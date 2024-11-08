Onex Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Launches substantial issuer bid for up to C$400 million of its Subordinated Voting Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. In a separate news release issued today, Onex also announced that it has commenced a Substantial Issuer Bid.

“We are advancing our strategic plan focused on value creation, accelerating profitability and the long-term compounding of our investing capital,” said Bobby Le Blanc, CEO and President. “The third quarter was marked by continued growth in investing capital per share and successful investing and realization activity across our platforms. The launch of a substantial issuer bid reflects our confidence in the inherent value in our shares, combined with our strong liquidity position.”

Financial Results



($ millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Sept. 30

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30

2024

2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 127 $ 256 $ 305 $ 156 Net earnings per diluted share $ 1.68 $ 3.23 $ 3.99 $ 1.94 Investing segment net earnings $ 121 $ 245 $ 315 $ 489 Asset management segment net earnings (loss) 22 38 3 (44 ) Total segment net earnings (1) $ 143 $ 283 $ 318 $ 445 Total segment net earnings per fully diluted share(2) $ 1.88 $ 3.58 $ 4.11 $ 5.51 Asset management fee-related earnings(3) $ 6 $ 13 $ - $ 9 Total fee-related earnings (loss)(4) $ - $ 8 $ (20 ) $ (12 ) Distributable earnings(5) $ 267 $ 223 $ 386 $ 658

Substantial Issuer Bid

Onex announced today that it has launched a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to repurchase up to C$400 million of its Subordinate Voting Shares. The Offer commences today and expires on December 13, 2024 unless extended or withdrawn. Further details are available in the separate news release issued today. Given its strong liquidity position, Onex is confident in being able to execute on the Offer while continuing to invest in priority areas.

Highlights

Onex’ investing capital per fully diluted share(6) returned 3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Onex had approximately $8.5 billion of investing capital, or $113.37 (C$153.04) per fully diluted share at September 30, 2024. Onex’ investing capital per fully diluted share has had a compound annual return of 9% for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, and 14% over the last five years.

Onex’ private equity investments had net gains of $96 million or a return of 2% in the third quarter of 2024(7) (Q3 2023: net gains of $190 million or a return of 4%). Investments in Credit strategies generated net gains of $29 million or a return of 3% in the third quarter of 2024(8) (Q3 2023: net gains of $44 million or a return of 6%).



Onex raised approximately $2.1 billion in fee-generating capital across its Private Equity and Credit platforms in the third quarter.



To date, the Onex Partners Opportunities Fund has raised aggregate commitments approaching $1.2 billion, including pending co-investment commitments and Onex’ commitment of $400 million. The Fund entered into an agreement to acquire Farsound, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. In October, the Fund also acquired a majority interest in Fischbach.



ONCAP V has reached aggregate commitments of more than $1.0 billion, including Onex’ commitment of $250 million, and continues to show positive fundraising momentum.



The sales of ASM Global and Englobe were completed in the third quarter and the partial realization of PowerSchool closed in October. Collectively, our private equity teams have returned approximately $2.7 billion of capital to Limited Partners so far in 2024, including approximately $910 million to Onex.



Onex has raised or extended a total of $10.6 billion of fee-generating assets across its CLO platform so far in 2024. Activity in Q3 includes closing of our 34th and 35th U.S. CLOs and 10th European CLO for approximately $1.5 billion in new fee-generating assets. In Q3 we also priced our 36th and 37th U.S. CLOs and 11th European CLO which will add approximately $1.7 billion in fee-generating assets in Q4 2024.



Onex repurchased 2,179,882 Subordinate Voting Shares (SVS) in the third quarter for a total cost of $144 million (C$197 million) or an average cost per share of $66.13 (C$90.25). Onex has repurchased 3,943,482 SVS over the 12 months ended September 30, 2024.



Onex had $34.1 billion of fee-generating assets under management at September 30, 2024, a 4% increase from the prior quarter.



Run-rate management fees(9) increased to $187 million at September 30, 2024.



Unrealized carried interest from funds managed by Onex was $270 million at September 30, 2024.



Onex’ cash and near-cash(10) balance was $1.6 billion or 19% of Onex’ investing capital as of September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – $1.5 billion or 17% of Onex’ investing capital).



Enclosed are supplementary financial schedules related to Onex’ consolidated net earnings, investing capital, fee-related earnings (loss), distributable earnings, and cash and near-cash changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the results, are posted on Onex’ website, www.onex.com, and are also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A supplemental information package with additional information is available on Onex’ website, www.onex.com.

Supplementary Financial Schedules Three months ended September 30 2024(i) 2023(i)

(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) Investing Asset

Management Total Total

Segment income $ 121 $ 73 $ 194 $ 342 Segment expenses – (51 ) (51 ) (59 ) Segment net earnings $ 121 $ 22 $ 143 $ 283 Stock-based compensation expense (7 ) (14 ) Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets (2 ) (5 ) Restructuring expenses, net (3 ) (5 ) Unrealized carried interest included in segment net earnings – Credit (2 ) (5 ) Unrealized performance fees included in segment net earnings (1 ) – Integration expenses – (3 ) Net impairment reversal of property and equipment – 7 Other net expenses (1 ) (2 ) Net earnings $ 127 $ 256 Segment net earnings per fully diluted share $ 1.58 $ 0.30 $ 1.88 $ 3.58 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.68 $ 3.24 Diluted $ 1.68 $ 3.23

(i) Refer to pages 20 and 21 of Onex’ Q3 2024 Interim MD&A for further details concerning the composition of segmented results.





Nine months ended September 30 2024(i) 2023(i)

(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) Investing Asset

Management Total Total

Segment income $ 315 $ 182 $ 497 $ 663 Segment expenses – (179 ) (179 ) (218 ) Segment net earnings $ 315 $ 3 $ 318 $ 445 Stock-based compensation expense (3 ) (42 ) Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets (12 ) (20 ) Restructuring expenses, net (11 ) (40 ) Carried interest from Falcon Funds previously recognized in segment net earnings 25 – Unrealized carried interest included in segment net earnings – Credit (5 ) (11 ) Unrealized performance fees included in segment net earnings (5 ) (5 ) Integration expenses – (3 ) Net impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and property and equipment – (164 ) Other net expenses (1 ) (1 ) Earnings before income taxes 306 159 Provision for income taxes (1 ) (3 ) Net earnings $ 305 $ 156 Segment net earnings per fully diluted share $ 4.05 $ 0.06 $ 4.11 $ 5.51 Net earnings per share Basic $ 3.99 $ 1.94 Diluted $ 3.99 $ 1.94

(i) Refer to pages 20 and 22 of Onex’ Q3 2024 Interim MD&A for further details concerning the composition of segmented results.

Investing Capital(i)





(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Private Equity Onex Partners Funds $ 4,314 $ 4,445 ONCAP Funds 818 929 Other Private Equity 555 407 Carried Interest 253 252 5,940 6,033 Private Credit Investments 888 904 Carried Interest 17 12 905 916 Real Estate – 18 Cash and Near-Cash 1,599 1,466 Other Net Assets 29 – Investing Capital $ 8,473 $ 8,433 Investing Capital per fully diluted share (U.S. dollars)(ii) $ 113.37 $ 107.82 Investing Capital per fully diluted share (Canadian dollars)(ii) $ 153.04 $ 142.61

(i) Refer to the glossary in Onex’ Q3 2024 Interim MD&A for further details concerning the composition of investing capital.

(ii) Fully diluted shares for investing capital per share were 74.7 million at September 30, 2024.

Fee-Related Earnings (Loss) and Distributable Earnings



(Unaudited)($ millions)

Three months ended

September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Private Equity

Management and advisory fees

$

24

$

31 Total fee-related revenues from Private Equity 24 31 Compensation expense (16 ) (18 ) Support and other net expenses (10 ) (7 ) Net contribution $ (2 ) $ 6 Credit

Management and advisory fees

Performance fees



$







25

1



$







34

1 Other income 1 1 Total fee-related revenues from Credit $ 27 $ 36 Compensation expense (10 ) (16 ) Support and other net expenses (9 ) (13 ) Net contribution $ 8 $ 7 Asset management fee-related earnings $ 6 $ 13 Public Company and Onex Capital Investing Compensation expense $ (4 ) $ (3 ) Other net expenses (2 ) (2 ) Total expenses $ (6 ) $ (5 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ – $ 8 Realized carried interest(i) $ 10 $ 1 Net realized gain on corporate investments 257 214 Distributable earnings $ 267 $ 223

(i) Includes realized carried interest from the Falcon Funds, when applicable.







(Unaudited)($ millions)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Private Equity

Management and advisory fees

$

68

$

86 Total fee-related revenues from Private Equity 68 86 Compensation expense (59 ) (61 ) Support and other net expenses (30 ) (29 ) Net contribution $ (21 ) $ (4 ) Credit

Management and advisory fees

Performance fees



$







82

7



$







109

9 Other income 2 2 Total fee-related revenues from Credit $ 91 $ 120 Compensation expense (35 ) (56 ) Support and other net expenses (35 ) (51 ) Net contribution $ 21 $ 13 Asset management fee-related earnings $ – $ 9 Public Company and Onex Capital Investing Compensation expense $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Other net expenses (10 ) (11 ) Total expenses $ (20 ) $ (21 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ (20 ) $ (12 ) Realized carried interest(i) $ 17 $ 9 Net realized gain on corporate investments 389 661 Distributable earnings $ 386 $ 658

(i) Includes realized carried interest from the Falcon Funds, when applicable.

Fee-related earnings (loss) and distributable earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. The tables below provide reconciliations of Onex’ net earnings to fee-related earnings (loss) and distributable earnings during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.



(Unaudited)($ millions)

Three months ended

September 30, 2024

Three months ended

September 30, 2023

Net earnings $ 127 $ 256 Stock-based compensation expense 7 14 Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets 2 5 Restructuring expenses, net 3 5 Unrealized carried interest included in segment net earnings – Credit 2 5 Unrealized performance fees included in segment net earnings 1 – Integration expenses – 3 Net impairment reversal of property and equipment – (7 ) Other net expenses 1 2 Total segment net earnings 143 283 Net unrealized increase in carried interest(i) (12 ) (29 ) Net unrealized loss (gain) on corporate investments 136 (31 ) Distributable earnings 267 223 Less: Realized carried interest(i) (10 ) (1 ) Less: Net realized gain on corporate investments (257 ) (214 ) Total fee-related earnings $ – $ 8 (i) Includes carried interest Onex is entitled to from the Falcon Funds.





(Unaudited)($ millions) Nine months ended

September 30, 2024

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

Net earnings $ 305 $ 156 Provision for income taxes 1 3 Earnings before income taxes 306 159 Stock-based compensation expense 3 42 Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets 12 20 Restructuring expenses, net 11 40 Carried interest from Falcon funds previously recognized in segment net earnings (25 ) – Unrealized carried interest included in segment net earnings – Credit 5 11 Unrealized performance fees included in segment net earnings 5 5 Integration expenses – 3 Net impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and property and equipment – 164 Other net expenses 1 1 Total segment net earnings 318 445 Net unrealized decrease (increase) in carried interest(i) (12 ) 41 Net unrealized loss on corporate investments 80 172 Distributable earnings 386 658 Less: Realized carried interest(i) (17 ) (9 ) Less: Net realized gain on corporate investments (389 ) (661 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ (20 ) $ (12 ) (i) Includes carried interest Onex is entitled to from the Falcon Funds.





Cash and Near-Cash

The table below provides a breakdown of cash and near-cash at Onex as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

(Unaudited)($ millions) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents within Investment Holding Companies(i) $ 687 $ 398 Management fees and recoverable fund expenses receivable(ii) 542 615 Cash and cash equivalents – Investing segment(iii) 205 142 Treasury investments within Investment Holding Companies 118 197 Subscription financing and short-term loan receivable(iv) 47 114 Cash and near-cash $ 1,599 $ 1,466

(i) Excludes cash and cash equivalents for Onex’ share of uncalled expenses payable by the Investment Holding Companies of $34 million (December 31, 2023 - $35 million) and $2 million payable by the Investment Holding Companies for Onex’ management incentive programs related to a private equity realization (December 31, 2023 – less than $1 million). The December 31, 2023 balance also includes $22 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents for which the Company can readily remove the external restriction or for which the restriction will be removed in the near term.

(ii) Includes management fees and recoverable fund expenses receivable from certain funds which Onex has elected to defer cash receipt from.

(iii) Excludes cash and cash equivalents allocated to the asset management segment related to accrued incentive compensation ($70 million (December 31, 2023 – $108 million)). The December 31, 2023 balance also excludes $15 million of cash and cash equivalents allocated to the asset management segment concerning the contingent consideration related to the 2020 acquisition of Onex Falcon.

(iv) Includes $47 million of subscription financing receivable, including interest receivable, attributable to third-party investors in certain Credit Funds, Onex Partners V and ONCAP V (December 31, 2023 - $77 million). The December 31, 2023 balance also includes $37 million related to a short-term loan receivable from an Onex Partners operating company, which was repaid during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the change in cash and near-cash from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

(Unaudited)($ millions) Cash and near-cash at December 31, 2023 $ 1,466 Private equity realizations and distributions 578 Private equity investments (223 ) Net private credit strategies investment activity 76 Share repurchases, dividends and net cash paid for stock-based compensation (270 ) Reversal of Onex Falcon contingent consideration 15 Net other, including cash flows from asset management activities, operating costs and changes

in working capital (43 ) Cash and near-cash at September 30, 2024 $ 1,599



