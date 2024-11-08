Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Pipeline Research Report 2024: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information about the Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Abdominal aortic stent grafts are used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms by reinforcing a part of the aorta using a minimally invasive procedure.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Affluent Medical SASU Company Overview

5.1.1 Affluent Medical SASU Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Angiolutions UG Company Overview

5.3 BiFlow Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.4 Cook Medical Inc Company Overview

5.5 Cytograft Tissue Engineering Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.6 Endologix LLC Company Overview

5.7 Endoluminal Sciences Pty Ltd Company Overview

5.8 Hadassah Medical Center Company Overview

5.9 Johns Hopkins University Company Overview

5.10 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc Company Overview

5.11 Lombard Medical Technologies Inc. Company Overview

5.12 Lombard Medical Technologies Ltd (Inactive) Company Overview

5.13 Medtronic Plc Company Overview

5.14 MicroPort Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.15 St. Jude Medical LLC Company Overview

5.16 Terumo Aortic Company Overview

5.17 University of Colorado Denver Company Overview

5.18 University of Limerick Company Overview

5.19 Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc Company Overview



6 Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts- Recent Developments

6.1 Aug 30, 2024: MicroPort Scientific Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2024

6.2 Aug 27, 2024: Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

6.3 Aug 27, 2024: Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to Speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

6.4 Aug 08, 2024: Terumo India Launches Treo Abdominal Stent-graft System

6.5 Jun 13, 2024: Medtronic Confirms Global Layoffs

6.6 Mar 14, 2024: Endologix to Present at Upcoming LSI US '24 Emerging Medtech Summit

6.7 Mar 12, 2024: Medtronic To Present At Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

6.8 Jan 31, 2024: First Patient Treated in the Clinical Study of the ZENITH FENESTRATED+ Endovascular Graft

6.9 Sep 21, 2023: Microport Endovastec Completes the First Clinical Implantation of Minos Stent Graft System in Azerbaijan



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kejfaq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.