MARQETA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Marqeta, Inc. on Behalf of Marqeta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marqeta, Inc. (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MQ) on behalf of Marqeta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Marqeta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 4, 2024, Marqeta slashed its revenue growth forecast for the fourth quarter. The Company blamed "the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes" for its lowered expectations. Following this news, Marqeta stock dropped roughly 35% during trading the next day.

