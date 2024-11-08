Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 11/13/202411/13/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,9304,375
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 92.400/7.250103.150/6.580
Total Number of Bids Received 3930
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,2805,975
Total Number of Successful Bids 2623
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2623
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 92.400/7.250103.150/6.580
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 92.500/7.220103.450/6.540
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 92.400/7.250103.150/6.580
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 92.464/7.230103.282/6.560
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 92.500/7.220103.450/6.540
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 92.188/7.320103.001/6.600
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 92.415/7.250103.226/6.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.481.37