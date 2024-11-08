Global Renewable Refineries Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook 2024: Capacity is Likely to Increase from 8,994 mmgy in 2024 to 27,486 mmgy in 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global renewable refinery production capacity is likely to increase from 8,994 mmgy in 2024 to 27,486 mmgy in 2028. Among regions, North America is expected to have the highest renewable production capacity at 14,355 mmgy in 2028. Europe and Asia follow with 4,717 mmgy and 4,284 mmgy, respectively.



Scope

Renewable refinery production capacity by region for the period 2018 to 2028

Renewable refinery new build and expansion production capacity by key countries

New build and expansion capex of renewable refineries by region, key countries, and companies

Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

Key details of major new build renewable refineries expected to start operations by 2028

:Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on renewable refineries globally

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of renewable refinery production capacity data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on renewable refineries globally and by region

Keep abreast of key new build renewable refinery projects globally

Assess your competitor's new build renewable refinery projects and cape

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Renewable Refinery Production Capacity and Capex Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Renewable Refinery Production Capacity by Region

New Build and Expansion Renewable Refinery Production Capacity by Key Countries

Global Upcoming Renewable Refineries Count by Development Stage, Type, Region, and Key Countries

New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Regions

New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

02. North America Capex Outlook by Country and Company

North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

North America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

03. Europe Capex Outlook by Country and Company

Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

Europe - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

04. Asia Capex Outlook by Country and Company

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

Asia - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

05. South America Capex Outlook by Country and Company

South America- New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

South America- New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

South America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

06. Africa Capex Outlook by Country and Company

Africa - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

Africa - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

Africa - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

07. Middle East Capex Outlook by Country and Company

Middle East - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries

Middle East - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies

Middle East - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

08. Capex Outlook of Other Regions by Country and Company

Central America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies

Caribbean - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies

Oceania- New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies

Oceania - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028

09. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjy4k3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.