|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|11/13/2024
|11/13/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,930
|4,375
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|92.400
|/
|7.250
|103.150
|/
|6.580
|Total Number of Bids Received
|39
|30
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,280
|5,975
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|26
|23
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|26
|23
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|92.400
|/
|7.250
|103.150
|/
|6.580
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|92.500
|/
|7.220
|103.450
|/
|6.540
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|92.400
|/
|7.250
|103.150
|/
|6.580
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|92.464
|/
|7.230
|103.282
|/
|6.560
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|92.500
|/
|7.220
|103.450
|/
|6.540
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|92.188
|/
|7.320
|103.001
|/
|6.600
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|92.415
|/
|7.250
|103.226
|/
|6.570
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.48
|1.37
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 35 0917
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management