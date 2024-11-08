VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has issued updates for November 8, 2024.

OKX Launches 2.1 Billion BONK Airdrop on On-chain Earn, Announces MemeFi Listing

OKX today announced two updates:

'BONK Airdrop' campaign: OKX has launched a 'BONK Airdrop' campaign through its On-chain Earn product, featuring a reward pool of 2.1+ billion BONK tokens. OKX's On-chain Earn product enables eligible customers to participate in various staking and DeFi protocols directly through the OKX platform, offering simplified access to on-chain rewards without subscription limits To participate, customers simply need to complete identity verification, stake BONK through OKX's On-chain Earn product and stake BONK during the campaign period The campaign introduces a dynamic reward structure based on eligible customers' staking activity. An initial snapshot of customers' BONK On-chain Earn subscriptions will be taken at campaign launch, followed by daily snapshots to track increased holdings. Rewards will be calculated based on users' average incremental staking amount above their baseline

MemeFi listing : OKX will list MemeFi (MEMEFI) on its spot market on November 22 at 1:00 PM (UTC). Deposits for the token will be enabled on November 11 at 10:00 AM (UTC) MEMEFI is the token that fuels MemeFi, a Telegram mini-app game and Web3 meme universe with more than 50 million users

: OKX will list MemeFi (MEMEFI) on its spot market on November 22 at 1:00 PM (UTC). Deposits for the token will be enabled on November 11 at 10:00 AM (UTC)

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com