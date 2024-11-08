Torram Unveils Groundbreaking Infrastructure Tailored to Usher in a New Era of Bitcoin DeFi

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torram, an emerging player in the Bitcoin ecosystem, is poised to revolutionize institutional finance by building the foundational infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) directly on Bitcoin. As financial institutions increasingly turn to blockchain solutions, Torram’s innovations look to unlock Bitcoin’s potential for adoption at an institutional scale.



Torram, a pioneering metaprotocol, is building critical infrastructure on Bitcoin’s base layer to empower the next wave of fintech innovation.



Officially launched in August, Torram’s mission is clear—to revolutionize the financial landscape by paving the way for institutions to integrate with the Bitcoin network.

Unlocking the Future of Finance on Bitcoin

With over $1 trillion in market capitalization, Bitcoin remains the most liquid, secure, and trusted blockchain. While Bitcoin's dominance in the digital asset world as a store of value has been undisputed, its capabilities as a blockchain for enabling complex financial applications have been limited–but that’s quickly changing. Recent technological advancements like the Taproot upgrade and Ordinals have renewed developer enthusiasm to create and build on the most trusted chain.

Torram’s Vision: Building the Rails for Institutional Finance on Bitcoin

Torram's infrastructure development empowers institutions and dApp developers to unlock new value streams on the Bitcoin network. By providing a robust foundation on Bitcoin’s base layer, Torram opens the doors for institutional-grade DeFi—making it possible to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs), support Bitcoin-native stablecoins, and facilitate institutional-grade borrowing and lending.

Key Features of Torram's Infrastructure:

Scalable, Institutional-Grade DeFi Solutions: Torram's decentralized toolkit will support the development of stablecoins, tokenization of RWAs, and lending platforms natively on Bitcoin. This infrastructure paves the way for scalable solutions capable of handling trillions in real-world value.

Growth Potential & Industry Impact

According to DefiLlama, a DeFi TVL aggregator, the overall DeFi market currently has Bitcoin holding less than 1% of the total market share. Industry analysts say tokenizing RWAs alone could unlock a $16 trillion market by 2030. With Torram's innovations in Bitcoin-native infrastructure, the traditional financial world and the DeFi world are on the verge of converging. Institutions will soon be able to take full advantage of Bitcoin’s security and liquidity to build sophisticated financial products.

“We believe the future of finance will only ever live on Bitcoin,” said Vakeesan Mahalingam, Co-founder & CEO of Torram. “By providing a decentralized toolkit tailored to institutional needs, we are creating the infrastructure needed to unlock the next trillion dollars in value on Bitcoin.”

To get early access to Torram’s testnet, or to learn more about what Torram is building, please visit torram.xyz .

Early-stage tech backers are:

Blockchain Founders Fund

Draper Associates

BoostVC

Thesis

Bitcoin Startup Lab

Side Door Ventures

Silvermine Capital

Deep Ventures

MH Ventures





