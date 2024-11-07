Cytek® Biosciences Becomes First Company to Add Ability to Detect Subcellular Particles to Its Cell Sorter

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) has introduced an Enhanced Small Particle (ESP™) Detection Option for its Cytek Aurora™ CS system. This is the first commercially available small particle detector on a cell sorter and offers a significant advancement for rapidly evolving research fields, including in drug delivery, cell therapy, disease diagnostics, circulating tumor cells, regenerative medicine, and vaccine delivery. Researchers can now achieve downstream analysis of materials that were previously unable to be sorted, opening new possibilities for breakthroughs in these areas.



Once regarded as cellular debris, exosomes and extracellular vesicles (EVs) are now recognized as pivotal to cell-to-cell communication, disease progression, and therapeutic delivery. With the surge in research interest driven by technological innovations, EVs have become central to a growing body of scientific publications and clinical trials. With Cytek's ESP Detection Option, particles as small as 70 nm can now be studied and sorted for downstream analysis, giving researchers the ability to characterize the full emission spectra of small particles.

“As the first company to offer the ESP Detection Option on a cell sorter, we are setting a new standard for small particle research,” said Ming Yan, Ph.D., CTO of Cytek Biosciences. “The enhanced capabilities of our Cytek Aurora CS system not only push the boundaries of scientific discovery but also may open up new markets for Cytek. Researchers can now explore areas previously beyond their reach, accelerating both scientific progress and potential commercial opportunities.”

The Cytek Aurora CS system builds on Cytek’s established Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, known for its ability to resolve and sort even the most complex cell populations with unmatched sensitivity. The system enables seamless assay transfer from analyzer to sorter, without the need to redesign panels or reconfigure detectors, allowing researchers to isolate and study identical cell populations. It also supports downstream applications such as single-cell RNA sequencing, proteomics, and cell biology, making it a versatile tool for researchers who need both flexibility and precision. Furthermore, assays designed on conventional flow cytometers can easily be run on the Cytek Aurora CS system, minimizing disruption while maximizing productivity.

“With the ESP Detection Option, Cytek continues its commitment to innovation, helping researchers tackle the most pressing challenges in biomedical science,” added Yan. “We are positioned at the forefront of exosome and extracellular vesicle research, and plan to continue to deliver cutting-edge tools and technologies that address the unique challenges of studying these nanoscale particles.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

