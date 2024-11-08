HUNTINGTON INGALLS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Huntington Ingalls Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (“Huntington Ingalls” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HII) on behalf of Huntington Ingalls stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Huntington Ingalls has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 31, 2024, Huntington Ingalls reported Q3 earnings that fell considerably short of analyst estimates, including a 34.2% miss on EPS. The Company's gross and operating margins both also fell from the same quarter in the previous year. Following this news, Huntington Ingalls stock dropped over 26% on that same day.

