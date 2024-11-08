US Permian Basin Shale Report 2024: Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permian Basin in the US, 2024 - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Permian Basin is the largest oil-producing shale play in the US. As it is majorly located in Texas, it benefits from the dense network of oil and gas pipelines in the state as well as access to downstream infrastructure along the Gulf Coast. The global oil demand has been on the rise since the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the analyst, crude oil production in the Permian Basin averaged 5.6 mmbd in the first quarter of 2024. This is a small decline from the 5.8 mmbd of crude production that the play recorded in 2023.



Scope

The report analyses the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Permian Basin in the US.

Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production and outlook during 2024-28

Detailed information on the impact of well development, permits, and deals in the Permian Basin

In-depth information of well productivity and well completion parameters across the Permian Basin in the US

Analysis of top companies' net acreage, planned capital expenditure in 2024

Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across the Permian Basin between 2021 and 2024

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Permian Basin in the US

Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in the Permian Basin

Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity across Permian Basin

Identify opportunities and challenges across the Permian Basin

Key Topics Covered:



01. Permian Basin, Recent Developments and Trends

Key Highlights

Permian Basin Shale Oil and Gas Production

Permian Basin Rig Count

02. Permian Basin, Formation Overview

Permian Basin, Introduction

03. Permian Basin, Production and Activity Overview

Permian Basin, Production Analysis, Crude Oil, 2021-2023

Permian Basin, Production Analysis, Natural Gas, 2021-2023

Permian Basin, Production Outlook to 2028

Permian Basin, Drilling Activity, 2023-2024

Permian Basin, Well Profile

04. Permian Basin, Competitive Benchmarking

Permian Basin, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2024

Permian Basin, Major Companies by Production, 2023

Permian Basin, Capex of Major Companies, 2024

Permian Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators, 2024

Permian Basin, Cost Trends, 2024

Permian Basin, Completion Parameters, 2021-2024

Permian Basin, Associated Infrastructure - Pipelines

05. Permian Basin, Mergers & Acquisitions

Overview of M&A Activity

Permian Basin, Major Acquisitions

06. Permian Basin, Analysis of Major Companies, 2023

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Exxon Mobil Corp

Chevron Corp

ConocoPhillips

APA Corp

Diamondback Energy Inc

Devon Energy Corp

Permian Resources Corp

EOG Resources Inc

Coterra Energy Inc

07. Appendix

