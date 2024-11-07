BioAge Labs Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Initiated Phase 2 STRIDES trial of azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for obesity

Completed $238.3 million initial public offering and concurrent private placement, cash and cash equivalents sufficient to fund operations and capital expenditures into 2029

Appointed former GSK CEO Jean-Pierre Garnier as Board Chair

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge", “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging, today provided business updates and reported its third quarter 2024 financial results.

"The third quarter of 2024 was transformative for BioAge as we achieved two major milestones: initiating our Phase 2 STRIDES trial evaluating azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide, and completing our IPO,” said Kristen Fortney, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of BioAge. "The STRIDES trial is a critical step in our mission to improve outcomes for patients with obesity. We're developing an oral therapy that has the potential to enhance the weight loss benefits of incretin drugs while promoting healthy body composition. With our strong cash position following our IPO, we are well-equipped to advance our clinical programs and continue developing innovative therapies that target the biology of metabolic aging."

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Clinical trials

In July 2024, BioAge dosed the first patient in the STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BioAge’s lead compound azelaprag, an oral small-molecule apelin receptor agonist, as a novel treatment for obesity in combination with tirzepatide. STRIDES is being conducted in collaboration with Eli Lilly & Company’s Chorus clinical development organization. Top-line results are anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.

Corporate Updates

In August 2024, BioAge appointed Jean-Pierre Garnier, PhD, former CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, as Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding James Healy, MD, PhD, who remains on the Board as a Director.

In September 2024, BioAge received approximately $189.5 million in net proceeds from its initial public offering and concurrent private placement.

In October 2024, the underwriters of BioAge’s IPO exercised in full their option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock, yielding approximately $27.6 million in net proceeds.

Total IPO proceeds and existing cash and cash equivalents extend cash runway into 2029.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $20.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2023. The $13.5 million increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to a $12.0 million increase in costs related to the development of azelaprag driven by the ongoing Phase 2 STRIDES trial and costs related to the manufacture of azelaprag.

General and administrative expenses were $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2023. The $1.3 million increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based compensation expense associated with option grants issued in 2024 to employees, executives, board members and advisors.

Net loss was $23.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, or $6.70 per weighted-average common share outstanding, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $14.6 million, or $8.74 per weighted-average common share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the same period in 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, BioAge had approximately $334.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Based on our current operating plan, BioAge estimates that existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the net proceeds received in October 2024 from the purchase of additional shares of common stock by the underwriters of BioAge’s IPO, will be sufficient to fund operations and capital expenses into 2029.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. BioAge’s lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ that was observed to promote metabolism and prevent muscle atrophy on bed rest in a Phase 1b clinical trial. In mid-2024, BioAge initiated a Phase 2 trial of azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Azelaprag has potential as an oral regimen to amplify weight loss and improve body composition in patients on obesity therapy with incretin drugs. BioAge is also developing orally available small molecule brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by neuroinflammation. BioAge’s preclinical programs, based on novel insights from the company’s discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways in metabolic aging.

BioAge Labs, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 20,019 $ 6,532 $ 39,811 $ 23,804 General and administrative 4,731 3,355 13,021 11,000 Total operating expenses 24,750 9,887 52,832 34,804 Loss from operations (24,750 ) (9,887 ) (52,832 ) (34,804 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (388 ) (2,403 ) (2,048 ) (5,235 ) Interest and other income 2,037 499 5,534 2,052 Loss from changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities (306 ) (2,834 ) (384 ) (4,909 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (250 ) — Total other income (expense), net 1,343 (4,738 ) 2,852 (8,092 ) Net loss $ (23,407 ) $ (14,625 ) $ (49,980 ) $ (42,896 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (6.70 ) $ (8.74 ) $ (21.76 ) $ (25.64 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and dilutive 3,494,580 1,672,726 2,297,397 1,672,701 Comprehensive loss: Net loss (23,407 ) (14,625 ) (49,980 ) (42,896 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 58 35 55 67 Total comprehensive loss $ (23,349 ) $ (14,590 ) $ (49,925 ) $ (42,829 )



