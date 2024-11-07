Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced that it issued inducement awards to two new employees.

Effective November 1, 2024, in connection with commencing employment, two new non-executive employees of Teladoc Health were granted awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 70,575 shares of Teladoc Health’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

