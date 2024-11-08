Lamar Advertising Company Announces Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Operating Results

Three Month Results

• Net revenues was $564.1 million

• Net income was $147.8 million

• Adjusted EBITDA was $271.2 million

Nine Month Results

• Net revenues was $1.63 billion

• Net income was $363.9 million

• Adjusted EBITDA was $754.6 million

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (the “Company” or “Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company’s operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Our third quarter results came in largely as expected, with particular strength in local and programmatic sales. Expenses were slightly elevated but as we move through Q4, we see that correcting and see full year consolidated EBITDA margins coming in right around 47%,” chief executive Sean Reilly said. “In addition, Q4 revenue growth is pacing ahead of Q3. Consequently, we are raising full year guidance for diluted AFFO to a range of $7.85 to $7.95 per share.”

Third Quarter Highlights

• Net revenues increased 4.0%

• Net income increased 5.3%

• Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.1%

• AFFO increased 5.7%

Third Quarter Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $564.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 versus $542.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 4.0% increase. Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $1.6 million to $186.6 million as compared to $188.1 million for the same period in 2023. Lamar recognized net income of $147.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to net income of $140.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $7.4 million. Net income per diluted share was $1.44 and $1.37 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $271.2 million versus $265.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.1%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $227.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 versus $222.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.8 million. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2024 was $198.1 million as compared to $181.0 million for the same period in 2023, a 9.4% increase.

For the third quarter of 2024, funds from operations, or FFO, was $214.0 million versus $210.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.9%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the third quarter of 2024 was $220.7 million compared to $208.8 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 5.7%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 5.4% to $2.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $2.04 for the same period in 2023.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 3.6% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2023. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 increased 1.8% as compared to acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2023 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2024 period. See “Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results”, which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Nine Month Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $1.63 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 versus $1.56 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 4.7% increase. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $11.7 million to $495.4 million as compared to $483.7 million for the same period in 2023. Lamar recognized net income of $363.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to net income of $347.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $16.4 million. Net income per diluted share was $3.54 and $3.39 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $754.6 million versus $717.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 5.2%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $594.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $64.9 million as compared to the same period in 2023. Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $540.3 million as compared to $453.5 million for the same period in 2023, a 19.1% increase.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, funds from operations, or FFO, was $571.7 million versus $554.2 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 3.2%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $592.5 million compared to $547.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 8.3%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 7.8% to $5.78 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $5.36 for the same period in 2023.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, Lamar had $450.7 million in total liquidity that consisted of $421.2 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $29.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. There were $320.0 million in borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $249.8 million outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program as of the same date.

Recent Developments

On October 15, 2024, the Company amended its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to extend the Program’s maturity date from July 21, 2025 to October 15, 2027, with a springing maturity date under certain conditions. All other significant terms and conditions were unchanged.

Revised Guidance

We are updating our 2024 guidance issued in May 2024. We now expect net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 to be between $4.97 and $4.99, with diluted AFFO per share between $7.85 and $7.95. See “Supplemental Schedules Unaudited REIT Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures” for reconciliation to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the state of the economy and financial markets generally, and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (3) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (4) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (5) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and maintain our status as a REIT; (6) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (7) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (9) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (10) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (11) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (12) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”): adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), free cash flow, funds from operations (“FFO”), adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, equity in (earnings) loss of investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments, transaction expenses and investments and capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.

We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before (gain) loss from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments, net of tax, and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line income and expense; (ii) capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax expense (benefit); (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) transaction expenses; (ix) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (x) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (xi) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Outdoor operating income is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, transaction expenses, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets.

Acquisition-adjusted results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating acquisition-adjusted results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as “acquisition-adjusted results”.

Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense adjusts our total operating expense to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, transaction expenses, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, and loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments. The prior period is also adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) acquisition-adjusted results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) outdoor operating income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company’s operating results on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. central time. Instructions for the conference call and Webcast are provided below:

Conference Call

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 4,800 displays.

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 564,135 $ 542,609 $ 1,627,536 $ 1,555,078 Operating expenses (income) Direct advertising expenses 182,717 175,305 542,001 515,606 General and administrative expenses 86,111 79,201 253,540 248,392 Corporate expenses 24,148 22,414 77,360 73,520 Stock-based compensation 12,097 3,916 37,713 16,362 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (132 ) (117 ) (506 ) (203 ) Depreciation and amortization 75,112 74,636 227,531 222,919 Gain on disposition of assets (2,474 ) (879 ) (5,486 ) (5,243 ) Total operating expense 377,579 354,476 1,132,153 1,071,353 Operating income 186,556 188,133 495,383 483,725 Other expense (income) Loss on extinguishment of debt 270 115 270 115 Interest income (662 ) (621 ) (1,701 ) (1,559 ) Interest expense 42,937 45,070 131,761 130,163 Equity in earnings of investee (2,642 ) (699 ) (2,087 ) (1,326 ) 39,903 43,865 128,243 127,393 Income before income tax (benefit) expense 146,653 144,268 367,140 356,332 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,169 ) 3,843 3,225 8,821 Net income 147,822 140,425 363,915 347,511 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 346 408 849 833 Net income attributable to controlling interest 147,476 140,017 363,066 346,678 Preferred stock dividends 91 91 273 273 Net income applicable to common stock $ 147,385 $ 139,926 $ 362,793 $ 346,405 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.37 $ 3.55 $ 3.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.37 $ 3.54 $ 3.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 102,307,059 101,960,356 102,223,918 101,890,573 Diluted 102,617,515 102,130,614 102,547,490 102,085,016 OTHER DATA Free Cash Flow Computation: Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,159 $ 265,689 $ 754,635 $ 717,560 Interest, net (40,716 ) (42,823 ) (125,230 ) (123,684 ) Current tax expense (2,124 ) (2,588 ) (6,582 ) (7,911 ) Preferred stock dividends (91 ) (91 ) (273 ) (273 ) Total capital expenditures (30,140 ) (39,145 ) (82,270 ) (132,152 ) Free cash flow $ 198,088 $ 181,042 $ 540,280 $ 453,540





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA

(IN THOUSANDS)

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Selected Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,510 $ 44,605 Working capital deficit $ (326,410 ) $ (340,711 ) Total assets $ 6,520,068 $ 6,563,622 Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities) $ 3,245,706 $ 3,341,127 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,212,945 $ 1,216,788





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Selected Cash Flow Data: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 227,393 $ 222,546 $ 594,297 $ 529,420 Cash flows used in investing activities $ 31,385 $ 115,916 $ 108,046 $ 245,925 Cash flows used in financing activities $ 244,478 $ 114,955 $ 501,222 $ 296,736





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 227,393 $ 222,546 $ 594,297 $ 529,420 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 4,307 900 33,924 65,357 Total capital expenditures (30,140 ) (39,145 ) (82,270 ) (132,152 ) Preferred stock dividends (91 ) (91 ) (273 ) (273 ) Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (132 ) (117 ) (506 ) (203 ) Other (3,249 ) (3,051 ) (4,892 ) (8,609 ) Free cash flow $ 198,088 $ 181,042 $ 540,280 $ 453,540 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 147,822 $ 140,425 $ 363,915 $ 347,511 Loss on extinguishment of debt 270 115 270 115 Interest income (662 ) (621 ) (1,701 ) (1,559 ) Interest expense 42,937 45,070 131,761 130,163 Equity in earnings of investee (2,642 ) (699 ) (2,087 ) (1,326 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,169 ) 3,843 3,225 8,821 Operating income 186,556 188,133 495,383 483,725 Stock-based compensation 12,097 3,916 37,713 16,362 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (132 ) (117 ) (506 ) (203 ) Depreciation and amortization 75,112 74,636 227,531 222,919 Gain on disposition of assets (2,474 ) (879 ) (5,486 ) (5,243 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,159 $ 265,689 $ 754,635 $ 717,560 Capital expenditure detail by category: Billboards - traditional $ 7,472 $ 11,658 $ 18,485 $ 40,619 Billboards - digital 14,703 18,057 39,311 59,598 Logo 3,108 2,368 6,244 9,499 Transit 358 1,001 1,743 2,390 Land and buildings 1,268 2,094 5,948 9,785 Operating equipment 3,231 3,967 10,539 10,261 Total capital expenditures $ 30,140 $ 39,145 $ 82,270 $ 132,152





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results (a) : Net revenue $ 564,135 $ 542,609 4.0% $ 1,627,536 $ 1,555,078 4.7% Acquisitions and divestitures — 1,835 — 6,252 Acquisition-adjusted net revenue 564,135 544,444 3.6% 1,627,536 1,561,330 4.2% Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses 268,828 254,506 5.6% 795,541 763,998 4.1% Acquisitions and divestitures — 1,025 — 2,673 Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses 268,828 255,531 5.2% 795,541 766,671 3.8% Outdoor operating income 295,307 288,103 2.5% 831,995 791,080 5.2% Acquisition and divestitures — 810 — 3,579 Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income 295,307 288,913 2.2% 831,995 794,659 4.7% Reported corporate expense 24,148 22,414 7.7% 77,360 73,520 5.2% Acquisitions and divestitures — 65 — 197 Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses 24,148 22,479 7.4% 77,360 73,717 4.9% Adjusted EBITDA 271,159 265,689 2.1% 754,635 717,560 5.2% Acquisitions and divestitures — 745 — 3,382 Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA $ 271,159 $ 266,434 1.8% $ 754,635 $ 720,942 4.7%

(a) Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2023 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2024.



SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income: Net income $ 147,822 $ 140,425 5.3% $ 363,915 $ 347,511 4.7% Loss on extinguishment of debt 270 115 270 115 Interest expense, net 42,275 44,449 130,060 128,604 Equity in earnings of investee (2,642 ) (699 ) (2,087 ) (1,326 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,169 ) 3,843 3,225 8,821 Operating income 186,556 188,133 (0.8)% 495,383 483,725 2.4% Corporate expenses 24,148 22,414 77,360 73,520 Stock-based compensation 12,097 3,916 37,713 16,362 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (132 ) (117 ) (506 ) (203 ) Depreciation and amortization 75,112 74,636 227,531 222,919 Gain on disposition of assets (2,474 ) (879 ) (5,486 ) (5,243 ) Outdoor operating income $ 295,307 $ 288,103 2.5% $ 831,995 $ 791,080 5.2%





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense: Total operating expense $ 377,579 $ 354,476 6.5% $ 1,132,153 $ 1,071,353 5.7% Gain on disposition of assets 2,474 879 5,486 5,243 Depreciation and amortization (75,112 ) (74,636 ) (227,531 ) (222,919 ) Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 132 117 506 203 Stock-based compensation (12,097 ) (3,916 ) (37,713 ) (16,362 ) Acquisitions and divestitures — 1,090 — 2,870 Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense $ 292,976 $ 278,010 5.4% $ 872,901 $ 840,388 3.9%





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES

AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Funds from Operations: Net income $ 147,822 $ 140,425 $ 363,915 $ 347,511 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 71,310 71,519 215,432 213,925 Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax (2,440 ) (806 ) (5,260 ) (5,113 ) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (2,739 ) (1,107 ) (2,355 ) (2,159 ) Funds from operations $ 213,953 $ 210,031 $ 571,732 $ 554,164 Straight-line expense 971 1,136 3,038 3,476 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net (132 ) (117 ) (506 ) (203 ) Stock-based compensation expense 12,097 3,916 37,713 16,362 Non-cash portion of tax provision (3,293 ) 1,255 (3,357 ) 910 Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 3,801 3,117 12,098 8,994 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,559 1,626 4,830 4,920 Loss on extinguishment of debt 270 115 270 115 Capitalized expenditures-maintenance (11,269 ) (13,402 ) (35,723 ) (43,642 ) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 2,739 1,107 2,355 2,159 Adjusted funds from operations $ 220,696 $ 208,784 $ 592,450 $ 547,255 Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 102,617,515 102,130,614 102,547,490 102,085,016 Diluted AFFO per share $ 2.15 $ 2.04 $ 5.78 $ 5.36





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES

AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Revised projected 2024 Adjusted Funds From Operations:

Year ended December 31, 2024 Low High Net income $ 510,330 $ 512,330 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 288,000 288,000 Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax (6,000 ) (6,000 ) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (3,000 ) (5,500 ) Funds from operations $ 789,330 $ 788,830 Straight-line expense 4,200 4,200 Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net 500 500 Stock-based compensation expense 45,000 53,000 Non-cash portion of tax provision (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization 12,000 12,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,400 6,400 Loss on extinguishment of debt 270 270 Capitalized expenditures-maintenance (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest 3,000 5,500 Adjusted funds from operations $ 805,700 $ 815,700 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 102,600,000 102,600,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.97 $ 4.99 Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.85 $ 7.95

The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflects our expectations as of November 8, 2024. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and we refer to the cautionary language regarding “forward-looking statements” included in the press release when considering this information.