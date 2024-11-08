World Consumer Health Market Report 2024: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management, Wellbeing

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Consumer Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global consumer health industry continues to be sluggish in 2024, reflecting persistent consumer pullback due to still widespread concerns about pricing and inflation. Both OTC and vitamins and dietary supplements are seeing headwinds as a result, though emerging markets are helping to prop up near-term growth.



The Publisher's The World Market for Consumer Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.



Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of the industry

Companies and products

Channels

Future outlook

Conclusion

