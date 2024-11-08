Retail Bags Market Report 2024 - Key Trends Include Biodegradable Bags, Eco-friendly Materials, Smart Packaging Solutions and Subscription-based Models - A $23.66 Billion Market in 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Bags Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The retail bags market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $16.84 billion in 2023 to $17.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The increase observed in the past can be linked to factors such as urbanization, a surge in tourism, a rise in home delivery services, growth in e-commerce, and an uptick in online shopping.



The retail bags market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $23.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by the expanding retail sector, the increasing number of shopping malls, heightened awareness of waste production, a rise in supermarkets, and growing consumer expenditure.

Key trends expected in this period include technological innovations, the use of biodegradable bags, eco-friendly materials, smart packaging solutions, and subscription-based models.





The growth of e-commerce is expected to drive expansion in the retail bags market moving forward. E-commerce, which involves buying and selling goods and services over the Internet, has seen significant growth due to advancements in mobile technology, digital marketing, logistics, and supply chain management. Retail bags play a crucial role in e-commerce by facilitating the packaging and delivery process, thereby enhancing customer convenience. For example, in the first quarter of 2024, U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached approximately $289.2 billion, showing a 2.1% increase (0.7%) from the previous quarter, according to data from the United States Census Bureau. Therefore, the rise of e-commerce is a key driver for the growth of the retail bags market.



Leading companies in the retail bags market are focusing on innovation, particularly in developing environmentally friendly products such as locally-made retail paper bags, to promote sustainability and improve product durability. Locally-made retail paper bags are crafted within specific geographic areas or communities, offering businesses an opportunity to align with sustainability goals and support local economies. For instance, Visy Industries, an Australia-based packaging and recycling company, introduced locally-made retail paper bags in February 2024. These bags are constructed from thicker paper material, ensuring enhanced strength and durability suitable for carrying heavier items without risk of tearing. They are fully recyclable through Australian curbside recycling programs, providing consumers with a convenient and eco-friendly disposal option.



Major companies operating in the retail bags market are Flexo Converters USA, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, Novolex, Burberry Group, ProAmpac Intermediate, Coveris, Antalis Group, Atlantic Packaging, Welton Bibby and Baron, BioPak, EI Dorado Packaging, Global-Pak, Rutan Poly Industries, Atlantic Poly, Attwoods Packaging, GreenPack, Rainbow Packaging, SPP Poly Pack, The Carry Bag Company, Kiwi Office and Europages UK.



