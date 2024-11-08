SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for November 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet Broadens Access with Integrations in Gamified Content, Ride-Hailing and NFT-Fi



The OKX Wallet team today announced three integrations:

Coub integration with OKX Connect: Coub, a Telegram mini-app serving as a gamified video hub where users can explore, create and earn through digital assets, has integrated OKX Connect, a powerful solution designed to streamline wallet integration for developers, into its solution



The integration enables seamless transaction signing and dApp interactions for Coub users. The platform's digital assets, which generate continuous rewards for holders, will now benefit from enhanced Web3 functionality and improved user experience



Coub, a Telegram mini-app serving as a gamified video hub where users can explore, create and earn through digital assets, has integrated OKX Connect, a powerful solution designed to streamline wallet integration for developers, into its solution

TADA mini integration: OKX's Telegram Wallet (@OKX_WALLET_BOT) is now integrated with TADA mini, a first-of-its-kind ride-hailing app on Telegram, enabling users to connect their OKX Wallet to book rides using cryptocurrencies, making it easier to use digital digital assets for an everyday service. The partnership between OKX Wallet and TADA mini aims to enhance wallet connectivity and transaction solutions - powered by OKX Wallet's multi-chain capabilities



TADA mini, created by the team behind MVL, a leading blockchain mobility company, revolutionizes the ride-hailing experience by offering an intuitive, blockchain-powered service directly within Telegram





OKX's Telegram Wallet (@OKX_WALLET_BOT) is now integrated with TADA mini, a first-of-its-kind ride-hailing app on Telegram, enabling users to connect their OKX Wallet to book rides using cryptocurrencies, making it easier to use digital digital assets for an everyday service. The partnership between OKX Wallet and TADA mini aims to enhance wallet connectivity and transaction solutions - powered by OKX Wallet's multi-chain capabilities FLOOR NFT-Fi integration: OKX Wallet is now integrated with FLOOR, an innovative NFT-Fi platform that enables onchain governance for NFT portfolio management and yield strategies. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to directly access FLOOR's ecosystem, where they can participate in NFT sweeping operations and deploy their NFTs into various yield-generating strategies through a seamless wallet interface

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, such as blogs on "Bitcoin price" and "Ethereum price" that explore drivers behind market movements and delve into broader industry trends.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com