Ammonia Market Global Forecast Report to 2029, Featuring Green Ammonia Impact Assessment Case Study

The ammonia market size is projected to grow from USD 79.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 91.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3%.

With the ongoing increase in the global population, the demand for food production is increasing, resulting in the agricultural sector relying increasingly on nitrogen-based fertilizers, with ammonia being an essential component.







Ammonia plays a crucial role in the production of fertilizers such as urea which contributes to increased crop yields and the maintenance of soil fertility. Countries like India and China, which have large agricultural sectors, are boosting their use of ammonia-based fertilizers to secure food for their expanding populations. The regular demand from the agricultural sector plays a crucial role in the ongoing growth of the ammonia market. The potential of ammonia in the clean energy transition is a significant driver of market growth.



Anhydrous is projected to be the largest segment by type in ammonia market

Sustainability is increasingly at the forefront, efficient usage methods of anhydrous ammonia enhance its appeal to consumers. When used effectively, it reduces nitrogen loss and reduces the environmental impact in comparison to other types of nitrogen fertilizers. This boosts long-term environmental sustainability, especially in areas carrying out stricter regulations on agricultural emissions. Anhydrous ammonia, known for its high efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and industrial versatility, is anticipated to stay as the largest segment in the ammonia market.



Direct is projected to be the largest segment by sales channel in ammonia market

Direct sales enable manufacturers to grow greater ties with end-users, providing constant supply and customized products created to meet specific requirements. This approach additionally reduces intermediaries, lowering expenses and enhancing efficiency for both suppliers and buyers. The increasing demand for bulk ammonia, especially within the agriculture and chemical sectors, places direct sales as a dependable and economical channel, establishing it as the leading channel for sales in the market.



Refrigeration is the third largest segment by end-use industry in ammonia market during forecast region.



The growth of the cold chain logistics industry increases the demand for ammonia in refrigeration. The growth of global trade in perishable goods has led to an increased demand for refrigeration systems to maintain product quality during transportation. Ammonia is good in low-temperature applications, making it the ideal choice for refrigerated warehouses and transport vehicles. Major logistics companies are implementing ammonia refrigeration systems to enhance their cold chain operations, ensuring that food and pharmaceuticals are maintained at optimal temperatures during transit.



Middle East & Africa accounts for the third-largest share in ammonia market by region

Countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, are investing in chemical industries to reduce their dependence on oil. SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) and Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) are key players influencing chemical and fertilizer production throughout the Middle East and Africa. SABIC, a leading player in the global petrochemical industry is a crucial producer of ammonia and plays an important part in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. SABIC's ammonia plays an important role in the production of fertilizers. The company's emphasis on increasing its ammonia production capacity and establishing large-scale ammonia plants addresses both domestic needs and export opportunities, thereby increasing the overall ammonia market in the Middle East and Africa region.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the ammonia market by type, (anhydrous, aqueous), by sales channel, (direct, indirect), by end-use industry (agriculture, textile, refrigeration, mining, pharmaceutical, and other end-use, industries), and by region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the ammonia market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product launches, acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the ammonia market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the ammonia market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising agricultural demand for ammonia), restraints (Fluctuations in pricing), opportunities (Growing emphasis on low carbon solutions) and challenges (Alternative technologies).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the ammonia market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the ammonia market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ammonia market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the ammonia market including CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), OCI Global (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), and Nutrien (Canada)and among others in the ammonia market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $91.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Ammonia Market

Ammonia Market Growth, by Type

Ammonia Market Growth, by Sales Channel

Ammonia Market, by End-use Industry

Asia-Pacific: Ammonia Market, by Type & Country

Ammonia Market: Major Countries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Agricultural Demand for Ammonia

Rising Demand for Grain and Oilseed Crops and Increasing Population

Growing Demand for Refrigeration

Restraints

Fluctuations in Pricing

High Production Costs

Opportunities

Growing Emphasis on Low Carbon Solutions

Increasing Demand from Emerging Markets

Challenges

Alternative Technologies

Regulatory Compliance

Case Study Analysis

Green Ammonia Impact Assessment Case Study

Ammonia Wastewater Treatment

Ammonia Market, by Type

Anhydrous - Growing Significance in Fertilizer Production

Aqueous - Rising Demand for Efficient Water Treatment Solutions

Ammonia Market, by Sales Channel

Direct - Strong Demand from Large-Scale Buyers

Indirect -Growth of E-Commerce Sector

Ammonia Market, by End-use Industry

Agriculture - Crucial for Sustaining Agricultural Productivity

Textile -Growing Demand for High-Quality Textiles

Refrigeration - Rapid Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics Sector

Mining - Growing Use as Leaching Agent in Extracting and Processing Metals

Pharmaceutical - Rising Aging Population and Chronic Diseases

Company Profiles

Key Players

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Yara International Asa

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

OCI Global

BASF

Nutrien

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Koch Fertilizer

Eurochem Group

CSBP

Other Players

Group DF

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

JSC Togliattiazot

Pt Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang

Gulf Coast Ammonia

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Jaysons Chemical Industries

Mysore Ammonia Pvt. Ltd.

Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Surat Ammonia and Chemical Company

J.R. Simplot Company

Anmol Chemicals Private Limited

Ube Corporation

Grupa Azoty

