"Little Lanterns" Brighten Up the Path to Wealthiness with the Support from State Grid Wuwei Power Supply Company

LANZHOU, China, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in Xiabing Village, Haizitan Town, Gulang County, Wuwei city, Gansu province, the autumn harvest is halfway there, the fields are filled with aroma of crops. In the pod pepper plantation, strings of flaming red pod peppers are hanging on the branches, bathed in the sunshine, just like little lanterns, reflecting a touch of red in the fields. From grains of pepper seeds to the harvest of 1500 Mu (1 square kilometer), care and attention in every stage of planting can't do without the safeguard of reliable electricity.

Precise temperature control and irrigation in electrified greenhouses are essential for the cultivation of pepper seedlings, especially the in-time irrigation during open-air stage of planting. Staff from State Grid Wuwei Power Supply Company in the greenhouses and fields inspect and maintain power lines and equipment, making their best to ensure the production and life of local villagers.

State Grid Wuwei Power Supply Company focuses on new features of agricultural development and new power demands of farmers. They organize power supply stations to get to know the power demands and questions of clients, opening up "Green Channels" for them, empowering rural revitalization with extended, diversified and convenient electric power services.

Source: State Grid Wuwei Power Supply Company