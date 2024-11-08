Duck Creek Technologies to Host Third-Annual “One Duck Creek-India Inclusion Summit” in Mumbai 

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, will host its third-annual “One Duck Creek-India Inclusion Summit” in Mumbai. This two-day event focuses on creating a workplace where inclusion, belonging, and well-being actively thrive as part of Duck Creek’s dedication to fostering a diverse, resilient workforce.

The summit features immersive panels, networking opportunities, and hands-on cultural celebrations, including a Diwali event, aligning with Duck Creek’s mission to develop an environment where every individual feels supported, valued, and engaged both personally and professionally.

“The One Duck Creek-India Inclusion Summit embodies our commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered. As we gather in Mumbai, we’re reminded of the strength that comes from uniting diverse voices, experiences, and talents. This summit not only reinforces our dedication to creating an inclusive culture but also serves as a catalyst for deeper collaboration and innovation across our organization and within the technology community in India,” said Gowri Sivaprasad, Vice President of Engineering at Duck Creek Technologies.

Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s Inclusion Summit delves into meaningful discussions led by Duck Creek’s DEI Advisory Board, Employee Experience Council, Employee Resource Groups and other key One Duck Creek programs within the company. Duck Creek’s Executive Leadership Team will host a town hall, sharing company updates and encouraging open dialogue across the organization. The Duck Creek Gives Back Event invites attendees to support the Life Lab Foundation, whose mission is to combine learning with play, and inspire a new generation of learners.

"We’re thrilled to reunite our Ducks in Mumbai to celebrate the company’s ongoing efforts to create a dynamic, inclusive global culture," said Amy Bayer, Global Director of DE&I, Engagement & Culture at Duck Creek Technologies. "The One Duck Creek Summit reflects our deep commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable, and supportive work environment. This event strengthens our team’s connections and reinforces our mission to build an industry-leading workplace in the P&C and general insurance sectors."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

