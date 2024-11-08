RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-11-08
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,010 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids20 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.639 %
Lowest yield0.634 %
Highest accepted yield0.644 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-11-08
Loan3114 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln800 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids21 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.464 %
Lowest yield0.459 %
Highest accepted yield0.469 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 