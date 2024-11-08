Coffee Machines Market Report 2024 - Rising Demand for Personalized Coffee Experiences and Innovation in Specialty Coffee Machines Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Machines Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for coffee machines was valued at $12.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by the end of 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029. Europe accounted for 35.1% of the market in 2023.

The report analyzes the global market for coffee machines, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side.

This report covers technological advances, economic factors and business considerations, as well as the market forces impacting the industry, its many product types, distribution channels and end users. The report evaluates the leading companies in the global market, as well as the factors driving market growth and regional dynamics.

Market Drivers/Opportunities

Growing awareness of health and wellness

Shift in consumer preferences towards premium coffee

Rising demand for personalized coffee experiences

Innovation in specialty coffee machines

Market Restraints/Challenges

Cultural differences in coffee consumption habits

Regulatory compliance and trade barriers

Emerging Technologies

Material selection

Waste reduction

Energy efficiency

Automated milk frothing and texturing

Cold brew and nitro cold brew capabilities

Smart coffee machines

Leading Companies in the Global Coffee Machines Market

De'Longhi Appliances

Electrolux

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Melitta Group

The report includes:

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for coffee machines

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current size of the global market for coffee machines and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, end user, distribution channel, and geographic region

A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for coffee machines over the next five years (2024-2029)

Analysis of the industry value chain, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved

Coverage of technological innovations, regulatory compliance and trade barriers of the global coffee machine market

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Profiles of the leading market vendors



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Innovations Increasing Awareness of Health and Wellness Environmental Sustainability Consumer Preference for Premium Coffee

Market Challenges Climate Change Threatening Production and Yields Cultural Differences in Coffee Consumption Regulatory Compliance and Trade Barriers

Market Opportunities Adoption of Smart Home Technology Personalized and Customized Coffee Experiences Innovation in Specialty Coffee Machines



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

United States

China

Japan

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Canada

Brazil

South Korea

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Smart Coffee Machines

AI and ML Integration

Precision Brewing Technology

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Features

Automated Milk Frothing and Texturing

Grind Control and Integrated Grinders

Touchscreen Interfaces and User Profiles

Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew Capabilities

Smart Sensors and Maintenance Alerts

Single-Serve Customization and Multi-Drink Options

Integrated Water Filtration Systems

Augmented Reality Training and Support

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Procurement of Raw Materials

Component Manufacturing

Assembly and Production

Logistics and Distribution

Retail and Consumer Sales

After-Sales and Support Services

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Drip/Filter Coffee Machines Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines Traditional Espresso Machines Other Product Types

Market Analysis, by End User Commercial and Corporate Hospitality Industry Individual and Home Retail and On-the-Go Other End Users

Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel Multi-Branded Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Other Distribution Channels

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies' Strategies

Emerging Trends and Competitive Dynamics

Strategic Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies' Market Shares

Company Profiles

De'Longhi Appliances S.R.L.

Electrolux

Glen Dimplex Group

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Melitta Group

Nestle

Newell Brands

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tveuoo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment