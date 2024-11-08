Transaction in Own Shares

8th November 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:7th November 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:7,834
Lowest price per share (pence):795.00
Highest price per share (pence):800.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):798.1214

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,886,908 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,886,908 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON798.12147,834795.00800.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
07 November 2024 12:43:157800.00XLON00309317325TRLO1
07 November 2024 12:43:1592800.00XLON00309317326TRLO1
07 November 2024 12:43:1656800.00XLON00309317328TRLO1
07 November 2024 12:43:1652800.00XLON00309317329TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:22:15102797.00XLON00309318484TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02106795.00XLON00309319626TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02105795.00XLON00309319627TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02106795.00XLON00309319629TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02105795.00XLON00309319630TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02105795.00XLON00309319631TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02237796.00XLON00309319632TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:02274796.00XLON00309319633TRLO1
07 November 2024 13:57:0624795.00XLON00309319637TRLO1
07 November 2024 14:33:0612796.00XLON00309321309TRLO1
07 November 2024 14:33:06202796.00XLON00309321310TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:08:39107795.00XLON00309323201TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:08:39107795.00XLON00309323202TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:08:39215795.00XLON00309323203TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:11:01242798.00XLON00309323293TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:11:01855798.00XLON00309323295TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:29:021799.00XLON00309324026TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:31:24303799.00XLON00309324141TRLO1
07 November 2024 15:31:244,113799.00XLON00309324142TRLO1
07 November 2024 16:10:2393800.00XLON00309325899TRLO1
07 November 2024 16:10:239800.00XLON00309325900TRLO1
07 November 2024 16:10:23102800.00XLON00309325901TRLO1
07 November 2024 16:10:23102800.00XLON00309325902TRLO1

