LucidLink Unveils a New Era of Real-Time Creative Collaboration

San Francisco, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, the storage collaboration platform for creative teams, today announced the launch of its next-generation product. This major release expands LucidLink’s real-time cloud collaboration across desktop, browser and mobile, freeing teams to instantly and securely access their data wherever they are working.

The new LucidLink introduces a sleek, collaboration-first user experience designed to unify the customer journey across all creative touchpoints. With flexible pricing and scalable infrastructure, this release empowers teams of any size — from freelancers to global enterprises — to collaborate without limits.

"The new LucidLink is both an evolution of everything we’ve built so far and a revolution in how teams collaborate globally," said Peter Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO of LucidLink. "For the first time, teams can collaborate instantly on projects of any size from desktop, browser or mobile, all while ensuring their data is secure."

While the initial release focuses on a seamless desktop and web experience, future updates will unlock real-time collaboration on mobile, giving teams even more freedom to connect and create. This update also marks LucidLink’s emergence as a platform, unlocking deeper integrations, business intelligence and advanced tiered pricing tailored to the needs of teams worldwide.

The first wave of LucidLink’s all-new features:

Real-time collaboration across platforms : The release launches with a reimagined experience for both desktop and web, built on an entirely new architecture. Future updates will introduce mobile apps, freeing creatives to instantly access and collaborate on files wherever they’re working.

: The release launches with a reimagined experience for both desktop and web, built on an entirely new architecture. Future updates will introduce mobile apps, freeing creatives to instantly access and collaborate on files wherever they’re working. New desktop and web applications: Now teams can collaborate in real-time across workflows that span home, on-prem and cloud without needing to download, sync or transfer data. This is an upgraded, sleek user experience across desktop and web applications that simplifies administration on both platforms.

Now teams can collaborate in real-time across workflows that span home, on-prem and cloud without needing to download, sync or transfer data. This is an upgraded, sleek user experience across desktop and web applications that simplifies administration on both platforms. Global user model: With a single account, users can join multiple filespaces seamlessly across mobile, web and desktop — taking LucidLink wherever they go. Ideal for freelancers and the companies that work with them.

With a single account, users can join multiple filespaces seamlessly across mobile, web and desktop — taking LucidLink wherever they go. Ideal for freelancers and the companies that work with them. Streamlined macOS installation: A faster and smoother installation process for macOS users eliminates reboots or security changes, allowing creatives to get started faster.

A faster and smoother installation process for macOS users eliminates reboots or security changes, allowing creatives to get started faster. Simplified onboarding: New teammates can be onboarded with a simple link for fast, friction-free setup.

New teammates can be onboarded with a simple link for fast, friction-free setup. Scalable infrastructure: Users can choose from LucidLink’s bundled high-performance, egress-free storage options powered by AWS or bring their own cloud storage provider.

Future-forward collaboration updates

LucidLink’s new release is only the beginning. The launch lays the foundation for a series of future updates coming in early 2025 that will redefine how teams collaborate in the cloud, including:

Mobile apps for Android and iOS: Full-featured mobile apps will give users immediate access to data on the go.

Full-featured mobile apps will give users immediate access to data on the go. External link sharing: Users can share content with external collaborators without needing the desktop application.

Users can share content with external collaborators without needing the desktop application. Browser-based upload: Users can drag and drop files directly from their browser for seamless collaboration.

Users can drag and drop files directly from their browser for seamless collaboration. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and SAML-based SSO: Enhanced security options for all users.

Enhanced security options for all users. Guest links: Teams can collaborate securely without requiring full user accounts.

An upcoming filespace upgrade tool will also give existing customers a smooth path to the new LucidLink. With instant access to files of any size across desktop, web browser and mobile, teams will have the freedom to create and collaborate securely whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.

"This milestone release marks a new chapter in our mission to make data instantly and securely accessible from anywhere and from any touchpoint,” added Thompson. “As we introduce more new features in the coming months, our focus remains on empowering teams to collaborate seamlessly, wherever they are."

About LucidLink

LucidLink is the storage collaboration platform that frees creative teams to work together from anywhere. With a single shared filespace protected by zero-knowledge encryption, teams can instantly and securely access, edit and share projects of any size.

Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink gives teams on-demand access to their files. Now creatives can get straight to work without downloading, syncing or versioning disasters.

Spotify, Paramount, Adobe and creative teams worldwide have used LucidLink to 5x productivity, access the best talent globally and free their people to focus on creating.

Just like its customers, LucidLink’s teams work together from anywhere. Privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, LucidLink’s hybrid and remote employees work across Europe, North America and Australia. Discover more about lucidlink.com.

