8th November 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 7th November 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,834 Lowest price per share (pence): 795.00 Highest price per share (pence): 800.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 798.1214

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,886,908 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,886,908 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 798.1214 7,834 795.00 800.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 07 November 2024 12:43:15 7 800.00 XLON 00309317325TRLO1 07 November 2024 12:43:15 92 800.00 XLON 00309317326TRLO1 07 November 2024 12:43:16 56 800.00 XLON 00309317328TRLO1 07 November 2024 12:43:16 52 800.00 XLON 00309317329TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:22:15 102 797.00 XLON 00309318484TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 106 795.00 XLON 00309319626TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 105 795.00 XLON 00309319627TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 106 795.00 XLON 00309319629TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 105 795.00 XLON 00309319630TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 105 795.00 XLON 00309319631TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 237 796.00 XLON 00309319632TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:02 274 796.00 XLON 00309319633TRLO1 07 November 2024 13:57:06 24 795.00 XLON 00309319637TRLO1 07 November 2024 14:33:06 12 796.00 XLON 00309321309TRLO1 07 November 2024 14:33:06 202 796.00 XLON 00309321310TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:08:39 107 795.00 XLON 00309323201TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:08:39 107 795.00 XLON 00309323202TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:08:39 215 795.00 XLON 00309323203TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:11:01 242 798.00 XLON 00309323293TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:11:01 855 798.00 XLON 00309323295TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:29:02 1 799.00 XLON 00309324026TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:31:24 303 799.00 XLON 00309324141TRLO1 07 November 2024 15:31:24 4,113 799.00 XLON 00309324142TRLO1 07 November 2024 16:10:23 93 800.00 XLON 00309325899TRLO1 07 November 2024 16:10:23 9 800.00 XLON 00309325900TRLO1 07 November 2024 16:10:23 102 800.00 XLON 00309325901TRLO1 07 November 2024 16:10:23 102 800.00 XLON 00309325902TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970