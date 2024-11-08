Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

8 November 2024 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Kati Eriksson



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eriksson, Kati

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aktia Bank plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20241106115439_211

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-06

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 574 Unit price: 8.36 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 574 Volume weighted average price: 8.36 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc



Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi



Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR 14.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.