US Permian Basin Shale Report 2024: Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2028

The Permian Basin is the largest oil-producing shale play in the US. As it is majorly located in Texas, it benefits from the dense network of oil and gas pipelines in the state as well as access to downstream infrastructure along the Gulf Coast. The global oil demand has been on the rise since the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the analyst, crude oil production in the Permian Basin averaged 5.6 mmbd in the first quarter of 2024. This is a small decline from the 5.8 mmbd of crude production that the play recorded in 2023.
Scope
- The report analyses the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Permian Basin in the US.
- Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production and outlook during 2024-28
- Detailed information on the impact of well development, permits, and deals in the Permian Basin
- In-depth information of well productivity and well completion parameters across the Permian Basin in the US
- Analysis of top companies' net acreage, planned capital expenditure in 2024
- Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across the Permian Basin between 2021 and 2024
Key Topics Covered:
01. Permian Basin, Recent Developments and Trends
- Key Highlights
- Permian Basin Shale Oil and Gas Production
- Permian Basin Rig Count
02. Permian Basin, Formation Overview
- Permian Basin, Introduction
03. Permian Basin, Production and Activity Overview
- Permian Basin, Production Analysis, Crude Oil, 2021-2023
- Permian Basin, Production Analysis, Natural Gas, 2021-2023
- Permian Basin, Production Outlook to 2028
- Permian Basin, Drilling Activity, 2023-2024
- Permian Basin, Well Profile
04. Permian Basin, Competitive Benchmarking
- Permian Basin, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2024
- Permian Basin, Major Companies by Production, 2023
- Permian Basin, Capex of Major Companies, 2024
- Permian Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators, 2024
- Permian Basin, Cost Trends, 2024
- Permian Basin, Completion Parameters, 2021-2024
- Permian Basin, Associated Infrastructure - Pipelines
05. Permian Basin, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Overview of M&A Activity
- Permian Basin, Major Acquisitions
06. Permian Basin, Analysis of Major Companies, 2023
- Occidental Petroleum Corp
- Exxon Mobil Corp
- Chevron Corp
- ConocoPhillips
- APA Corp
- Diamondback Energy Inc
- Devon Energy Corp
- Permian Resources Corp
- EOG Resources Inc
- Coterra Energy Inc
07. Appendix
