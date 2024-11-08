Global Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2024-2028: 398 Planned and Announced Expected to Come Online - 11 Planned and 28 in Early-Stage

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Hydrogen Pipelines, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A total of 39 planned and announced hydrogen pipelines are expected to come online during the outlook period 2024-2028. Of these, 11 represent planned pipelines with identified development plans, while the remaining 28 are early-stage announced pipelines that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get development approvals.



Scope

Up-to-date hydrogen pipelines length data by major regions globally, and length outlook of planned and announced pipelines up to 2028

Annual breakdown of new build capex on planned and announced hydrogen pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2024 to 2028

New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

Region-wise new build capex outlook for planned and announced hydrogen pipelines by key countries and companies

Key details of major planned and announced hydrogen pipelines expected to start operations by 2028

Key Topics Covered:



Global Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook

Key Highlights

Total Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Region

Global Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Key Countries and Key Companies

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

Africa - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Asia - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Asia, 2024-2028

Europe - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

Europe- New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Europe, 2024-2028

FSU - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Middle East- New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in the Middle East, 2024-2028

North America - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in North America, 2024-2028

Oceania - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Oceania, 2024-2028

