Coffee Machines Market Report 2024 - Rising Demand for Personalized Coffee Experiences and Innovation in Specialty Coffee Machines Drives Market Growth

The global market for coffee machines was valued at $12.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by the end of 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029. Europe accounted for 35.1% of the market in 2023.
The report analyzes the global market for coffee machines, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side.
This report covers technological advances, economic factors and business considerations, as well as the market forces impacting the industry, its many product types, distribution channels and end users. The report evaluates the leading companies in the global market, as well as the factors driving market growth and regional dynamics.
Market Drivers/Opportunities
- Growing awareness of health and wellness
- Shift in consumer preferences towards premium coffee
- Rising demand for personalized coffee experiences
- Innovation in specialty coffee machines
Market Restraints/Challenges
- Cultural differences in coffee consumption habits
- Regulatory compliance and trade barriers
Emerging Technologies
- Material selection
- Waste reduction
- Energy efficiency
- Automated milk frothing and texturing
- Cold brew and nitro cold brew capabilities
- Smart coffee machines
Leading Companies in the Global Coffee Machines Market
- De'Longhi Appliances
- Electrolux
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Melitta Group
The report includes:
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for coffee machines
- Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the current size of the global market for coffee machines and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, end user, distribution channel, and geographic region
- A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for coffee machines over the next five years (2024-2029)
- Analysis of the industry value chain, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved
- Coverage of technological innovations, regulatory compliance and trade barriers of the global coffee machine market
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry
- Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments
- Profiles of the leading market vendors
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$15.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Technological Innovations
- Increasing Awareness of Health and Wellness
- Environmental Sustainability
- Consumer Preference for Premium Coffee
- Market Challenges
- Climate Change Threatening Production and Yields
- Cultural Differences in Coffee Consumption
- Regulatory Compliance and Trade Barriers
- Market Opportunities
- Adoption of Smart Home Technology
- Personalized and Customized Coffee Experiences
- Innovation in Specialty Coffee Machines
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- United States
- China
- Japan
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Canada
- Brazil
- South Korea
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Smart Coffee Machines
- AI and ML Integration
- Precision Brewing Technology
- Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Features
- Automated Milk Frothing and Texturing
- Grind Control and Integrated Grinders
- Touchscreen Interfaces and User Profiles
- Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew Capabilities
- Smart Sensors and Maintenance Alerts
- Single-Serve Customization and Multi-Drink Options
- Integrated Water Filtration Systems
- Augmented Reality Training and Support
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Procurement of Raw Materials
- Component Manufacturing
- Assembly and Production
- Logistics and Distribution
- Retail and Consumer Sales
- After-Sales and Support Services
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Drip/Filter Coffee Machines
- Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines
- Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines
- Traditional Espresso Machines
- Other Product Types
- Market Analysis, by End User
- Commercial and Corporate
- Hospitality Industry
- Individual and Home
- Retail and On-the-Go
- Other End Users
- Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
- Multi-Branded Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Other Distribution Channels
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies' Strategies
- Emerging Trends and Competitive Dynamics
- Strategic Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies' Market Shares
Company Profiles
- De'Longhi Appliances S.R.L.
- Electrolux
- Glen Dimplex Group
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Melitta Group
- Nestle
- Newell Brands
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch
