22.4% 24.5% (210) bps





NON-GAAP(3) YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023(7) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,210 1,972 (39)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 9.4% 12.3% (290) bps Adjusted net income 1,143 1,694 (33)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.90 1.24 (0.34) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (1,249) (414) (835)





Agriculture YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023(7) Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 10,596 13,201 (20)% (19)% Gross profit margin 23.7% 26.3% (260) bps Adjusted EBIT 1,226 2,001 (39)% Adjusted EBIT margin 11.6% 15.2% (360) bps





Construction YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Net sales 2,335 2,861 (18)% (18)% Gross profit margin 16.8% 15.9% +90 bps Adjusted EBIT 151 176 (14)% Adjusted EBIT margin 6.5% 6.2% +30 bps





Financial Services YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 Change Change at c.c.(1) Revenue 2,031 1,805 +13% +14% Net income 287 258 +11%

Notes

CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

c.c. means at constant currency. Comparison vs. December 31, 2023 This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the specific table in the “Other Supplemental Financial Information” section of this press release for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (a) North America; (b) Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”); (c) South America and (d) Asia Pacific. The geographic designations have the following meanings: North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico; Europe, Middle East, and Africa: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Balkans, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the African continent, and the Middle East; South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Asia Pacific: Continental Asia (including the India subcontinent), Indonesia and Oceania. Net sales reflecting the exchange rate of 1.09 EUR/USD. The Company is unable to provide this reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the adjustments may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. In connection with the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024, we have revised prior periods’ results to reflect an immaterial correction for the accounting treatment related to highly inflationary accounting for our unconsolidated affiliate in Türkiye. CNH owns 37.5% of TürkTraktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. (TTRAK.IS) and accounts for its ownership stake under the equity method. The functional currency of Türkiye-based TürkTraktör is the Turkish lira, and the Türkiye economy was deemed highly inflationary in 2022. CNH has determined that its translation criteria from Turkish lira into CNH’s functional currency of U.S. dollars resulted in an overstatement of CNH’s Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates by $96 million in 2023 and by $67 million in the first half of 2024. We have revised our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all prior periods presented herein. See the supplemental financial information section below for a reconciliation of adjustments to prior reported results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

CNH monitors its operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. CNH’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and enhance the readers’ ability to assess CNH’s financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CNH’s non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows:

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP is defined as net income (loss) before the following items: Income taxes, Financial Services’ results, Industrial Activities’ interest expenses, net, foreign exchange gains/losses, finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment benefit costs, restructuring expenses, and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities.

Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities: is computed by dividing Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Net Sales of Industrial Activities.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss): is defined as net income (loss), less restructuring charges and non-recurring items, after tax.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. by a weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the CNH share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When we provide guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, we do not provide guidance on an earnings per share basis because the GAAP measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit: is defined as income taxes less the tax effect of restructuring expenses and non-recurring items, and non-recurring tax charges or benefits.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR): is computed by dividing a) adjusted income taxes by b) income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, less restructuring expenses and non-recurring items.

Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as total debt less intersegment notes receivable, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and derivative hedging debt. CNH provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable measure included in the consolidated balance sheets. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities.

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under operating leases, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations.

Change excl. FX or Constant Currency: CNH discusses the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rates to current year’s revenues expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.



The tables attached to this press release provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of CNH and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “outlook”, “continue”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant uncertainty caused by geopolitical events; production and supply chain disruptions, including industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, trade and commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions, import quotas, capital controls and tariffs; volatility in international trade caused by the imposition of tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, and trade wars; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities and material price increases; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used equipment; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; the remediation of a material weakness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan; including targeted restructuring actions to optimize our cost structure and improve the efficiency of our operations; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this press release, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside CNH’s control. CNH expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

Further information concerning CNH, including factors that potentially could materially affect its financial results, is included in the Company’s reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH or persons acting on the behalf of CNH are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.

Additional factors could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included in the Company’s filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in our 2023 Annual Report and subsequent quarterly reports).

Conference Call and Webcast

On November 8, at 11:30 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 p.m. CET), management will hold a conference call to present third quarter 2024 results to financial analysts and investors. The call can be followed live online at bit.ly/CNH_Q3_2024 and a recording will be available later on the Company’s website www.cnh.com.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ million, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Net sales $ 3,997 $ 5,332 $ 12,931 $ 16,062 Finance, interest and other income 657 654 2,029 1,833 Total Revenues 4,654 5,986 14,960 17,895 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 3,130 4,059 10,027 12,133 Selling, general and administrative expenses 426 462 1,298 1,385 Research and development expenses 221 266 686 766 Restructuring expenses 12 5 94 8 Interest expense 378 346 1,190 941 Other, net 127 186 449 536 Total Costs and Expenses 4,294 5,324 13,744 15,769 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 360 662 1,216 2,126 Income tax (expense) benefit (75) (171) (247) (536) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 25 49 114 114 Net Income (loss) 310 540 1,083 1,704 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 3 10 11 Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ 306 $ 537 $ 1,073 $ 1,693 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.40 $ 0.85 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.40 $ 0.85 $ 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) Basic 1,251 1,332 1,255 1,337 Diluted 1,254 1,351 1,262 1,355 Cash dividends declared per common share $ — $ — $ 0.470 $ 0.396

These Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Operations represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

($ million) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,801 $ 4,322 Restricted cash 649 723 Financing receivables, net 24,062 24,249 Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 274 380 Inventories, net 5,930 5,545 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment under operating lease 3,386 3,330 Intangible assets, net 4,866 4,906 Other receivables and assets 3,065 2,812 Total Assets $ 44,033 $ 46,267 Liabilities and Equity Debt $ 27,300 $ 27,326 Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V. 48 146 Other payables and liabilities 8,916 10,645 Total Liabilities 36,264 38,117 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 57 54 Equity 7,712 8,096 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 44,033 $ 46,267

These Consolidated Balance Sheets should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Balance Sheets represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ million) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 1,083 $ 1,704 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense excluding assets under operating lease 315 276 Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating lease 139 140 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets 7 21 Undistributed (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (31) (63) Other non-cash items 276 136 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions 52 618 Deferred income taxes (31) (319) Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net 482 (1,602) Inventories, net (256) (1,443) Trade payables (1,217) (101) Other assets and liabilities (543) 25 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 276 (608) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to retail receivables (5,917) (5,689) Collections of retail receivables 4,840 4,308 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of assets sold under operating leases 1 1 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating lease (330) (401) Expenditures for assets under operating lease (381) (384) Other, net 10 123 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (1,777) (2,042) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in debt 293 1,962 Dividends paid (600) (531) Other (689) (224) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (996) 1,207 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (98) (1) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,595) (1,444) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,045 5,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,450 $ 3,685

These Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales $ 3,997 $ — $ — $ 3,997 $ 5,332 $ — $ — $ 5,332 Finance, interest and other income 27 659 (29) (2) 657 49 653 (48) (2) 654 Total Revenues 4,024 659 (29) 4,654 5,381 653 (48) 5,986 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 3,130 — — 3,130 4,059 — — 4,059 Selling, general and administrative expenses 313 113 — 426 398 64 — 462 Research and development expenses 221 — — 221 266 — — 266 Restructuring expenses 12 — — 12 5 — — 5 Interest expense 63 344 (29) (3) 378 59 335 (48) (3) 346 Other, net 11 116 — 127 47 139 — 186 Total Costs and Expenses 3,750 573 (29) 4,294 4,834 538 (48) 5,324 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 274 86 — 360 547 115 — 662 Income tax (expense) benefit (62) (13) — (75) (137) (34) — (171) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 20 5 — 25 44 5 — 49 Net Income (loss) $ 232 $ 78 $ — $ 310 $ 454 $ 86 $ — $ 540

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) Elimination of Financial Services’ interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3) Elimination of Industrial Activities’ interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales $ 12,931 $ — $ — $ 12,931 $ 16,062 $ — $ — $ 16,062 Finance, interest and other income 98 2,031 (100) (2) 2,029 153 1,805 (125) (2) 1,833 Total Revenues 13,029 2,031 (100) 14,960 16,215 1,805 (125) 17,895 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 10,027 — — 10,027 12,133 — — 12,133 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,029 269 — 1,298 1,219 166 — 1,385 Research and development expenses 686 — — 686 766 — — 766 Restructuring expenses 93 1 — 94 8 — — 8 Interest expense 212 1,078 (100) (3) 1,190 189 877 (125) (3) 941 Other, net 94 355 — 449 109 427 — 536 Total Costs and Expenses 12,141 1,703 (100) 13,744 14,424 1,470 (125) 15,769 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 888 328 — 1,216 1,791 335 — 2,126 Income tax (expense) benefit (192) (55) — (247) (447) (89) — (536) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 100 14 — 114 102 12 — 114 Net Income (loss) $ 796 $ 287 $ — $ 1,083 $ 1,446 $ 258 $ — $ 1,704

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) Elimination of Financial Services’ interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3) Elimination of Industrial Activities’ interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,358 $ 443 $ — $ 1,801 $ 3,532 $ 790 $ — $ 4,322 Restricted cash 98 551 — 649 96 627 — 723 Financing receivables, net 267 24,316 (521) (2) 24,062 393 24,539 (683) (2) 24,249 Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 164 110 — 274 302 78 — 380 Inventories, net 5,886 44 — 5,930 5,522 23 — 5,545 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment on operating lease 2,027 1,359 — 3,386 1,951 1,379 — 3,330 Intangible assets, net 4,703 163 — 4,866 4,739 167 — 4,906 Other receivables and assets 2,839 546 (320) (3) 3,065 2,622 536 (346) (3) 2,812 Total Assets $ 17,342 $ 27,532 $ (841) $ 44,033 $ 19,157 $ 28,139 $ (1,029) $ 46,267 Liabilities and Equity Debt $ 4,675 $ 23,281 $ (656) (2) $ 27,300 $ 4,433 $ 23,721 $ (828) (2) $ 27,326 Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V. 3 45 — 48 6 140 — 146 Other payables and liabilities 7,827 1,274 (185) (3) 8,916 9,357 1,489 (201) (3) 10,645 Total Liabilities 12,505 24,600 (841) 36,264 13,796 25,350 (1,029) 38,117 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 57 — — 57 54 — — 54 Equity 4,780 2,932 — 7,712 5,307 2,789 — 8,096 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 17,342 $ 27,532 $ (841) $ 44,033 $ 19,157 $ 28,139 $ (1,029) $ 46,267

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) This item includes the elimination of receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(3) This item primarily represents the reclassification of deferred tax assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 796 $ 287 $ — $ 1,083 $ 1,446 $ 258 $ — $ 1,704 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense, excluding assets under operating lease 312 3 — 315 273 3 — 276 Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating lease 6 133 — 139 6 134 — 140 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets, net 7 — — 7 21 — — 21 Undistributed (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries 88 (14) (105) (2) (31) (47) (12) (4) (2) (63) Other non-cash items, net 45 231 — 276 73 63 — 136 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions 54 (2) — 52 617 1 — 618 Deferred income taxes 17 (48) — (31) (271) (48) — (319) Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net (81) 565 (2) (3) 482 (25) (1,582) 5 (3) (1,602) Inventories, net (468) 212 — (256) (1,722) 279 — (1,443) Trade payables (1,154) (65) 2 (3) (1,217) (56) (40) (5) (3) (101) Other assets and liabilities (507) (36) — (543) (174) 199 —

25 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (885) 1,266 (105) 276 141 (745) (4) (608) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to retail receivables — (5,917) — (5,917) — (5,689) — (5,689) Collections of retail receivables — 4,840 — 4,840 — 4,308 — 4,308 Proceeds from sale of assets excluding assets sold under operating leases 1 — — 1 1 — — 1 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets excluding assets under operating lease (329) (1) — (330) (397) (4) — (401) Expenditures for assets under operating lease (27) (354) — (381) (26) (358) — (384) Other, net 206 (195) (1) 10 460 (441) 104 123 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (149) (1,627) (1) (1,777) 38 (2,184) 104 (2,042) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in debt 226 67 — 293 (777) 2,739 — 1,962 Dividends paid (600) (105) 105 (2) (600) (531) (4) 4 (2) (531) Other (689) (1) 1 (689) (224) 104 (104) (224) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (1,063) (39) 106 (996) (1,532) 2,839 (100) 1,207 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (75) (23) — (98) 1 (2) — (1) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,172) (423) — (2,595) (1,352) (92) — (1,444) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,628 1,417 — 5,045 3,960 1,169 — 5,129 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,456 $ 994 $ — $ 2,450 $ 2,608 $ 1,077 $ — $ 3,685

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash provided (used) by operating activities.

(3) This item includes the elimination of certain minor activities between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ million) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Industrial Activities segments Agriculture $ 336 $ 642 $ 1,226 $ 2,001 Construction 40 60 151 176 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (40) (75) (167) (205) Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities $ 336 $ 627 $ 1,210 $ 1,972





Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ million) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 310 $ 540 $ 1,083 $ 1,704 Less: Consolidated income tax expense (75) (171) (247) (536) Consolidated income before taxes 385 711 1,330 2,240 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net Income 78 86 287 258 Financial Services Income Taxes 13 34 55 89 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of Interest income and eliminations 36 10 114 36 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net of Industrial Activities 8 21 12 27 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs of Industrial Activities (1) — — 2 (2) Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 12 5 93 8 Other discrete items(2) (14) — 1 10 Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities $ 336 $ 627 $ 1,210 $ 1,972

(1) In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, this item includes the pre-tax gain of $6 million and $18 million, respectively, as a result of the amortization over the 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from the 2021 U.S. healthcare plan modification.

(2) In the three months ended September 30, 2024 this item includes a gain of $14 million for investment fair value adjustments. In the nine months ended September 30, 2024 this item includes a loss of $15 million on the sale of certain non-core product lines and a gain of $14 million for investment fair value adjustments. In the three months ended September 30, 2023 this item did not include any discrete items. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 included a loss of $23 million related to the sale of CNH Industrial Russia and CNH Capital Russia businesses, partially offset by a gain of $13 million for the fair value remeasurement of Augmenta and Bennamann.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under U.S. GAAP Consolidated Industrial Activities Financial Services ($ million) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Third party (debt) $ (27,300) $ (27,326) $ (4,412) $ (4,132) $ (22,888) $ (23,194) Intersegment notes payable — — (263) (301) (393) (527) Financial payables to Iveco Group N.V. (48) (146) (3) (6) (45) (140) Total (Debt)(1) (27,348) (27,472) (4,678) (4,439) (23,326) (23,861) Cash and cash equivalents 1,801 4,322 1,358 3,532 443 790 Restricted cash 649 723 98 96 551 627 Intersegment notes receivable — — 393 527 263 301 Financial receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 274 380 164 302 110 78 Derivatives hedging debt (2) (41) (22) (34) 20 (7) Net Cash (Debt)(2) $ (24,626) $ (22,088) $ (2,687) $ (16) $ (21,939) $ (22,072)

(1) Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $263 million and $301 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $393 million and $527 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $(130) million and $(226) million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 ($ million) 2024 2023 $ 276 $ (608) Net cash provided (used) by Operating Activities $ 791 $ 232 (1,161) 749 Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services, net of eliminations (839) (141) 12 2 Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other 13 (2) (27) (26) Investments in assets sold under operating lease assets of Industrial Activities (16) (17) (329) (397) Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets of Industrial Activities (123) (176) (20) (134) Other changes(1) (6) (23) $ (1,249) $ (414) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities $ (180) $ (127)

(1) This item primarily includes capital increases in intersegment investments and change in financial receivables.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit to Net Income (Loss) and Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under U.S. GAAP Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 ($ million) 2024 2023 $ 1,083 $ 1,704 Net income (loss) $ 310 $ 540 77 — Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) (8) (1) (17) (10) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) 2 1 $ 1,143 $ 1,694 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 304 $ 540 $ 1,133 $ 1,683 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ 300 $ 537 1,262 1,355 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (million) 1,254 1,351 0.90 1.24 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) 0.24 0.40 $ 1,216 $ 2,126 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before income tax (expense) benefit $ 360 $ 662 77 — Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) (8) (1) $ 1,293 $ 2,126 Adjusted income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A) $ 352 $ 661 $ (247) $ (536) Income tax (expense) benefit $ (75) $ (171) (17) (10) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) 2 1 $ (264) $ (546) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (B) $ (73) $ (170) 20.4 % 25.7 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A) 20.7 % 25.7 % a) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates $ 94 $ 8 Restructuring expenses $ 12 $ 5 (18) (18) Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (6) (6) — 17 Loss on sale of Industrial Activities, Russia Operations — — — 6 Loss on sale of Financial Services, Russia Operations — — 15 — Sale of certain non-core product lines — — (14) (13) Investment fair value adjustments (14) — $ 77 $ — Total $ (8) $ (1) b) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit $ (17) $ (10) Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates $ 2 $ 1 — — Adjustment to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets — — $ (17) $ (10) Total $ 2 $ 1

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements: In connection with the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024, we have revised prior periods’ results to reflect an immaterial correction for the accounting treatment related to highly inflationary accounting for our unconsolidated affiliate in Türkiye. CNH owns 37.5% of TürkTraktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. (TTRAK.IS) and accounts for its ownership stake under the equity method. The functional currency of Türkiye-based TürkTraktör is the Turkish lira, and the Türkiye economy was deemed highly inflationary in 2022. CNH has determined that its translation criteria from Turkish lira into CNH’s functional currency of U.S. dollars resulted in an overstatement of CNH’s Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates by $96 million in 2023 and by $67 million in the first half of 2024. Impacts in 2022 were included in the 2023 amount. We have revised our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all prior periods presented herein. Quarterly and annual impact of the revisions are as follows:

The prior period impacts to the Company’s consolidated statements of operations and the related impacts to the statements of consolidated comprehensive income are as follows.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 ($ million, except EPS) Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes $ 662 $ — $ 662 $ 2,126 $ — $ 2,126 Income tax expense (171) — (171) (536) — (536) Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 79 (30) 49 176 (62) 114 Net income (loss) 570 (30) 540 1,766 (62) 1,704 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 — 3 11 — 11 Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ 567 $ (30) $ 537 $ 1,755 $ (62) $ 1,693 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.43 $ (0.03) $ 0.40 $ 1.31 $ (0.04) $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.42 $ (0.02) $ 0.40 $ 1.30 $ (0.05) $ 1.25



The prior period impacts to the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets are as follows:

December 31, 2023 ($ million) Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Assets Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(1) 563 (84) 479 Total Assets $ 46,351 $ (84) $ 46,267 Liabilities and Equity Total Liabilities 38,117 — 38,117 Redeemable equity 54 — 54 Retained earnings 9,750 (96) 9,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,374) 12 (2,362) Total Equity 8,180 (84) 8,096 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 46,351 $ (84) $ 46,267

(1) Included in Other Receivables and Assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

The prior period impacts to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows are as follows:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 ($ million) Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income (loss) $ 1,766 $ (62) $ 1,704 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Undistributed income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (125) 62 (63) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (608) $ — $ (608)



Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

($ million, except EPS) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates As reported $ 33 $ 64 $ 79 $ 98 $ 274 $ 77 $ 79 $ 156 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 18 $ 47 $ 49 $ 64 $ 178 $ 44 $ 45 $ 89 Net income (loss) As reported $ 486 $ 710 $ 570 $ 617 $ 2,383 $ 402 $ 438 $ 840 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 471 $ 693 $ 540 $ 583 $ 2,287 $ 369 $ 404 $ 773 Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. As reported $ 482 $ 706 $ 567 $ 616 $ 2,371 $ 401 $ 433 $ 834 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 467 $ 689 $ 537 $ 582 $ 2,275 $ 368 $ 399 $ 767 Earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - Basic As reported $ 0.36 $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 1.78 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.66 Revision impacts (0.01) (0.02) (0.03) (0.03) (0.07) (0.03) (0.02) (0.05) As revised $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.71 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 Earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - Diluted As reported $ 0.35 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.76 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.66 Revision impacts (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) (0.07) (0.02) (0.02) (0.05) As revised $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.69 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 Adjusted net income(1) As reported $ 475 $ 711 $ 570 $ 557 $ 2,313 $ 421 $ 485 $ 906 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 460 $ 694 $ 540 $ 523 $ 2,217 $ 388 $ 451 $ 839 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) As reported $ 0.35 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 1.70 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.71 Revision impacts (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.03) (0.07) (0.03) (0.03) (0.05) As revised $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 1.63 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.66 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities(1) As reported $ 555 $ 822 $ 657 $ 696 $ 2,730 $ 405 $ 536 $ 941 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 540 $ 805 $ 627 $ 662 $ 2,634 $ 372 $ 502 $ 874 Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities(1) As reported 11.6% 13.8% 12.3% 11.6% 12.4% 9.8% 11.2% 10.5% Revision impacts (0.3)% (0.3)% (0.5)% (0.6)% (0.5)% (0.8)% (0.7)% (0.7)% As revised 11.3% 13.5% 11.8% 11.0% 11.9% 9.0% 10.5% 9.8%



Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

($ million) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Adjusted EBIT of Agriculture(1) As reported $ 570 $ 821 $ 672 $ 669 $ 2,732 $ 421 $ 536 $ 957 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 555 $ 804 $ 642 $ 635 $ 2,636 $ 388 $ 502 $ 890 Adjusted EBIT Margin of Agriculture(1) As reported 14.5 % 16.8 % 15.3 % 13.5 % 15.1 % 12.5 % 13.7 % 13.1 % Revision impacts (0.4) % (0.4) % (0.7) % (0.7) % (0.6) % (1.0) % (0.9) % (0.9) % As revised 14.1 % 16.4 % 14.6 % 12.8 % 14.5 % 11.5 % 12.8 % 12.2 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure below.

The following table includes the reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT for Industrial Activities to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure:

($ million) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Net Income (loss) - as reported $ 486 $ 710 $ 570 $ 617 $ 2,383 $ 402 $ 438 $ 840 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) Net income (loss) - as revised 471 693 540 583 2,287 369 404 773 Less: Consolidated income tax expense (173) (192) (171) (58) (594) (77) (95) (172) Consolidated income before taxes 644 885 711 641 2,881 446 499 945 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net Income 78 94 86 113 371 118 91 209 Financial Services Income Taxes 29 26 34 47 136 19 23 42 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of Interest income and eliminations 4 22 10 40 76 32 46 78 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net of Industrial Activities 6 — 21 78 105 — 4 4 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs of Industrial Activities (1) (1) — 6 4 1 1 2 Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 1 2 5 57 65 30 51 81 Other discrete items (7) 17 — — 10 — 15 15 Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities $ 540 $ 805 $ 627 $ 662 $ 2,634 $ 372 $ 502 $ 874



Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

The following table includes the reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure and a calculation of the revised adjusted diluted EPS:

($ million, except EPS) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Net income (loss) - as reported $ 486 $ 710 $ 570 $ 617 $ 2,383 $ 402 $ 438 $ 840 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) Net income (loss) - as revised 471 693 540 583 2,287 369 404 773 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (12) 13 (1) 53 53 25 60 85 Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit 1 (12) 1 (113) (123) (6) (13) (19) Adjusted net income (loss) 460 694 540 523 2,217 388 451 839 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - as reported 471 707 567 556 2,301 420 480 900 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - as revised $ 456 $ 690 $ 537 $ 522 $ 2,205 $ 387 $ 446 $ 833 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (million) 1,359 1,355 1,351 1,334 1,350 1,274 1,260 1,267 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 1.63 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.66





Attachment